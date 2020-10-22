Not a fan of fall? This $30 sweater might change your mind

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

I used to think that if I never tasted another pumpkin spice latte, I'd be OK. I'm a much bigger fan of warm summer days than chilly fall evenings. But then I found this bestselling $30 striped sweater for women on Amazon.

Marie Kondo would approve of the joy this sweater brings me. It exudes cozy and comforting vibes, which is just what I want to be wrapped in during these uncertain times. While it's too soon to tell yet if it will make fall my new favorite season, I do know one thing. I'll be wearing it in line at a Starbucks near me.

Where it ranks and reviews

Despite only being released last year, this sweater is already wildly popular on Amazon. It has a 4.2-star average rating from more than 1,600 reviews. It comes from the brand KIRUNDO which has dozens of products with hundreds, if not thousands, of glowing raves.

I think one reason this brand is so popular is the lower price point. No one in my friend group loves a good sweater deal as much as me. Every year, I try to stock my closet with some of the best cashmere sweaters under $100. While this sweater isn't cashmere, it's still soft enough for it to be dangerous for social distancing.

It comes in 12 colors and two styles

This sweater comes in a dozen colors and two styles, regular and wide stripes. I don't wear a lot of stripes, but I like this top because it features unique color combinations. Since there are so many different colors in mine, I can pair it with everything from my favorite black pants to my blue skinny jeans and my green Lululemon Align joggers, one of my essentials for working from home.

If you get this sweater in wide stripe, it has a boatneck so you can pull it down for an off-the-shoulder look. Don't get me wrong: I love my favorite off-the-shoulder jumpsuit. For a fall sweater, though, I prefer a crew neck. The wide stripe style also looks a bit longer and looser at the bottom. Instead of fitting at the waist like mine, it looks like it covers part of the bum.

How it fits and feels

I'm 5'4'' and 115 pounds and I got a size small. It fits perfectly — where perfectly means not too snug or oversized. It's machine-washable and at least one reviewer claims it won't shrink in the dryer. (I wash mine in cold water and air-dry it because I don't currently have a dryer.) So far, it's held its shape and I don't anticipate the stripes will fade. Dyes cling to manmade textiles like acrylic better than natural fibers.

Most importantly, I love how this sweater feels and how I feel in this sweater. I'm cozy because it's warm, and I'm confident because it's cute. (I also get lots of compliments when I wear it.) I'm not sure if it will make me want fall to last forever, but it definitely has made it easier to embrace the season.

