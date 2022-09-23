Target just announced its massive Deal Days event — here's everything you should know

Fall is here! And while the idea of crisp mornings, cozy clothes and hearty meals has us filled with excitement, as professional shoppers there's another reason why autumn is arguably our favorite season — because it's filled with sales!

From sales for early holiday shoppers to Cyber Monday and Black Friday events, the fall months are typically jam-packed with discounts on nearly every item you could imagine, from Apple products to fashion staples. So it seems only fitting that Target, one of the first places we turn to to find deals, announced on the first day of the season that it would be bringing back its huge Target Deal Days event. Here, we're sharing everything you need to know.

What is Target Deal Days?

Target hosted its first multi-day Deal Days in 2019, and it has become a staple event for shoppers who are hoping to score deals on par with those you'd typically find on major shopping holidays. While the retailer hosted one Deal Days event already this year, Target just announced that it will be coming back this fall, from Oct. 6 to 8, for round two.

According to the brand, this Deal Days event will be its biggest yet and you can expect to see hundreds of thousands of deep discounts on items across all categories, from toys to tech and everyday essentials. So we imagine that it'll be the perfect time to get a head start on your holiday shopping. Plus, you should be able to pick up a few fun items for yourself while you're at it.

Does Target price match?

Target has also announced that its Holiday Price Match Guarantee will start earlier than ever and last longer than in previous years. Starting on Oct. 6 if you purchase an item in-store or online during that time period and the price drops any lower at Target on or before Dec. 24, the brand says that you can request a price adjustment on your purchase.

Target deals to shop now

While there are still just under two weeks until the event kicks off, Target is already offering plenty of ways for shoppers to save. Through Sept. 24, the retailer is hosting a Circle Week Event. Members of the Circle rewards program (it's free to sign up) can score exclusive discounts (up to 20% off) on beauty, fashion, home essentials and more. Plus, they can earn double rewards to redeem on future Target purchases.

If you're not a member, don't worry. There are still tons of deals for you. Target has marked down select toys, kitchen gadgets and more by up to 50% off.

Here, we're sharing some of the best deals that you can shop now, from AirPods to dry shampoo.

Target home deals to shop now

Instead of scrambling to find the spices you need in a crowded drawer, you can keep your most used ones easily accessible on your countertop with this aesthetic spice rack. According to the brand, there's enough space for you to store spice bottles, coffee containers, jars and more.

If you're waiting until the bigger sales start to upgrade your vacuum, we get it. But you can grab this mini handheld version to tide you over while you wait. It's currently 25% off and features a Quick Flip Crevice Tool right on the device and an Easy-Empty Dirt Cup designed for an overall easier cleaning experience.

You can score Gourmia's popular 5-quart air fryer for 20% off. According to the brand, it has 12 cooking functions in just one gadget, so you can not only just air fry foods but also dehydrate, bake, roast and more.

For those heading back to the office and struggling to get breakfast in before you head out the door, a smoothie can be a great option to take on the go. This blender promises to blend and power through frozen ingredients to give you a thick (and delicious) result. It comes with two single-serve blender cups with lids and a larger 24-ounce Nutrient Extraction Cup that's perfect for making smoothie bowls on days when you're eating at home.

Another struggle for many people getting back into their routines is finding time to meal prep. Thankfully, with this Crock-Pot, you can set a batch of chili or comforting stew to cook and then go about your other tasks. According to the brand, it's designed to hold enough food to feed up to five people and features dishwasher-safe stoneware inside for easy clean-up after your meal.

If you’ve been eyeing the beloved KitchenAid Mixer, now is a great time to add one to your kitchen. The five-quart mixer can be used to mix cookie dough, knead bread, whip cream and more.

For anyone who hates vacuuming, robot vacuums can make the process feel way less tedious. And this one makes it even easier to get your floors looking spotless: It features four different suction modes to give you a customized clean.

From a bookshelf to storage for your odds and ends, this organizer has practically endless potential. It comes in multiple color options to fit your space and all of them are 30% off right now.

Target beauty deals to shop now

Get a deeper clean with the help of this cleansing brush. The brush is said to be a gentle, yet effective, way to help exfoliate and cleanse skin, so your complexion looks smoother and softer.

You can score the green version of this smart toothbrush for 50% off right now. The battery-operated toothbrush can be connected to your phone to help you track your brushing habits and help you figure out which areas need more love.

If you're a Target Circle member, you're going to want to take advantage of this exclusive 20% deal on a brightening cleanser. According to the brand, it's designed to target signs of aging, thanks to ingredients like vitamin C, aloe vera, and rosehip oil.

Stretch your days between washes a little longer with this dry shampoo, which is 20% off for Circle members. It's designed to remove excess oil without leaving behind a white cast.

Target toy deals to shop now

Select My Little Pony toys are currently 50% off at Target. This set comes with 21 accessories and an Izzy Moonbow unicorn figure for them to play with. They can also use the included sticker sheets to customize the pompom balls and create their own characters.

Melissa & Doug toys are always a hit for the holiday season, and you can score this one for 50% off. It comes with a net that they can use to catch and observe critters (both real and imaginary). They'll also get identification cards that will teach them about common insects, reptiles and fish.

If they've been begging for a puppy, but you're not ready to make the commitment just yet, you can get them a stuffed version that they can love and care for. And this set comes with not just one but three of them! It also includes an adoption certificate that they can fill out to make the pups feel truly like their own.

You can shop picks from FAO Schwarz's iconic toy line at Target! This stuffed panda from the brand is said to be "ultra-soft," so it'll make the perfect bedtime companion.

Target tech deals to shop now

If you're the kind of person who always needs a soundtrack to fuel your activities, you're going to want to take advantage of this deal on a wireless speaker. It's said to be "everything proof" (meaning waterproof, shockproof and snowproof) and even comes with a carabineer that you can clip onto your bag or pants.

You can score the Warm Red version of these wireless headphones for just $25 — a 50% discount! They feature a built-in microphone and are said to be water-resistant.

We suggest taking advantage of this $70 markdown on Apple’s AirPods Pro. The water-resistant earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation and Adaptive EQ, which is said to automatically tune the music to your ears.

If you're tired of carrying around a bulky wallet, we suggest grabbing this Apple Leather Wallet while it's one sale. It's designed to attach to the back of your phone and can fit up to three cards. It can also be connected to the FindMy app, so you can easily locate it if it ever falls off.