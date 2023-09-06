I found the perfect matching set for any occasion — and it’s under $40

A good matching set (or multiple) deserves a spot in anyone’s closet — especially now that the coastal grandmother look is trending. With this option from Amazon, for example, I can lounge in style: Gone are the days of mismatched shorts and T-shirts.

The best part? This set can also be worn out and about. Its incredibly stylish look, in addition to the skyrocketing popularity of matching sets, made this purchase an easy decision.

It's a great outfit for almost any activity

When I say this outfit can be worn anywhere, I mean it. While I initially bought the set for lounging, I've ended up wearing it to sleep, to the office and out running errands. The real kicker, however, is that it makes the perfect travel outfit. I'll be reaching for this look the next time I head to the airport due not only to how comfortable it is, but also how chic I feel while wearing it. I'll be traveling in style for once!

In addition to being functional, the set also helps me feel put-together — even when I'm just sitting on my couch. They say you should "romanticize your life," and this set helped me achieve just that feeling while doing mundane tasks. What more could you ask for from an outfit?

While it's perfect together, you can also split it up

Some things are just meant to go together, but what if they could be equally good apart? This set's pieces are versatile enough to mix and match with other items from my closet. I've worn the shirt with jeans for a more casual look and no one would ever have known it was supposed to be part of a duo.

The fabric is perfect for fall layers

September is here, and I for one can't wait for the temperatures to drop. While the set's fabric creates a cozy vibe, it's also relatively thin. Hello, layering! I plan on styling the set with a jean jacket and the perfect pair of accent flats to help transition the look from season to season.

The triangle cut outs on the arms and legs make this set the flowy ensemble of my dreams. Add in the loose fit and three color options, and I just might have to click "add to cart" all over again.