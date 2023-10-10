IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Live updates: Prime Day is happening now — 100+ deals you don’t want to miss

Apple AirPods, Google Nest, fall fashion and more!
By Jillian Ortiz and Shannon Garlin

Amazon’s fall Prime Day — Prime Big Deal Days — is finally here! The Prime-exclusive shopping event is only here for 48 hours, so now is the time to stock up on essentials or get a head start on holiday shopping.

Shop TODAY editorial director stopped by TODAY to share some of the best deals you can shop on Day 1 of Amazon's fall Prime Day.

Seen on TODAY | Tech deals | Fashion deals | Home deals | Beauty deals | Toy deals

Plus, since Amazon is marking down everything from tech to bedding and so much more, we rounded up even more Prime Day deals below.

Prime Day deals seen on TODAY Show

Eufy Security by Anker SmartTrack Link 

SmartTrack Link
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

SmartTrack Link

$13.99
$19.99

Smart trackers can make a great stocking stuffer or gift for the person in your life who tends to misplace their belongings (even if that means yourself!). Brach found these trackers from Eufy on deal for 30% off right now, in both single sets and sets of four. You can attach them to everything — from your keys to your wallet — and monitor them via an app on your phone to see their location in real time, or ping them to set off an alarm to help locate them or vice versa: tap the tracker to help find your phone if you misplace it. We should note that these devices are only compatible with iPhones and not Androids.

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO

Roomba i4 EVO
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Roomba i4 EVO

$271.54
$399.99

Robotic vacuums are historically higher priced items, but Brach found a Wi-Fi enabled one for 50% off! According to the brand, this model has a 20% larger battery than other iRobot models for a longer run time. It can also pick up where it left off after charging and features dual rubber brushes that help it clean up messes on different floor types. You can even see time estimates in the app to see how long it will take to clean one room or the entire house. Brach also found a deal for 40% off of a robotic mop, which the brand says can be used on wood, tile, carpeting and other hard surfaces.

iRobot Braava Jet m6 6113

iRobot Braava Jet m6 6113 Ultimate Robot Mop
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

iRobot Braava Jet m6 6113 Ultimate Robot Mop

$299.99
$499.99

American Girl Truly Me Dolls

Truly Me Doll
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Truly Me Doll

$80.94
$115.00

American Girl dolls top the hottest toys list nearly every holiday season, and Brach says they rarely go on sale. So, when she found these dolls for 30% off, she couldn’t resist sharing the deal! These dolls from the “Truly Me” collection have modern details (such as colored hair) that distinguish them from the classic dolls you might be familiar with. Brach also found WellieWishers for 31% off, which are smaller dolls designed for younger kids to play with.

Below, you can shop options starting at $45.

More American Girl Doll Prime Day deals:


Chi Original Ceramic Hair Straightener

Chi Original Ceramic Hair Straightening Flat Iron
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Ceramic Hair Straightening Flat Iron

$41.98
$99.98

Premium beauty deals are not to be overlooked during this fall Prime Day! Brach found a deal on a Shop TODAY Beauty Award-winning hair tool from Chi, which is on deal for 58% off right now.

Dr. Brandt Skincare

Microdermabrasion: Age-Defying Face Exfoliator
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Microdermabrasion: Age-Defying Face Exfoliator

$31.87
$79.00

More premium beauty buys you won’t want to pass up on? These picks from Dr. Brandt. Brach found a microdermabrasion scrub, skin primer and eye gel all on deal for up to 60% off during Prime Big Deal Days. Thanks to these deals, you can snag all of them for $32 or less.

More Dr. Brandt Prime Day deals:


Urban Decay Naked Mini Eyeshadow Palette

Naked Foxy Mini Eyeshadow Palette
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Naked Foxy Mini Eyeshadow Palette

$23.10
$33.00

If your makeup bag is missing a reliable neutral eyeshadow palette, let this be the one you decide to add to it. Brach says the Naked palette from Urban Decay is a “longtime favorite” but the mini is really all you need to get a complete eye look. It includes six shades that you can build with, including gold and pink tones, for a complete range that looks great on any skin tone or with any eye color, she added.

