Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Bike shorts are having quite the fashion moment right now. The athleisure staple can go from a ride with Cody Rigsby on your Peloton bike to brunch with friends, work-from-home meetings or almost anything else easily. Brands have kept up with the trend by making bright colors and fun patterns super easy to find online, and most are super affordable at $50 or under.

If you’re looking to spice up your basic black athleisure with some colorful bike shorts, here are some great options.

You’ll definitely be making a statement in these hot pink shorts, which are a major steal at just under $15.

You already know Aerie's Offline Real Me leggings thanks to their viral popularity on TikTok — now meet their shorter sibling! These crossover-style bike shorts are made to play (and slay) with its lightweight, fast-drying material.

After your morning avocado toast, putting on these avocado-themed bike shorts will have you feeling great. The design is super cute with the millennial fave lifting weights and getting strong just like you.

Anything with sparkles usually calls out to us as we’re shopping, which is why we absolutely adore these rose gold bike shorts. The shorts are seamless, come in two dozen colors and two super stretchy sizes.

Asos is usually one of our first go-to online shops to find affordable options. These bright turquoise bike shorts can go from spin class to lunch with friends with just a quick T-shirt change.

Not every single pink has to be an electric Barbie pink. The subtle brightness of these pastel pink shorts are what make them super appealing. The shorts come in five sizes and six colors, and we want them all.

We love the color on these, which are a fun cross between a springy pink and a dusty mauve. Its high-rise fitted top is also super flattering on any body type.

Italic bike shorts are a great dupe for the more expensive Lululemon brand. The mauve color is really pretty, and the price is pretty nice too at only $25.

Skechers isn’t just a shoe brand anymore. The athletic company has branched out into clothes including comfy bike shorts. These bike shorts come in five colors and go up to size 3XL.

These bike shorts from Champion have a unique pattern and convenient side pockets to slip your phone into while on the move.

Bright colors and a fun geometric design are combined with this set of shorts. The shorts have four pockets to fit everything you need while out and about. They also feature a drawstring inside the waistband so as you lose weight you can tighten then up.

Everyone will notice you at the gym or in your own house as you strut your stuff in these pastel green bike shorts. These are a little bit of a splurge, but we promise it's worth it for the fun color and super soft fabric.

These super high waisted bike shorts are a nice addition to your likely ever growing collection of athleisure clothes. The high waist helps cinch your waist in and keep your shorts from riding down as you cycle.

While this iridescent violet pair of bike shorts might not look like it, they're actually very breathable. We also love the color and that you can buy a matching sports bra to make a complete outfit.

Tie-dye has had a major resurgence since the start of the pandemic, so it’s no wonder we’re seeing the trend on bike shorts, too. We love the simplicity of the "Sea Salt"-inspired color scheme. The shorts are available in sizes up to 3XL, too.

You really can't argue with a perfect five-star rating and over 4,000 satisfied Girlfriend Collective customers. These high-rise bike shorts are some of the most inclusive with sizes up to 6XL, allowing almost anyone to fit into them.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the TODAY app and subscribe to the Stuff We Love newsletter!