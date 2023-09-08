Amazon is having a huge sale on baby gear — save on diapers, sheets and more

Whether you're a new parent or know someone raising a toddler, one thing is for certain: Raising kids can be expensive. That is why the chance to save on any essentials probably isn't one you want to pass up.

Luckily for parents, Amazon recently launched a baby sale. For the entire month of September, the retailer is marking down bottles, car seats, diapers and many more must-haves for the littlest members of your family. This means you can stock up on essentials or even get a head start on your holiday shopping.

Amazon will be dropping even more deals as the month goes on, but here are some of the best ones we've seen so far.

Best Amazon baby deals

According to the brand, these burp cloths are made with 100% organic cotton, so they are highlight absorbent. All 13 colors and designs are on deal right now for less than $25.

These swaddles come in several different colors and patterns and are on deal right now for nearly half off. They come in two different sizes: Small for those aged 0-3 months and large for those aged 3-6 months.

These sheets are designed to fit on most pack-n-play mattresses and mini crib mattresses. They come in multiple colors and patterns, many of which are on sale right now.

For babies with super sensitive skin, this cream is said to be free from potential irritants like parabens and fragrances. According to the brand, it's so gentle, it can even be used on newborns.

Another pick for little ones with sensitive skin, these wipes are said to be hypoallergenic and fragrance-free. You'll get eight flip-top packs (for 448 wipes total) for just $14 thanks to this deal.

For growing eaters, these puffs are the perfect on-the-go snack! The brand says they're perfectly sized for little hands.

If you make your own baby food, you can make sure that none of it goes to waste with these containers. They’re designed to be airtight, watertight and leak-proof, as well as freezer and microwave-safe.

Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn't necessarily mean that the hot days are over. Help your little one stay cool on the go with this portable fan. The brand says it can be used for up to 55 hours when fully charges and it has a special cover to protect their fingers.

A small investment worth making if little ones are running about is a corner protector. This pack of furniture guards can be applied to wood, metal, glass, plastic and marble, according to the brand. Plus, they only take 30 seconds to install, says the brand.

Protect their sensitive ears during concerts, sporting games and more with these headphones. They're designed for little ones aged three months to two years old.

The opening of these bottles only releases milk when your baby drinks to help prevent spills and drips, the brand says. It also has an anti-colic valve, which is designed to keep excess air from entering your little one's tummy.

Time to start potty training? This handy potty can be used in two different ways. It can be placed over your toilet to give them a comfortable, tot-friendly seat, or it can be taken on the go. The legs can be folded down and you can attach one of the disposable bags, so they have a place to go during potty emergencies.

They'll stay cozy and look super cute in this sleeping sack! It has a two-way zipper designed for easy on and off and a zipper protector on the top to prevent scratches, the brand says.

Little ones will stay extra warm with this winter car seat cover. It has a soft fleece interior and waterproof lining to keep the baby protected from cold temperatures and winds. Plus, the brand says it can fit over most standard car seats and strollers.

You can never have enough diapers — which is why, when you see a deal, you might as well take it as an opportunity to stock up. These ones, which are currently on sale, are said to be designed to protect against leaks and keep the baby dry with absorbent and moisture-wicking fabric.

Whip up all of your baby's favorite foods with the newly launched NutriBullet Baby. The brand says it has a fast prep-time system that allows you create a batch of puree or mash for an entire week in just five minutes. In addition to the blender, you'll get six storage cups, a freezer tray and a recipe book!

Making your own baby food can help you save money and ensure that your little one is getting plenty of nutritious foods. And this bestselling baby food maker promises to make it easy to do just that. It has preset buttons for vegetables, fruit, fish or meat and can blend, puree, steam, reheat and more.

According to the brand, this infant car seat will grow with your baby, it can accommodate from four to 35 pounds. It has a near five-star rating and one verified reviewer wrote, "This is one of the lightest car seats I have ever seen. I move it from one car to another frequently and moving the base is super easy. The seat snaps into the base without any effort."