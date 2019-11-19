This popular 'Shark Tank' product will keep you warm and cozy all winter long

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
There are tons of new products on the market but the ones that stand out to me are either innovative, unique or affordable. Rarely do I find one that fits into all three categories, but The Comfy checks all those boxes.
The Original Comfy
A couple of weeks before Thanksgiving last year, I discovered a video of a previously aired "Shark Tank" episode. Per usual, the segment showed a couple of hopeful entrepreneurs walking through the large wooden doors to face the panel of potential investors.
Their quirky product seemed odd — a combination of a sherpa-lined blanket and a large hoodie — but the inventors were determined to convince the Sharks that their product was the one that would change the game of lounging for good.
After the Sharks tried on their Comfies, the creators did some convincing and offers were made — they walked away with a deal that would bring their prototype to the market for the public to buy.
Thanks to this show, The Comfy ended up on my wish list for the holiday season and on the morning of the 25th, I opened one to call my own.
This giant blanket-hoodie hybrid is made from a microfiber fleece outer later and a plush sherpa layer on the inside. At the time, I was living in Colorado where we were battling a rollercoaster of temperatures that dipped down into the teens, so having this gift certainly came in handy.
Stuff We Love
When I put it on, the sherpa lining provided an immediate layer of warmth and the open bottom meant that I could wear it around the house without the fear of it dragging on the floor. Though I was able to wear The Comfy while doing chores or visiting the fridge for a snack, I really understood the hype when I used it while lounging on my couch.
While The Comfy comes with a large hood and sleeves, it quickly shifts into a soft blanket when you sit down. The high-low design and spacious opening on the bottom allowed me tuck my knees under it to ensure that literally nothing — feet and all — was exposed to the chilly air.
Every so often, I got a little too relaxed and spilled coffee, salsa or the myriad of holiday treats onto the front of it. Luckily, with a quick toss in the wash and a spin in the dryer on low, my Comfy came out looking brand new.
A year later, my Comfy collection has grown to two, with one being the pink color and the other being the American flag pattern. With 18 options ranging from camouflage to leopard to festive holiday ones like the Reindeer Comfy, there's no telling how large my collection will grow. For now, two is just enough to keep me warm, comfortable and ready to take on the winter one lounge session at a time.
Right now, The Comfy is on sale at Amazon — just in time for gift-giving season. With 4.8 stars and over 1,250 reviews, it's clear that people are starting to catch onto quirky find.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Take a look at the holiday-themed Comfy, along with The Comfy for kids and the new Comfy Feet below.
1. The Comfy Holiday-Themed
Give a gift full of holiday cheer with these festive Comfies. In addition to this elf style, the brand also launched a reindeer and Santa one for gift-giving season.
2. The Comfy for Kids
The entire family can be cozy during the holidays thanks to the kids' version of the comfy.
3. The Comfy Slipper Socks
This new product is sure to keep your feet warm this winter. They come in multiple colors and make a great stocking stuffer for nearly anyone on your list.
For more great finds, check out:
- This bestselling jacket is Oprah's favorite winter coat
- Jenna Bush Hager announces November book club pick
- These $25 bedsheets are soft, pill-resistant and stay cool all night long
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!
Shop TODAY takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.