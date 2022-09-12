Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more .

Even if you had never stepped foot into one of FAO Schwarz's legendary stores as a kid, you were likely familiar with the name. Known for its incredible toy selection, life-sized stuffed animals and representations in pop culture (who could forget that piano scene from "Big"), the retailer has become one of the most iconic toy stores, beloved by children and adults alike.

And today it was announced that FAO Schwarz would be partnering with one of our favorite retailers (and an equally magical spot, in our opinion), Target.

Starting in mid-October, you'll be able to shop more than 120 of FAO Schwarz's toys, ranging from an FAO 160th Anniversary Teddy Bear to a Dance on Piano Mat, at both Target and FAO Schwarz stores, as well as on the Target site. Products will range in price from $10 to $150, with 50 items clocking in at less than $20!

"We are incredibly thrilled to partner exclusively with Target after having forged such a successful relationship together over the past couple of years. There truly is no better way to kick off our 160th anniversary than to announce this partnership," David Niggli, Chief Merchandising Officer of FAO Schwarz shared in a release. "FAO Schwarz has been celebrating the wonder of childhood and bringing awe and discovery to all children — and the child inside all of us — for 160 years, and now families everywhere across the U.S. can enjoy this experience at their local Target store.”

FAO Schwarz is also presenting Target's much-anticipated Bullseye’s Top Toys List, which just dropped. The list highlights some of the most sought-after toys of the season, from L.O.L. Surprise dolls to Lego kits and can serve as inspiration for parents looking to get a head start on their holiday shopping. Plus, for anyone in New York City, starting in October, customers can shop select Bullseye's Top Toys at a pop-up inside FAO Schwarz's flagship store at Rockefeller Center.

Here, all the toys to add to your cart this season.

Bullseye's Top Toys of 2022

They can find magical fairies everywhere they go with this little toy, which lights up when it detects a baby fairy nearby! There are more than 20 different kinds to find. But the fun doesn't stop there: They can take care of their fairies and play games like "follow the fairy" and "fairy frenzy" with them.

The classic Pop-It! toy gets a fun makeover with this unique fidget gadget. They can play alone and see how fast they can pop the lit bubbles as soon as they appear or get their friends in on the fun and play in multiplayer mode.

The ultimate gift for fans of L.O.L. Surprise dolls, this fun fashion pack has more than 90 surprises for them to unbox. It features Moonlight B.B. and Sunshine Gurl Fashion Dolls along with their families and clothes and accessories.

They can take their play to the deep sea with this exciting play set. They better keep a close eye on their divers though — there are sharks in the water! The submarine is armed with lights and sounds and the shark has chomping jaws to make their playtime even more realistic.

Inspired by the classic Yahtzee game, this speedy card game is designed to take the intensity up a notch. Players will all roll their dice at ​​the same time and race to be the first one to match sets shown on the combo cards. The player with the most points after six rounds wins!

Summer may be over, but kids can still give Barbie her dream vacation with this play set. The Barbie Vacation House features a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, dining room, living room and closet and comes with over 30 storytelling pieces and accessories for them to play with.

Earlier this year, a toy expert from The Toy Insider told us that she expected that the 5 Surprise Disney collection would be a hit this year, so we weren’t surprised to see that this play set made Target and FAO Schwarz’s list. Kids can collect the Disney Store Mini Brands capsules and stock the shelves of their store, the set comes with two exclusive minis.

Kids ages 4 and older will have a blast playing with this magical mermaid doll. She is designed with posable limbs to make playtime even more fun for little ones. The best part? Her tail changes color when placed in cold water.

Older kids will love getting to experience the wide world of virtual reality with this headset. There aren’t any cables or wires, so they can put on the headset, create their play space and be fully immersed in the experience.

Mario Kart players can finally experience the iconic Rainbow Road track in real life thanks to this Hot Wheels set. The 8-foot track has five lines and they can switch up the configuration, so they can send the cars racing down a straight or curved track.

Searching for a fun toy that will get kids off of screens but won’t break the bank? Look no further than kinetic sand play set. They can fill the swirler to make fun sand art and then they can carve it, squish, slice it and more — there are so many ways to play!

Designed to be connected to an iPad, this kit encourages kids to put their creative skills to the test as they learn to draw and do arts and crafts projects while following directions on the screen. According to the brand, it’s designed to connect to almost all iPad models and is perfect for kids aged 5 to 10 years-old

This machine makes learning how to sew so much easier! It comes with a pre-threaded cartridge, so there’s no threading needed. They can simply pop it into the machine and place the fabric under the sensor — according to the brand, the machine will automatically start and sense when it’s time to stop.

This Lego succulent kit is perfect for older teenagers or adults who are kids at heart. They can piece together the nine different types of plants and then display them on their nightstand or desk.

This Target-exclusive toy is an excellent pick for fans of the TV series “Bluey.” The playset house comes with figures of Bingo, Bluey, Chattermax and Lucky and comes decorated with furniture and accessories that avid watchers are sure to recognize. The house even has its own dance floor, and kids can attach the figures and move the lever to recreate the opening dance scene from the show.

There are multiple ways to blast opponents with this blaster from Nerf. They can fire six darts at once with airblitz action or send 10 darts flying in a row with motorized blasting. There's an integrated scope too, to help with their aim.

Not only will kids have so much fun putting together this Lego kit, but they might even just learn some fun things about space while they're at it. According to the brand, all the imagery in set is scientifically correct and the classroom’s whiteboard even features real spaceflight equations!

If your little one watches in awe as you go through your makeup routine, now you can give them a beauty station of their own. This set comes with a little vanity mirror and makeup essentials like lipstick, foundation, blush, nail polish and more so they can start building their collection.