Prime Day tech deals

Amazon Smart Plug 

Amazon Smart Plug, for home automation, Works with Alexa - A Certified for Humans Device
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Smart Plug

$12.99
$24.99

Hanycony Surge Protector Power Strip

Surge Protector Power Strip
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Surge Protector Power Strip

$12.97
$26.99

Sensyne 62-Inch Phone Tripod & Selfie Stick

Sensyne 62-Inch Tripod & Selfie Stick
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Sensyne 62-Inch Tripod & Selfie Stick

$15.98
$29.99

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), free &amp; live TV without cable or satellite, HD streaming device
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Fire TV Stick

$19.99
$39.99

Echo Dot (5th Gen)

Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) | With bigger vibrant sound, helpful routines and Alexa | Charcoal
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Echo Dot (5th Gen)

$22.99
$49.99

iWalk Small Portable Charger

iWalk Small Portable Charger
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

iWalk Small Portable Charger

$23.79
$34.99

Blink Video Doorbell 

Video Doorbell
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Video Doorbell

$29.99
$59.99

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Roku Streaming Stick 4K
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Streaming Stick 4K

$37.99
$49.99

Tile Mate (Set of 2)

Tile Mate (Set of 2)
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Tile Mate (Set of 2)

$32.99
$46.99

Amazon Eero Mesh WiFi Router

Eero Mesh WiFi router
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Eero Mesh WiFi router

$44.99
$69.99

Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD

F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV

$79.99
$149.99

More Prime Day TV deals:

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

Fire HD 10 Tablet
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Fire HD 10 Tablet

$74.99
$149.99

Beats Studio Buds 

Beats Studio Buds - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds - Compatible with Apple &amp; Android, Built-in Microphone, IPX4 Rating, Sweat Resistant Earphones, Class 1 Bluetooth Headphones - White
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Studio Buds

$89.99
$149.95

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, MagSafe Charging Case, Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

$189.00
$249.00

More Prime Day headphone deals:


Kindle Paperwhite

Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB)
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB)

$94.99
$139.99

Belkin 2-in-1 Charging Dock

2-In-1 Charging Dock
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

2-In-1 Charging Dock

$69.75
$99.99

Eufy Security Smart Lock C210

Security Smart Lock C210
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Security Smart Lock C210

$79.99
$99.99

Google Nest Doorbell

Google Nest Doorbell
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Google Nest Doorbell

$119.99
$179.99

More Google Nest Prime Day deals:


Acer Inspire 3 Laptop

Acer Aspire 3 Laptop
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Acer Aspire 3 Laptop

$249.99
$329.99

More Prime Day laptop deals:

Prime Day fashion deals

Mevecco Layered Heart Necklace

Mevecco Layered Necklace Pendant
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Layered Heart Necklace

$12.59
$20.99

Sojos Sunglasses

Sunglasses
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Sunglasses

$12.99
$24.99

Adoyi Gold Hoop Earrings Set (Set of 9)

Gold Hoop Earrings Set
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Gold Hoop Earrings Set

$14.36
$25.99

Fruit of the Loom Coolzone Boxer Briefs

Coolzone Boxer Briefs
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Coolzone Boxer Briefs

$18.29
$24.49

Amazon Essentials Women’s Knit Ballet Flat

Knit Ballet Flat
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Knit Ballet Flat

$18.10
$24.70

Donpapa Slip-On Slippers

Slip-On Slippers
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Slip-On Slippers

$19.99
$39.99

Automet Casual Plaid Shacket

Casual Plaid Shacket
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Casual Plaid Shacket

$25.19
$49.99

Lillusory Turtleneck Oversized Sweater

Turtleneck Oversized Sweater
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Turtleneck Oversized Sweater

$29.99
$59.99

Asgard Women’s Ankle Rain Boots


Asgard Women's Ankle Rain Boots
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Asgard Women's Ankle Rain Boots

$29.99
$49.99

Shapermint Tummy Control Leggings

Tummy Control Leggings
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Tummy Control Leggings

