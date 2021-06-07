We found everything that's trending in summer fashion — for $40 or less

TODAY has a financial relationship with Amazon in which we have agreed to promote products sold on Amazon. Shop TODAY editors created this content, independently selecting the topic and products featured without input from Amazon. If you buy something through these links, Shop TODAY makes a commission on your purchases. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

With June well underway, we're ditching pants and long sleeves and stepping out in all things summer. But what is everyone even wearing now as we get ready for an almost "normal" kind of summer?

Animal prints and cutouts are all the rage in summer swimwear, but we've got the scoop on everything outside of beachwear. Whether you forgot what it's like to get dressed up for the warmer weather or simply are in need of a wardrobe refresh before you get to making summer plans, we've got you covered.

Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach joined the show to share all of the pieces you need this season, from a chic rattan bag to a stylish summer dress. Read on for all of the looks that help fashion meet function, and getting ready for the day, effortless.

Amazon summer fashion essentials

Say goodbye to your LBDs and say "Hello" to the LFD — Little Floral Dress. Floral prints and ruffles are taking over this season, so it's not hard to see why this dress is being dubbed as the new "It" dress. It's available in over two dozen designs and colors and comes in sizes XS-XXL, so there's a pick for everyone.

Editor's note: Our pick is sold out in some colors and sizes, but we found similar top-rated options below.

Labor Day is still far away, so there's no shame in dressing up in a crisp pair of white jeans. They're the second hottest pair of jeans on Amazon right now, and with a high-rise fit and tapered leg, it's not hard to see why. If you're not a fan of white pants, they also come in other colors, such as black and Violet Bliss.

Editor's note: Our pick is sold out in some colors and sizes, but we found similar top-rated options below.

It's official — we're ditching flip-flops this summer. Slides are in, and this pair is the perfect combination of comfortable and fashionable. You can wear them with virtually anything from jeans to dresses, and since they come in a variety of colors, they'll easily find a spot in your wardrobe.

Though they're technically water shoes, these shoes are fashionable enough to wear as sneakers. They're perfect for hikes and other outdoor activities this summer and some reviewers have even called them out for having good arch support.

This adorable bag is giving us some serious beach vibes, but you can take it anywhere this summer to spruce up any outfit. Don't be deceived by its size — it can hold a phone, wallet, face mask and more in two colors.

The ultimate beach essential, made even more essential thanks to added UPF 50+ protection. It's the bestselling sun hat on Amazon and for good reason — it's easy to roll up and pack away, and just as easy to put on without any creasing.

More summer fashion favorites

These vintage-inspired sunnies are another summer must-have. You can grab them a la carte or order a pack of two to switch up your looks throughout the season. They've amassed over 13,000 verified five-star reviews from shoppers that are obsessed with the style — one reviewer even wrote that someone asked if they were designer frames.

If all you need to run errands with or head out to lunch with are the essentials, this sleek crossbody is a no-brainer. It's the bestselling crossbody bag on Amazon and can fit nearly any cellphone, no matter the size. There are also tons of card slots inside, so you don't have to worry about fitting a wallet or bulky coin pouch inside.

Jumpsuits are always a favorite because they're a one-and-done outfit. All you'll need are a few stylish accessories to pair it with if you're heading out, or a comfortable pair of sandals if you want to use it as a beach cover-up.

Get in on the colorblock trend now — we have a feeling you'll be seeing it everywhere this summer! The plunge neck and belted waist also make this one-piece super flattering, so you can feel fashionable and confident when you step out on the beach this summer.

This basic blouse is perfect for nights out this summer and is best paired with jeans or a pair of statement leggings. One verified reviewer wrote that it's not only flattering and flowy, but also that it scored them a few compliments the first time they wore it, too.

This wrap dress was practically made for summer vacations. Even if you don't have one lined up, the vibrant print will make you feel like you're on one. You can pair it with a trendy pair of sandals and a rattan handbag for an outfit that is boho-chic.

