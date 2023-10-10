Amazon fall Prime Day outerwear deals: Save on Columbia, Levi’s and more top brands

Fall is here and so is Prime Big Deal Days, an event created by Amazon. Amazon is ringing in the season by marking down everything you could need for the upcoming months, from hot holiday gifts to outerwear.

So if you're looking for a new coat or chic jacket to keep you warm as the colder days creep in, you can get one for a discount. We found deals on brands like Columbia, Levi's, Calvin Klein and more!

This Prime shopping event is only here for 48 hours, so you're going to want to act fast to score these discounts! To shop by category, click on one of the links below or keep scrolling to see all the deals.

Women Prime Day outerwear deals

This "shacket" can be thrown over a T-shirt like a jacket or worn on its own. Associate editor Shannon Garlin says its the perfect piece for in-between fall days.

"I live in New York City and this find is perfect for those times of the year when it starts out cold in the morning, but is sunny enough that by the afternoon that I am sweating," she says. "On my commute to work, I can easily pop this on with a plain turtleneck and wide-leg jeans and be comfortable throughout the entire day. And when I do get warm, I can tie it around my waist and it ends up looking super chic."

Multiple colors of this cozy zip-up jacket are on sale for Prime Big Deal Days. It has tons of features that we love, like zippered pockets and a full-zip closure for protection against the cold.

Wear this cardigan for cozy nights in or days spent running errands. No matter what you're doing, you'll feel comfortable and look super cute!

A vest is an easy way to complete any cold weather outfit. And this wind-proof and water-resistant option is perfect for pairing with athleisure to wear on walks, to the grocery store and more.

One shopper perfectly summed up everything there is to love about this jacket in their review: "Very cute, lightweight, stylish jacket!" they wrote. "Goes with everything and fits well!"

"The fleece is very thick, does not shed, and is a bit stretchy. I cannot believe how warm, — oh so warm — they are," one shopper, who also said that they bought more than one raved. "The pockets are substantial; I can carry my big cell phone around in them."

Grab this trendy pullover while it's under $40 right now! "Its generous sizing offers a cozy, relaxed fit that’s perfect for chilly days or lounging around," one shopper wrote. "The half-zip feature allows for easy ventilation and adds a touch of versatility to the design. The softness of the fabric is exceptional, making it a go-to choice for staying warm and snug."

Grab this puffer vest while it's over 40% off! It features a slightly cropped design, so it will look great when paired with high-waisted leggings or jeans.

You can never go wrong with a faux leather jacket. And this one from Levi's is marked down by nearly 32% right now!

Animal print is always a must-have for the fall season and this coat represents all things cozy. Over 13,900 reviewers gave glowing reviews to this knit cardigan for its soft quality and elegant silhouette. Snag this deal for 33% off today.

You'll stun in this chic sherpa jacket! Grab it while it's under $40 for Prime Big Deal Days.

A puffer coat for under $50? Yes, please! As if it couldn't get better, this one is designed to be water-resistant and has a hood for full protection from the elements.

Stay warm in this puffer jacket that features a quilting design. It's like wearing a blanket, just with an added flair and fitted silhouette. You can get this jacket in different hues to match all your fall outfits.

For something with a little more protection, opt for this Amazon puffer coat, which is also on sale. The brand says it's fully lined, quilted and insulated to keep you warm on those especially chilly winter days.

Orolay's down jacket has gained such a following, it's become known simply as the Amazon coat. It has nearly 20,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who have praised how stylish, warm and affordable it is. And right now, it's even more wallet-friendly! It's marked down by over $70 for Prime Big Deal Days.

Men Prime Day outerwear deals

More than 28,000 shoppers have given this fleece a perfect five-star rating. People have said that it's "nice quality" for the price and one person even called it their "best purchase ever."

"This is absolutely the softest most comfortable jacket I’ve ever owned," one shopper wrote. "I honestly couldn’t believe how soft it was. I was looking for a jacket to wear at night to sporting events and I couldn’t be happier with this one."

This waterproof rain jacket is designed to pack up neatly into its back pocket, so you can easily stow it away during bike rides or walks around the neighborhood.

There's nothing more classic than a denim jacket, and when it comes to the options out there, Levi's is a tried-and-true brand. So if you're hoping to add a new one to your fall rotation, we suggest grabbing the brand's trucker jacket while it's on sale.

Currently a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon, this jacket is the ultimate pick for unpredictable fall and winter days. It features warm and comfortable polyester on the inside and water-resistant shell to keep you dry when it starts to drizzle.

This coat seamlessly blends style, warmth and comfort. And right now, it's marked down to just over $50!

While this puffer is normally $225, you can grab it now for under $70 — that's a 70% discount! It has a removable hood, so you can leave it on or take it off, depending on the weather.

While we may be enjoying the crisp fall temperatures now, colder days are ahead. But you'll be prepared for the chill with this heated jacket. It features a rechargeable battery and multiple heat settings to help you stay toasty all season long.

Prime Day outerwear deals for kids

Made with soft durable denim with a hint of stretch, this cute jacket is the perfect fall layer for your little one.

Keep him protected from the elements with this windbreaker, which is currently under $15. One shopper said, "It’s not too thick/heavy and it’s not too thin either. It’s just right for those chilly days/nights."

For walks to school or weekend days at the park, this coat will help them stay cozy. It features an internal snow skirt, polar fleece lining and storm cuffs with thumb holes.