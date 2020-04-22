Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

When it comes to fashion, what's old almost always becomes new again. Whether it's the return of low-rise jeans or the comeback of the iconic Steve Madden sandal, almost no fashion trend is ever truly put to rest — and it looks like tie-dye is making its grand return as one of the most popular trends of the moment.

Pinterest's experience researcher and in-house stylist, Larkin Brown, previously told TODAY Style that searches for "tie-dye at home" are up a whopping 462%. That might be why we're starting to see more and more tie-dye take over social media, and it's also why brands are offering more tie-dyed items than ever.

"Right now we've seen an increased interest in the last two months for tie-dye," Zulily's brand program manager and trend expert Savannah Scoffield told Shop TODAY. "Tie-dye is one of those trends that is circular. It was really popular at one point, it went away, and now it's having a resurgence again."

So what's making tie-dye more exciting this time around? Unlike the wild prints of decades past, tie-dye is becoming a bit more subtle and chic these days.

"What's great about tie-dye is you can have some tie-dyes that are really explosive in color, where others are more monochromatic," Scoffield said. "So if you want to embrace the trends, but don't want to bring all the dye into your house, you can still find those items."

Though you can certainly buy a kit to make your own designs at home, we've rounded up some popular tie-dye clothing items in case you don't feel like getting crafty.

Popular tie-dye clothing

These tie-dyed leggings are perfect for lounging around the house. Made of a blend of nylon and spandex, the fit is designed to move with your body. These also come in a burgundy tie-dye design if you're looking to switch it up.

For those looking for more than just a simple tie-dye pattern, this shirt also features a wave design on the front. It was made to be lightweight and soft thanks to its cotton and polyester blend.

There's nothing like a classic tie-dye shirt! This one is designed to give you a looser fit, so it's perfect for keeping you comfortable while staying inside.

Made of 100% viscose, this chic design comes in red or blue. The tank also comes with adjustable straps to fix just to your liking.

The swingy top was hand tie-dyed and features an adjustable tie at the top, so you can tie it just the way you like it. This cotton top aims to be breathable and lightweight, making it a great option for warm summer days.

This neon green tie-dye sweater is perfect if you're going for a unique and eye-catching look.

This neon tie-dye hat could come in handy for those extra sunny days. Made of viscose, the hat was designed to be flexible and easy to carry with you on-the-go.

Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with these vibrant sneakers. With a 1.5-inch platform, these shoes will give you added height without the discomfort you usually get from wearing high heels.

Enjoy a day of comfort with these eco-friendly sweatpants. Each pair is made from both recycled and conventional cotton in an effort to cut down on waste and energy.

For a more relaxed day, put on these tie-dyed pants that come in a subtle black design.

These environmentally-friendly jeans were made as part of Gap's Washwell program, which uses water-saving washing methods. Each design is inspired by vintage denim and has a deconstructed detailing with a five-pocket style.

Show off your feet in these uniquely tie-dyed crew socks. Each pair is hand-dyed with a different design, so no two socks will look exactly alike!

Relax in one of these cotton hoodies that come in 14 vibrant tie-dye designs. Whether you're working out or hanging around the house, this sweatshirt will keep you comfortable without sacrificing color.

Made of cotton and spandex, this dress is meant to provide comfort and stretch. The lightweight material is breathable and flowy to help keep you cool during those warm summer days.

Rather than go for the classic denim wash, consider adding these acid tie-dyed shorts to your summer wardrobe! Made with stretch-friendly denim, these shorts were designed with a raw hem and five-pocket style.

