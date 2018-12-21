Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

By Lyn Mettler

We hate to break it to you, but major fashion sites are predicting the return of low-rise jeans ... if not for 2019, then definitely for 2020.

The good news? That gives us all a little time to work on our tummies before revealing themselves again. The bad news? Well, remember low-rise jeans?

Do you have to look like Keira Knightley to pull off low-rise jeans? Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

Thank heavens, low-rise jeans have been out for quite a while, giving us a place hide our midsections and backsides.

While "mom jeans" (made famous in a 2003 "Saturday Night Live" skit) found a surprising comeback, we welcomed the happy medium between full exposure and waistlines up to our chin for many years.

The Cut, the fashion section of New York Magazine reported recently that "the countdown has begun" low-rise styles, noting that Jennifer Lopez was spotted wearing a pair of low-rise pants in November with built-in thong underwear.

The Cut also mentioned that brands like Linder, IAMGIA and Tom Ford are putting low-rise jeans on the runway and in their collections. Even Levi's officially has a pair of skinny low-rise jeans available to buy.

It seems to be yet another throwback to all things, '80s, '90s and early aughts, like the return of the fanny pack. Can we please pick some more fashionable parts of these decades, please?

Britney Spears was the queen of low-rise jeans. KMazur / WireImage

So far, people on Twitter are, shall we say, less than thrilled about the idea they might have to wear low-rise jeans again.

At least they are better than "upside down" jeans (yes, those are a thing!), and the jury's still out if they are better or worse than boot-cut jeans, which are also making a comeback.

Perhaps if we all band together we can keep low-rise jeans where they belong: 2002!