October is officially underway — and so is the countdown to Halloween. If you’ve been putting off decorating around your home, finding the perfect costume or are guilty of waiting until the last-minute to stock up on candy for trick-or-treaters, now is the perfect time to get started.

Target is a one-stop shop for all of these things (and beyond), and while we all love a Target run, you may not always have time to browse the aisles for the perfect purchases. To help, we're launching Shop This List TODAY: a new series where we share weekly shopping guides for everything from holiday travel gear to affordable beauty hauls.

For our first installment, we're helping you knock out your Halloween prep with a curated list of 10 essentials worth adding to your cart right now, starting at $3. No need to search for unique Halloween decorations or shell out lots of money for costumes and supplies — you can add all 10 affordable items to your cart and have them shipped right to your door.

From spooky decorations to a pumpkin carving kit to a $10 costume, keep reading to see the picks we think are eerie-sistible.

Shop This List TODAY: Everything you need for Halloween

This 5-piece skeleton can be anchored to the ground for a creative (but low maintenance) decoration this season. Whether you want to stick it in your garden or on your front lawn, it's sure to give passersby a scare. To really set the scene, grab a tombstone with an equally eerie message.

Who can resist a cute pair of family matching Halloween pajamas? This skeleton-inspired design comes in sizes for everyone, including men, kids, babies and pets. You can find the set in sizes XS-4X and then finish your look with an equally spooky pair of slippers.

The only thing that matters more than eating the candy? Having a bag big enough to hold all of it in. This reusable tote comes in different Halloween-themed patterns and is sure to stand out from the typical trick-or-treat pail.

This bat-inspired bowl can't fly, but it will likely give a good scare to unsuspecting visitors trying to satisfy their sweet tooth. Its animated and light-up red eyes open and close along to spooky sound effects, all while the bowl changes colors.

Pumping carving might require you to tap into your inner artist, but if you don't think you have the skills for it, this kit can help. It includes stencils, a carver, poker, scoop and pairs of silly eyes that can help make decorating feel a little easier.

If you don't want to carve real pumpkins, we found faux pumpkins that deliver the same seasonal experience, but without the mess. Since they're made from polyurethane, you don't have to worry about getting gooey pulp on your hands (or, on your table). Plus, you can still stick a candle in them for some ambience.

If you're always stringing together a last-minute Halloween costume, this deer-inspired set is an easy fix for this year. All you'll need is a brown T-shirt and pair of leggings to complete the look. Or, you can elevate your costume by trying your hand at face paint, or styling it with a bodysuit.

We don't think you'll have to make multiple trips to the store to restock on candy with this bag — it has 160 pieces of sweets for visiting trick-or-treaters. From Skittles and Snickers to Starburst, Twix and M&Ms, all of the goodies inside are individually wrapped.

We don't think this one is a want — it's a need. This prop can be used indoors or outdoors and is also small enough to be used in a table display, so you can decorate practically any area of your home with it. If the skeleton alone isn't cute enough, the adorable photos from reviewers might win you over.

If your mantel or tabletop could use some ghoulish touches, this four-piece set is one way to spruce up your space. Don't have a mantel in your home? The set also makes for a cute desk setup, so you can bring a festive feel to the office, too.