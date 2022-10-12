Shop these 10 Target fashion staples to upgrade your fall wardrobe on a budget

Aside from the endless cozy movie nights and pumpkin-spiced lattes, one of our favorite things about fall is the fashion. From trendy shackets to easy-to-style Chelsea boots, there are so many ways to upgrade your wardrobe with fun new seasonal staples.

And any time we're on the hunt for chic and affordable fashion essentials, Target is typically one of the first places we check. So as part of our new series, Shop This List TODAY, we perused Target's (virtual) shelves to create a curated list of fall fashion must-haves that will help you get your closet in shape for the season. While these items will easily work with the clothes you already have in your wardrobe, many of them also pair together nicely to create multiple stylish outfit combinations. And the very best part is that they're all under $35!

From work-ready mules to a wear-everywhere sweater to a $12 belt bag, you're going to want to add all 10 of these fall Target fashion must-haves to your cart.

Shop This List TODAY: Target fall fashion essentials

Fall is all about layering — and that starts with plenty of good basics. Reviewers say this affordable long-sleeved tee is "super soft," "comfortable" and "flattering." Plus, it's available in six different colors and multiple shoppers have said they bought more than one. (And considering it's only $12, we wouldn't blame you if you did the same.)

You'll stay cozy and look stylish in this mock turtleneck sweater, which comes in six colors. It features stylish details like a ribbed hem and a seam-front design, and we think it would look great paired with jeans or joggers.

Jeans for less than $30? Yes, please! This pair features a trendy straight-leg design and are cropped, so you can show off your favorite fall footwear. According to the brand, they're fitted at the hip and waist and feature a redesigned waistband with more coverage in the back, so you feel confident and comfortable every time you wear them out. This vintage wash is right on trend, but the jeans are also available in classic dark and medium washes.

It's officially shacket season! In case you aren't familiar with the wardrobe staple, let us explain: A shacket is a cross between a shirt and a jacket, and one stylist previously told us that it's a great layering piece to have in your closet for when the temperatures start to drop. We love the look of this one, which features a cropped cut and trendy faux leather material. It's also available in a light brown faux suede.

For days spent running errands, going on walks around the neighborhood or lounging on the couch, these joggers are the perfect pick. Pair them with the sweater and sneakers in this list, or throw on your favorite sweatshirt to really lean into the casual and cozy look.

From slacks to jeans and flowy dresses, the styling options for these shoes are practically endless. They're designed with a subtle heel and a memory foam insole for added comfort.

If you don't already have a go-to pair of white sneakers, take this as your sign to add one to your closet. They're a true wardrobe workhouse that can be worn for casual Fridays in the office, weekend brunches with friends and after-work errands. Priced under $30, this pair features memory foam, and the cushioning is designed to conform to the shape of your feet for customized comfort, according to the brand.

Belt bags have been all over TikTok recently, and this option is an affordable way to rock the trend. It features a roomy interior and exterior zip pocket that's perfect for storing those items that you need easy access to, like lip balm or your ID.

Hoops are the perfect way to complete any outfit — and this pair is both stylish and affordable. "These are so cute and great quality," one reviewer wrote. They added that they got "tons of compliments" on the earrings and that they're "the perfect addition to add extra glam to an outfit."

When accessorizing, don't forget about your hair! This hair accessory set from Kristin Ess comes with a satin-finished hair scarf and scrunchie, so you can switch up your hairstyle to match your mood. You can use the scrunchie alone to secure a high pony, work the scarf into your braid or use it as a headband. While you can't go wrong with any of the color options, the rust shade definitely brings all the fall feels.