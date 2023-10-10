Best Prime Day baby deals: Strollers under $100, half-off diaper bags, more

Whether you're a new parent or know someone raising a toddler, one thing is for certain: Raising kids can be expensive. That is why the chance to save on any essentials probably isn't one you want to pass up.

Luckily for parents, we're finding tons of deals on your everyday baby (and toddler!) needs this Prime Day (an event created by Amazon). We're spotting markdowns on bottles, car seats, strollers and many more must-haves for the littlest members of your family — meaning you can stock up on essentials or even get a head start on your holiday shopping.

From over 50% off a bestselling diaper bag to double strollers for under $100, here are some of the best Prime Day deals we've seen so far.

Early Prime Day baby essentials deals

These baby bibs feature deep pockets to catch inevitable spills and crumbs. And the brand says it’s made of 100% silicone, which makes cleanup easy! Grab this set of three for only $9 this Prime Day.

Have you ever looked down to see that your little one is missing a sock? Or worse, both? These "grow & fit" socks are not only designed to stretch and snuggly fit your child as they go, but they're also made to "gently hug" their leg to stay secure all day long.

A perfect pick for little ones with sensitive skin, these wipes are said to be hypoallergenic and fragrance-free. You’ll get five flip-top packs (for 300 wipes total) for just $16 thanks to this deal.

Soothe diaper rash and odor-causing bacteria with this hypoallergenic spray. According to the brand, its pediatrician-recommended formula is zinc-free and won't sting, which may have been features that helped it win a 2023 National Parenting Product Award.

Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that the hot days are over. Help your little one stay cool on the go with this portable fan. The brand says it can be used for up to 10 hours when fully charged and has three speeds to choose from.

According to the brand, these burp cloths are made with 100% muslin cotton and incredibly soft, making them very absorbent and perfect for baby's sensitive skin.

Moms and dads to newborns know that the right bottle can mean the difference between a calm baby and a gassy one. These babas are made with a special silicone nipple specifically designed to keep air out and milk in.

Grab this No. 1 bestselling changing pad for nearly 30% off during Prime Day! The waterproof travel kit features mesh pockets for easy access to essentials, a reversible wipe pocket, a baby headrest and handles for carrying or attaching to a stroller!

Have a toddler crawling around (and getting into spaces they aren't supposed to)? A baby gate is just what you need to block off stairs, doorways and off-limits halls.

These swaddles come in several different colors and patterns and are on deal right now for nearly half-off. They come in two different sizes: small for those aged 0-3 months and large for those aged 3-6 months.

This sounds machine will come in handy throughout every one of baby's sleep stages. Use one of the 34 sound effects (white noise, lullabies, nature noises and fan sounds) to lull help them wind down, lull them to sleep and keep them soothed throughout the night.

Making your own baby food can help you save money and ensure that your little one is getting plenty of nutritious foods. And this bestselling baby food maker promises to make it easy to do just that. It has preset buttons for vegetables, fruit, fish or meat and can blend, puree, steam, reheat and more.

As an auntie myself, I know that rockers like this are a game-changer for babies of any age. The 2-in-1 seat offers multiple ways to keep you little one comfy and content, either by rocking them or giving them a cushy stationary place to sit and watch their favorite kid's shows. Plus, it's foldable and lightweight, so you can easily transport it.

Early Prime Day toddler deals

Sure, this bestselling towel has received A+ reviews from shoppers who love its soft feel and absorbency, but we wouldn't blame you for adding to cart for the multiple photo opportunities that will come with it.

Protect their sensitive ears during concerts, sporting games and more with these headphones. They’re designed for little ones aged three months to two years old.

Driving with a baby in the backseat can be stressful, especially if you can't see how they're doing. Was that a distressed yell or a cry of laughter? With this extra-wide mirror, you can have eyes on your little one at all times. It can be adjusted 360 degrees to ensure a clear view and the brand says it can easily fit the seats of most cars, trucks, vans and SUVs.

Getting important health information on your little one should be quick, easy and clear. With this infrared thermometer, you can get temperature reads and fever alerts in a single second. Plus, it can store up to 40 previous readings, should you ever need them.

If you're looking for a baby shower gift, Amazon reviewers say this diaper bag takes the cake. Nearly 90% of shoppers gave it a five-star rating.

"It came with a changing pad and it has TONS of pockets," said one. "I filled it up with diapers, wipes, and other daily newborn essentials, so that the first-time mom wouldn’t have to worry about what to pack for baby. I have the gray one and can attest to it’s durability and storage capacity. It’s a great, affordable, cute diaper bag and I highly recommend!"

Now you can let baby grab a seat at the table. This convenient booster fits most standards adult chairs, says this brand, and also features a five-point safety harness to keep them safe and secure while eating.

Parents know that a lot can happen when you take your eye off your toddler for even just a minute. (Spoiler alert: it's either messy or destructive.) With this extra-large playpen, you can keep your mind at ease. It's made with four strong suction cups to keep the pen secured to the ground, and comes with a water-proof, anti-slip and reversible mat for baby to play on.

"This swing is definitely worth it!" says one five-star reviewer. "It is easy to assemble and my baby loves it. I can put her in it and watch her have a great time while having a little 'me' time. She is supervised at all times, but I can relax and wash a few bottles while she swings."

Early Prime Day stroller deals

Get yourself a stroller that can keep up with your growing family! This option will keep both your kiddos side by side — and super comfortable, thanks to the seats' multi-position incline. It weighs less than 20 pounds and is designed to fit through standard size doorways, making it truly travel-friendly.

If you're packing for an all-day affair, stroller storage is crucial. This compact model has a surprising amount of space to fit all your essentials. And if you've seen your coffee intake spike since becoming a parent, this stroller features a "HUGE" cup holder to keep your super-size pick-me-ups.

GAP might have the cutest kids clothes, but you should really take a closer look at their baby gear. The retailer promises its Classic Stroller will offer a smooth ride due to technology that allows you to "effortless[ly] push, glide, turn and maneuver [on] any surface."

If you’re a family of travelers, this stroller was made for you. According to the brand, its ultra-compact size can fit most overheard airplane bins (meaning you’ll have a quicker and easier trip through security).

Finding a double stroller for under $200 is already a lucky find, but to find an Amazon’s Choice and top-rated model? That’s a special deal. Grab this three-wheel jogging stroller for 30% during Prime Day!

Early Prime Day car seat deals

Little ones will stay extra warm with this winter car seat cover. It has a soft fleece interior and waterproof lining to keep the baby protected from cold temperatures and winds. Plus, the brand says it can fit over most standard car seats and strollers.

This same car seat will likely see your little one's first car ride to their very last in a booster seat, simply because it's made to grow with them — and keep them safe and comfortable throughout the years.

For any new parents nervous about installing their car seats correctly, this model was designed to put your mind at ease. Its base includes a level indicator to ensure your seat is secure and perfectly adjusted to fit your child's size.

According to the brand, this car seat can offer up to 10 years of use for your child. But most importantly, its made with two layers of side impact protection, a durable steel frame and a five-point safety harness for the utmost safety.

Let’s just call this one the Mercedes of car seats. Some of its key features includes one-handed, 360-degree rotation, live video installation support and real time sensor alerts to warn parents of potentially unsafe conditions.