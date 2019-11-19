This popular 'Shark Tank' product will keep you warm and cozy all winter long

A couple of weeks before Thanksgiving last year, I discovered a video of a previously aired "Shark Tank" episode. Per usual, the segment showed a couple of hopeful entrepreneurs walking through the large wooden doors to face the panel of potential investors.

Their quirky product seemed odd — a combination of a sherpa-lined blanket and a large hoodie — but the inventors were determined to convince the Sharks that their product was the one that would change the game of lounging for good.

After the Sharks tried on their Comfies, the creators did some convincing and offers were made — they walked away with a deal that would bring their prototype to the market for the public to buy.

Thanks to this show, The Comfy ended up on my wish list for the holiday season and on the morning of the 25th, I opened one to call my own.

This giant blanket-hoodie hybrid is made from a microfiber fleece outer later and a plush sherpa layer on the inside. At the time, I was living in Colorado where we were battling a rollercoaster of temperatures that dipped down into the teens, so having this gift certainly came in handy.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

The Comfy is a "one size fits all" and sits right above my knee when I stand up. When I sit down and tuck my knees under, The Comfy covers my entire body. Halle Proper

When I put it on, the sherpa lining provided an immediate layer of warmth and the open bottom meant that I could wear it around the house without the fear of it dragging on the floor. Though I was able to wear The Comfy while doing chores or visiting the fridge for a snack, I really understood the hype when I used it while lounging on my couch.

While The Comfy comes with a large hood and sleeves, it quickly shifts into a soft blanket when you sit down. The high-low design and spacious opening on the bottom allowed me tuck my knees under it to ensure that literally nothing — feet and all — was exposed to the chilly air.

Every so often, I got a little too relaxed and spilled coffee, salsa or the myriad of holiday treats onto the front of it. Luckily, with a quick toss in the wash and a spin in the dryer on low, my Comfy came out looking brand new.

A year later, my Comfy collection has grown to two, with one being the pink color and the other being the American flag pattern. With 18 options ranging from camouflage to leopard to festive holiday ones like the Reindeer Comfy, there's no telling how large my collection will grow. For now, two is just enough to keep me warm, comfortable and ready to take on the winter one lounge session at a time.

Right now, The Comfy is on sale at Amazon — just in time for gift-giving season. With 4.8 stars and over 1,250 reviews, it's clear that people are starting to catch onto quirky find.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Take a look at the holiday-themed Comfy, along with The Comfy for kids and the new Comfy Feet below.

Give a gift full of holiday cheer with these festive Comfies. In addition to this elf style, the brand also launched a reindeer and Santa one for gift-giving season.

The entire family can be cozy during the holidays thanks to the kids' version of the comfy.

This new product is sure to keep your feet warm this winter. They come in multiple colors and make a great stocking stuffer for nearly anyone on your list.

For more great finds, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!