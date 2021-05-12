Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

During Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, TODAY is sharing the community’s history, pain, joy and what’s next for the AAPI movement. We will be publishing personal essays, stories, videos and specials throughout the entire month of May.

Any dermatologist will tell you that daily SPF use is mandatory. But finding a sunscreen that works with every complexion is tough.

As a South Asian American woman, I’ve always found it hard to find a sunscreen that doesn’t leave the dreaded white cast on my face or have me feeling greasy as soon as it touches my skin.

While I was researching for a product that would keep my skin protected — and not leave behind any unsightly residue — I came across the Rootree Mobitherapy UV Sun Shield featured on one of my favorite skin care brands, Peach & Lily's website. Since I already had Peach & Lily's Glass Skin Refining Serum and Retinoic Eye Cream, which I use in my daily skin care routine (and love), I decided to give the sunscreen a shot.

It feels amazing

The first time I put the Mobitherapy Sun Shield on my face, I checked the bottle to make sure I had ordered the right product. The consistency was so smooth and melted right into my skin, it felt more like a water-based moisturizer. It also smelled wonderful and helped my makeup glide on better than usual!

After wearing it for a few hours I didn’t notice any of the heaviness or powdery texture that I’ve experienced with other sunscreens. My pores didn’t feel clogged and even with a full face of makeup my skin looked glowing instead of cakey.

The formula is safe for sensitive skin

“When Rootree was formulating their Mobitherapy UV Sun Shield, they wanted to ensure that it would be gentle and soothing for even those with sensitive skin while also infusing skin with beneficial ingredients," Peach & Lily founder Alicia Yoon explained to Shop TODAY about fellow K-beauty brand Rootree. "We love the usage of the Korean Dendropanax extract, a botanical indigenous to Korea that has been used for centuries in traditional herbal remedies for its soothing and moisturizing effects."

The formula contains centella asiatica extract, better known as cica, a popular ingredient in Korean skin care that has calming and anti-aging properties. It also has niacinamide and soybean oil to help soothe skin and brighten up any existing dark spots, which I’ve definitely seen an improvement in for me.

In addition to hydrating skin and not pilling under makeup, the formula boasts full protection with an SPF 50+ — a level rare for such a light formula — and PA++++, which is the highest UVA protection.

It sold out in the first week

Peach & Lily, an AAPI and woman-owned brand, first gained a following with their bestselling Glass Skin Refining Serum. (The brand's hashtag has 1.3 million views on TikTok alone.) So when it featured fellow K-beauty brand Rootree's sunscreen as part of its curated list of third-party offerings, the product sold out — very quickly.

“When we first launched the sunscreen on Peach & Lily, the sunscreen sold out within the first week and has remained a customer favorite since then, rapidly earning over a hundred five star reviews," Yoon told Shop TODAY.

It has seriously glowing reviews

One user said that this was the “best sunscreen I have ever used on my face. Love the texture, smell and consistency of the product. It just feels like moisturizer with a faint smell of sunscreen. Ticks all the boxes for me and I don't mind wearing it everyday.”

Another user expressed how the formula was gentle enough to use even with a skin condition. “It doesn't irritate my psoriasis, and it doesn't make my eyes water or burn! For me, this makes it a HUGE win.”

As for me, I'm impressed it doesn't cause breakouts or leave a white cast that makes me self-conscious about my skin, like my experience has been with other sunscreens. In fact, I like the subtle glow it gives my skin so much that some days I don’t feel the need to apply makeup!

I'm already on my second bottle and with the sunny season coming up, I'm sure I will be even more thankful for its high SPF protection.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!