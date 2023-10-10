Live updates: Prime Day is happening now — 100+ deals you don’t want to miss

Amazon’s fall Prime Day — Prime Big Deal Days — is finally here! The Prime-exclusive shopping event is only here for 48 hours, so now is the time to stock up on essentials or get a head start on holiday shopping.
Shop TODAY editorial director stopped by TODAY to share some of the best deals you can shop on Day 1 of Amazon's fall Prime Day.
Plus, since Amazon is marking down everything from tech to bedding and so much more, we rounded up even more Prime Day deals below.
Prime Day deals seen on TODAY Show
Eufy Security by Anker SmartTrack Link
Smart trackers can make a great stocking stuffer or gift for the person in your life who tends to misplace their belongings (even if that means yourself!). Brach found these trackers from Eufy on deal for 30% off right now, in both single sets and sets of four. You can attach them to everything — from your keys to your wallet — and monitor them via an app on your phone to see their location in real time, or ping them to set off an alarm to help locate them or vice versa: tap the tracker to help find your phone if you misplace it. We should note that these devices are only compatible with iPhones and not Androids.
iRobot Roomba i4 EVO
Robotic vacuums are historically higher priced items, but Brach found a Wi-Fi enabled one for 50% off! According to the brand, this model has a 20% larger battery than other iRobot models for a longer run time. It can also pick up where it left off after charging and features dual rubber brushes that help it clean up messes on different floor types. You can even see time estimates in the app to see how long it will take to clean one room or the entire house. Brach also found a deal for 40% off of a robotic mop, which the brand says can be used on wood, tile, carpeting and other hard surfaces.
iRobot Braava Jet m6 6113
American Girl Truly Me Dolls
American Girl dolls top the hottest toys list nearly every holiday season, and Brach says they rarely go on sale. So, when she found these dolls for 30% off, she couldn’t resist sharing the deal! These dolls from the “Truly Me” collection have modern details (such as colored hair) that distinguish them from the classic dolls you might be familiar with. Brach also found WellieWishers for 31% off, which are smaller dolls designed for younger kids to play with.
Below, you can shop options starting at $45.
More American Girl Doll Prime Day deals:
- American Girl Truly Me Doll, $80.49 (was $115)
- American Girl Truly Me Doll, $80.49 (was $115)
- American Girl WellieWishers Willa, $44.99 (was $65)
- American Girl WellieWishers Kendall, $44.99 (was $65)
- American Girl WellieWishers Emerson, $44.99 (was $65)
Chi Original Ceramic Hair Straightener
Premium beauty deals are not to be overlooked during this fall Prime Day! Brach found a deal on a Shop TODAY Beauty Award-winning hair tool from Chi, which is on deal for 58% off right now.
Dr. Brandt Skincare
More premium beauty buys you won’t want to pass up on? These picks from Dr. Brandt. Brach found a microdermabrasion scrub, skin primer and eye gel all on deal for up to 60% off during Prime Big Deal Days. Thanks to these deals, you can snag all of them for $32 or less.
More Dr. Brandt Prime Day deals:
- Dr. Brandt Pores No More Luminizer Primer, $22.40 (was $38)
- Dr. Brandt Needles No More Baggage Eye De-Puffing Gel, $24.99 (was $42)
Urban Decay Naked Mini Eyeshadow Palette
If your makeup bag is missing a reliable neutral eyeshadow palette, let this be the one you decide to add to it. Brach says the Naked palette from Urban Decay is a “longtime favorite” but the mini is really all you need to get a complete eye look. It includes six shades that you can build with, including gold and pink tones, for a complete range that looks great on any skin tone or with any eye color, she added.