$28.49
$60.00

Amazon Essentials Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Vest

Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Vest
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Vest

$34.90
$47.50

Youngcharm Yoga Leggings (Pack of 4)

Yoga Leggings (Set of 4)
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Yoga Leggings (Set of 4)

$44.99
$60.99

Crocs Unisex-Adult Bayaband Clogs

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Bayaband Clogs

$33.43
$49.99

New Balance Women’s 411 V1 Training Shoe

Women's 411 V1 Walking Shoe
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Women's 411 V1 Walking Shoe

$44.99
$69.99

Levi’s Women’s 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans

311 Shaping Skinny Jeans
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

311 Shaping Skinny Jeans

$38.53
$69.50

Prime Day home deals

Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover 

Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover

$19.99
$31.95

Mr. Siga Microfiber Cleaning Cloth (Set of 12)

Microfiber Cleaning Cloths (Set of 12)
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Microfiber Cleaning Cloths (Set of 12)

$9.09
$12.98

Febreze Air Fresheners

Air Fresheners (Set of 3)
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Air Fresheners (Set of 3)

$7.85
$11.34

Yankee Candle Large Jar

Large Jar Candle
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Large Jar Candle

Discount is applied only to certain scents.

$11.82
$36.99

Instant Read Meat Thermometer

Instant Read Meat Thermometer
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Instant Read Meat Thermometer

$12.99
$16.99

Maipor Vegetable Chopper

Vegetable Chopper
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Vegetable Chopper

$18.99
$32.99

Loop Quiet Earplugs

Loop Quiet Ear Plugs
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Quiet Ear Plugs

$19.95
$24.95

Amazon Basics Lightweight Microfiber 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set

Microfiber 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Microfiber 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set

$14.11
$29.99

Utopia Towels 8-Piece Premium Towel Set

8-Piece Premium Towel Set
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

8-Piece Premium Towel Set

$22.41
$39.99

Osteo Cervical Pillow 

Cervical Pillow
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Cervical Pillow

$42.49
$69.99

Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven

Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven

$79.99
$159.99

Carote Pots and Pans Nonstick Set

Pots and Pans Nonstick Set
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Pots and Pans Nonstick Set

$79.89
$149.99

Brooklinen Luxury Sateen 4 Piece Sheet Set

4-Piece Sheet Set
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

4-Piece Sheet Set

$135.15
$159.00
AF101 Air Fryer
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

AF101 Air Fryer

$89.95
$129.99

Vitamix 5200 Blender

5200 Blender
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

5200 Blender

$299.95
$549.99

LEVOIT Air Purifiers

Air Purifier with HEPA Filter
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Air Purifier with HEPA Filter

$39.98
$49.99

Pure Enrichment MistAire Silver Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier

Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier

$31.99
$49.99

Bissell PowerGlide Pet Slim Cordless Stick Vacuum

PowerGlide Pet Slim Cordless Stick Vacuum
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

PowerGlide Pet Slim Cordless Stick Vacuum

$99.99
$247.19

Prime Day beauty deals

Cuccio Naturale Revitalizing Cuticle Oil

Revitalizing Cuticle Oil
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Revitalizing Cuticle Oil

$5.86
$7.45

Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint

Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint | High Pigment Color, Longwear, Weightless, Not Animal Tested, Gluten-Free, Paraben-Free | #017 ROSY NUDE, 0.14 fl oz
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Ink the Velvet Lip Tint

$6.79
$11.00

Samnyte Hair Wax Stick

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Hair Wax Stick

$7.59
$14.99

Cosrx Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer

COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Repair Cream 3.52 oz, 100g, Daily Face Gel Moisturizer for Dry Skin, Acne-prone, Sensitive Skin, Not Tested on Animals, No Parabens, No Sulfates, No Phthalates, Korean Skincare
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Snail Mucin 92% Repair Cream

