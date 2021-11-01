When I first discovered The Comfy on an episode of "Shark Tank," the quirky product seemed odd: a combination of a Sherpa-lined blanket and a large hoodie. But the inventors were determined to convince the investors that their product was the one that would change the game of lounging for good.

Spoiler alert: The brand founders walked away with a deal that would bring their prototype to the market for the public to buy.

Thanks to this show, The Comfy ended up on my wish list for the holiday season back in 2019. And on Christmas morning that year, I opened one to call my own. And it's still a winter staple in my household.

This giant blanket-hoodie hybrid is made from a microfiber fleece outer later and a plush Sherpa layer on the inside. When I was first gifted my Comfy, I was living in Colorado where we were battling a rollercoaster of temperatures that dipped down into the teens, so having this product certainly came in handy.

Megan Foster / TODAY

While The Comfy comes with a large hood and sleeves, it quickly shifts into a soft blanket when you sit down. The high-low design and spacious opening on the bottom allows me to tuck my knees under it to ensure that literally nothing — feet and all — is exposed to the chilly air.

I also love the fact that it’s reversible. If I’m looking to curl up for a movie night, I flip the Sherpa lining inside to stay warm and comfortable. If I’m working, I enjoy flipping the fleece inside because it helps me stay cooler throughout the day

Every so often, I get a little toorelaxed and spill coffee or my midday snack onto the front of the Comfy. Luckily, with a quick toss in the washing machine and a spin in the dryer on low, it comes out looking brand new.

I love the My Comfy so much, I even bought myself another one to grow my collection to two. With seven color options, ranging from Green Camo to Blue Plaid, there's no telling how large my collection will grow.

For more cozy fashions we're loving, check out:

This article was published on Nov. 19, 2019.