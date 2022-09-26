On the heels of its biggest sale of the year, Prime Day in July, Amazon is returning with huge deals during its just-announced Prime Fall Deal Event. And, surprise! It's coming sooner than you think.

Rumors of a second Prime Day have been circulating the web for months, but the retailer has officially confirmed that another giant two-day sale will be happening in October, just in time for the holiday shopping rush. Below, we're running through everything we know about the event and how you can prepare to save big.

What is the Prime Fall Deal Event?

A brand-new fall event launched by Amazon that is exclusive to Prime members. According to Amazon, shoppers can expect to see "Black Friday-caliber deals," and similar to the sales seen in June, you can look forward to price slashes on a wide range of products — from fashion and beauty to tech and toys, and much, much more.

When is the Prime Fall Deal Event?

The Prime Fall Deal Event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and Wednesday, Oct. 12, with early deals beginning Monday, Oct. 26. So, if you're already looking to grab gifts for family, friends and loved ones, you can start shopping right now.

What's the difference between the Prime Fall Deal Event and Black Friday?

The Prime Fall Deal Event will take place in October and are exclusive to Prime members, unlike Black Friday deals, which are open to everyone. Non-Prime members can sign up for a 30-day free trial, which will also give you access to exclusive deals and free same-day, one-day, and two-day shipping. A monthly membership costs $14.99 a month, but you can also purchase an annual membership for $139. Students can get a Prime membership for only $7.49 per month.

How to find the best Prime Fall Deal Event deals

As the event nears, we'll be sure to update you on new tips to help you save big. For now, here's the best way to prep:

Have an Amazon Prime account.

Download the Amazon Prime app and allow notifications.

Use your Alexa. Set up the virtual assistant to notify you of deals on anything in your cart, wish list or saved for later section up to 24 hours before they're even available. You can ask, "Alexa, what are my notifications" to learn more about the sales you're interested in and even have Alexa buy something for you once the deal goes live.

Top deals from Amazon Prime Day

During every Prime event, we see shoppers take advantage of epic discounts on the retailer's most popular products across every category, from Roku devices to Color Wow products and big-ticket appliances. Whether you're looking to fill up your carts early or just want to get an idea of what's to come this October, we've rounded up some of the bestselling Prime Day products we've seen throughout the years that you can shop now.