$13.99
$26.00

Julep Eyeshadow 101 Crème to Powder Eyeshadow Stick

101 Crème to Powder Eyeshadow Stick
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

101 Crème to Powder Eyeshadow Stick

$11.20
$18.00

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion

Drying Lotion
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Drying Lotion

$11.90
$17.00

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser 

Gentle Skin Cleanser
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Gentle Skin Cleanser

$11.63
$15.49

Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer

Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer

$18.20
$26.00

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask - Berry (Packaging may vary)
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Lip Sleeping Mask

$19.20
$24.00

Laura Geller New York Baked Balance-n-Brightner Powder Foundation

Baked Balance-n-Brighten Powder Foundation
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Baked Balance-n-Brighten Powder Foundation

$20.00
$36.00

Pura D’or Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner

Pura D'Or Anti-Thinning Shampoo and Conditioner Set
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Pura D'Or Anti-Thinning Shampoo and Conditioner Set

$31.99
$39.99

Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light Kit

3D Whitestrips with Light Kit
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

3D Whitestrips with Light Kit

$39.99
$69.99

Igk Good Behavior Protein Smoothing Spray

Good Behavior Protein Smoothing Spray
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Good Behavior Protein Smoothing Spray

$23.12
$34.00

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil

C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil

$56.00
$80.00

Grande Cosmetics Grande Lash MD Lash Enhancing Serum

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, 1 ml - 6-week starter supply
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

GrandeLash MDLash Enhancing Serum

$47.60
$68.00

Kitsch Dermaplaning Tool

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Dermaplaning Tools (Set of 12)

$8.52
$14.00

More Kitsch Prime Day deals:


Prime Day toy deals

Fisher-Price Baby’s First Blocks and Stacking Ring Set

Baby’s First Blocks and Stacking Ring Set
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Baby’s First Blocks and Stacking Ring Set

$11.49
$16.99

MingKids Montessori Toddler Developmental Learning Toys 

Toddler Developmental Learning Toys
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Toddler Developmental Learning Toys

$12.79
$19.99

Tamagotchi Original

Tamagotchi Original
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Tamagotchi Original

$14.49
$19.99

Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush Mystery Pack

Official Kellytoy Plush Mystery Pack
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Official Kellytoy Plush Mystery Pack

$17.49
$22.99

Niskite Karaoke Microphone

Karaoke Microphone
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Karaoke Microphone

$15.97
$39.99

iPlay iLearn Bouncy Pals Unicorn Horses

Bouncy Pals Unicorn Horses
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Bouncy Pals Unicorn Horses

$25.38
$36.99

Seckton Upgrade Kids Selfie Camera

Kids Selfie Camera
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Kids Selfie Camera

$33.99
$42.99

National Geographic Microscope for Kids 

Microscope Science Kit
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Microscope Science Kit

$39.99

Winning Fingers Flashing Cube Electronic Memory & Brain Game

Flashing Cube Electronic Memory & Brain Game
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Flashing Cube Electronic Memory & Brain Game

$28.99
$34.99

PicassoTiles 100 Piece Set

PicassoTiles
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

PicassoTiles

$31.99
$59.98

3Doodler Start+ Essentials 3D Pen Set for Kids

3Doodler Start+ Essentials 3D Pen Set
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

3Doodler Start+ Essentials 3D Pen Set

$34.99
$49.99

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet

Fire 7 Kids Tablet
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Fire 7 Kids Tablet

$54.99
$109.99

Barbie Doll House

Barbie Doll House
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Barbie Doll House

$69.99
$99.99

Fisher-Price Imaginext Jurassic World T.Rex Dinosaur Toy

Imaginext Jurassic World T.Rex Dinosaur Toy
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Imaginext Jurassic World T.Rex Dinosaur Toy

$89.99
$119.99

L.O.L. Surprise! OMG Fashion Show Hair Edition Twist Queen

OMG Twist Queen
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

OMG Twist Queen

$29.70
$37.99

More L.O.L. Surprise! Prime Day deals:


Jillian Ortiz

Jillian Ortiz is a Production Associate at Shop TODAY. 

Shannon Garlin

Shannon Garlin is an Associate Editor for Shop TODAY.