You've heard time and time again how important it is to protect your skin from the sun. While we definitely recommend loading up on sunscreen and lotions this summer, you should also try protecting your skin the old fashion way: with a sun hat!

Hats are an extremely reliable and fashionable way to make sure your face doesn't get too much sun. And this summer, we're hopping on the reemergence of the '90s bucket hat trend. Below are our favorite bucket hats for the whole family — starting at just $5.

Best bucket hats for babies

Best bucket hats for babies

Nothing is quite as cute as a baby bucket hat. This 100% organic cotton bucket hat is reversible and has a velcro chin strap.

This hat from Patagonia is made from 100% recycled nylon fabric that has 50+ UPF sun protection. It also comes in eight adorable patterns from alligators and bullfrogs to flamingo pink.

Delicate and adorable — this baby hat has it all. Since chambray is a lightweight fabric, your baby shouldn't get testy in this hat. Plus, you can snag it for 35% off right now!

Best bucket hats for kids

This bucket hat goes the extra mile to keep your child's face safe from the sun. It has a UPF rating of 50+, meaning it blocks 98% of UV radiation. It also just happens to be adorable.

What kid doesn't love ice cream? The fun yet comfortable cotton design means your child won't mind sporting this hat. The best part? It's only $5!

Add a pop of pattern to your child's wardrobe with this summery bucket hat. The long brim is sure to keep your child protected from the sun, too.

Best bucket hats for teens

Buying gifts for a teenager can be difficult, but we know any teen would love this fashionable bucket hat. It comes in 20 different designs and you can get it an extra 30% off right now when you click the coupon button.

Yet another bucket hat that's in style right now, this one is made from a faux fur material and features a delicately embroidered daisy on the front. It's not machine washable, though, so just note you'll have to wash this hat by hand.

Hack Rihanna's look with this unisex tie-dye bucket hat. It comes in four different patterns, all perfect for that trendy teen in your life.

Best bucket hats for adults

Perfect for a beach day or to complement any outfit, this straw bucket hat is both sophisticated and fun. It's a smooth straw weave, making it extra comfortable to wear.

You simply can't go wrong with checkered patterns for summer (or any time of the year, really). That's why we love this checkered bucket hat from Asos. The site says it's selling fast, so grab one before they're gone!

For less than $10 and available in over three dozen colors, this will be you and your family's go-to hat for the summer.

This long-rimmed bucket hat with fringed trim is elegant and sweet. Check out the striped version of this hat, too.

Fruition Hat Co. is a specialty hat store based in Atlanta, GA. Their products are unique and luxurious, making this Stetson original bucket hat a no-brainer. Get it as a gift for someone or as a treat yo' self buy.