Prime Day tech deals
Amazon Smart Plug
Hanycony Surge Protector Power Strip
Sensyne 62-Inch Phone Tripod & Selfie Stick
Amazon Fire TV Stick
Echo Dot (5th Gen)
iWalk Small Portable Charger
Blink Video Doorbell
Roku Streaming Stick 4K
Tile Mate (Set of 2)
Amazon Eero Mesh WiFi Router
Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD
More Prime Day TV deals:
- Amazon Fire TV 32-Inch 2-Series HD Smart TV, $109.99 (was $199.99)
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet
Beats Studio Buds
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen)
More Prime Day headphone deals:
- Apple Wired Earbuds, $16.79 (was $19.99)
- JLab Go Air Tones, True Wireless Earbuds, $19.99 (was $24.99)
- Amazon Echo Buds, $34.99 (was $49.99)
- JBL Vibe Beam True Wireless Headphones, $39.95 (was $49.95)
- Apple AirPods, $99(was $129)
Kindle Paperwhite
Belkin 2-in-1 Charging Dock
Eufy Security Smart Lock C210
Google Nest Doorbell
More Google Nest Prime Day deals:
- Google Nest Security Cam, $69.99 (was $99.99)
- Google Nest Thermostat, $89.99 (was $129.99)
Acer Inspire 3 Laptop
More Prime Day laptop deals:
- HP 15.6-Inch Laptop, $489.99 (was $729.99)
- Acer Inspire 1 Laptop, $189.99 (was $229.99)
Prime Day fashion deals
Mevecco Layered Heart Necklace
Sojos Sunglasses
Adoyi Gold Hoop Earrings Set (Set of 9)
Fruit of the Loom Coolzone Boxer Briefs
Amazon Essentials Women’s Knit Ballet Flat
Donpapa Slip-On Slippers
Automet Casual Plaid Shacket
Lillusory Turtleneck Oversized Sweater
Asgard Women’s Ankle Rain Boots
Shapermint Tummy Control Leggings
Amazon Essentials Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Vest
Youngcharm Yoga Leggings (Pack of 4)
Crocs Unisex-Adult Bayaband Clogs
New Balance Women’s 411 V1 Training Shoe
Levi’s Women’s 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans
Prime Day home deals
Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover
Mr. Siga Microfiber Cleaning Cloth (Set of 12)
Febreze Air Fresheners
Yankee Candle Large Jar
Instant Read Meat Thermometer
Maipor Vegetable Chopper
Loop Quiet Earplugs
Amazon Basics Lightweight Microfiber 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set
Utopia Towels 8-Piece Premium Towel Set
Osteo Cervical Pillow
Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven
Carote Pots and Pans Nonstick Set
Brooklinen Luxury Sateen 4 Piece Sheet Set
Vitamix 5200 Blender
LEVOIT Air Purifiers
Pure Enrichment MistAire Silver Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
Bissell PowerGlide Pet Slim Cordless Stick Vacuum
Prime Day beauty deals
Cuccio Naturale Revitalizing Cuticle Oil
Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick
Cosrx Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer
Julep Eyeshadow 101 Crème to Powder Eyeshadow Stick
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser
Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Laura Geller New York Baked Balance-n-Brightner Powder Foundation
Pura D’or Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner
Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light Kit
Igk Good Behavior Protein Smoothing Spray
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Grande Cosmetics Grande Lash MD Lash Enhancing Serum
Kitsch Dermaplaning Tool
More Kitsch Prime Day deals:
- Kitsch Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap, $19.54 (was $22.99
- Kitsch The Satin Pillowcase, $18.99 (was $22.79)
Prime Day toy deals
Fisher-Price Baby’s First Blocks and Stacking Ring Set
MingKids Montessori Toddler Developmental Learning Toys
Tamagotchi Original
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush Mystery Pack
Niskite Karaoke Microphone
iPlay iLearn Bouncy Pals Unicorn Horses
Seckton Upgrade Kids Selfie Camera
National Geographic Microscope for Kids
Winning Fingers Flashing Cube Electronic Memory & Brain Game
PicassoTiles 100 Piece Set
3Doodler Start+ Essentials 3D Pen Set for Kids
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet
Barbie Doll House
Fisher-Price Imaginext Jurassic World T.Rex Dinosaur Toy
L.O.L. Surprise! OMG Fashion Show Hair Edition Twist Queen
More L.O.L. Surprise! Prime Day deals:
- L.O.L. Surprise Tween Babysitting Party, $18.99 (was $29.99)
- L.O.L. Surprise! Mini Winter Family, $6.99 (was $15.91)