These packing cubes averaged me 44% more clothes in my suitcase

A month ago I would have told you that I was an expert packer — but now I stand before you, able to say that I was oh so wrong. The way that a couple of little packing cubes could change how I travel was something that I never saw coming.

The Bagail Compression Packing Cubes are truly worthy of the thousands of 4.5-star reviews they receive. They turned my disheveled and lumpy carry-on into an organized, fully filled suitcase that was easy to pack and unpack.

Compression Packing Cubes $ 24.99 $ 29.99 Amazon What we like Fits large and small items

Able to compress significantly

Washable Something to note Would love a shoe bag

They're perfect for small and big bags

As someone who has moved every year for the past couple of years, I am used to packing a bag or two (or three or four). I had heard of packing cubes but always thought of them as a 'nice-to-have' travel accessory. It wasn't until I used them for the first time that I deemed them an absolute must for every type of travel.

Everything about these cubes was precisely thought out — from the durable nylon fabric to the high-quality zippers — and nothing was breaking through these cubes. I normally pack a bag every day going to work because I go to the gym after. The smallest size of the packing cubes has made this process so much more seamless. I used to fight with my work bag for minutes trying to shove my blazers inside while still having it zip up. With this packing cube, I can firmly pack the cube and then compress it so that it can perfectly fit in my bag — no excessive force required. The bags are also available in sets of four, five and six so you can find the best size for you.

I used to spend countless hours precisely rolling each piece of clothing so it would be able to fit into my suitcase. What is great about these cubes is that you really can just shove your clothes into the cube and then compress them. But, if you want to make your life even easier, fold your clothes as normal and place them in the cube, layering them like you are stacking a cake. Once you have everything you can fit into the bag, apply pressure and zip the compression part. Watch the magic happen as your lumpy block turns into a thin rectangle!

I did the math so you don’t have to

On a trip with a standard carry-on suitcase and no packing cubes, I was able to fit 9 items (three pairs of pants, one skirt, four shirts and one blazer.) The rest of my clothes were discarded to the side, having to sit this trip out. By the time I zipped up my suitcase and rolled it to the car, I still had one dress, two pairs of shorts, one skirt, one pair of pants and two jackets that would not be traveling with me. Missing out on these items unfortunately meant that I was going to be uncomfortably hot or cold depending on the weather during that trip and what I was able to use from my suitcase.

Now for the fun part — on a trip with the same suitcase and packing cubes, I was able to fit a whole lot more (shocker!). I could fit 16 items (four pairs of pants, two skirts, four shirts, two blazers, one jacket, two pairs of shorts and one dress.) That's a 44% difference in what I was able to fit. I saw the truth in what one reviewer wrote: "They really do compress lots of clothes and are a good quality material." She even mentioned how they made packing for her seven-day cruise easy. Now, if you ask me, that is a huge difference and will really make your trip experience that much better.

Annie Shigo / TODAY

A clean freak's dream

The hardest part about going on vacation — aside from packing — is probably figuring out where to put your dirty clothes. They usually end up in a sad pile in the corner or tucked away in some hidden drawer to forget about until it is time to pack back up. Another great thing about these packing cubes is that they can double as a hamper for when you're traveling, allowing you to separate your clean and dirty clothes. Plus, an extra bonus: Once you get back from your trip you can toss these packing cubes in the washer to have them clean for your next use.

If you're planning your next trip, these packing cubes from Amazon should be the first thing on your list to make your vacation a whole lot easier and lighter.