9 hot toys that every kid will want in their Easter basket this year

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

After a particularly dreary winter, we're looking forward to welcoming spring and everything that it brings — blooming flowers, sunny days and, of course, all the fun of the Easter holiday. While it may seem like there's plenty of time to get all of your ducks (or, should we say eggs?) in a row, we know that the holiday tends to creep up quickly. That's why we want to help you get a head start on your shopping now, so you'll have the perfect toys to put in your little one's Easter basket on the big day.

When choosing a toy for your kid's basket, Ali Mierzejewski, editor-in-chief of The Toy Insider, told Shop TODAY that it's always fun to find picks that are on theme with the holiday. Think, egg-centric baubles or spring-themed toys. Though, kids will also be overjoyed to get one of the hot and trendy toys that they've had their eyes on all year long.

With that in mind, we asked Mierzejewski to walk us through some of the best seasonal and trendy toys to give kids this Easter.

The best seasonal toys for Easter

Bring your little one's favorite storybook character to life with this Peter Rabbit plush toy. When you press a button on his foot, he'll hide behind his ears and then pop back out for a fun interactive game of peek-a-boo. He also speaks in an adorable British accent, too! While Mierzejewski said that the toy is great for toddlers or pre-schoolers (the brand says it's suitable for kids aged 1 year and older), it's also a great gift that older kids who loved the character can keep as an heirloom.

Toys that feature surprises and unboxing aspects have been super trendy for a while now. "Companies are really finding new and fun ways to make that happen for kids instead of just a simple blind bag," Mierzejewski said. These Blume Baby Pops are a great example of that (and they just so happen to be perfect for the season). The toy comes packaged in a flower box that features more than 25 surprises for them to discover. Kids can pull out the five sprouts and then pop them open to find a Blume baby or accessory. Beyond the unboxing experience, there are plenty of ways that kids can play with the toy, Mierzejewski said. The pot turns into a playset, and the babies come with color-changing diapers and removable swaddles.

Toys centered around magic and fantastical creatures are another big trend in the toy industry, Mierzejewski said. And your little one will love finding one of these cute fairies in their basket. Kids will use the magic butterfly key to open the flower petals and reveal a fairy and its nine accessories. There are more than nine characters to collect, so if you get one of them for each of your kids, they can trade and share, she said.

You can either add these fun eggs to their basket or make them a part of the Easter egg hunt, Mierzejewski suggested. Either way, they're sure to be a hit! Each one is filled with a different color of kinetic sand that they can squish and combine to make fun creations.

The best trending toys for Easter

This bestselling toy was one of the hottest toys this holiday season — and it was nearly impossible to get. Now, it's finally back in stock, so you're going to want to grab it quickly. Your child can mix all the magic ingredients together to brew a potion and reveal a cute, fuzzy friend. The interactive toy has captivated many kids — and even some adults, too! (It's been particularly trendy on TikTok.) One reviewer said, "This thing is so cool, I am legit mad there isn't one for 40-year-olds."

Whether they play it solo or with a friend, this tactile bubble popping game will provide hours of fun. And parents will love it, too — because of its size, Mierzejewski said that you can stick it in your purse so they'll have a fun activity to distract them while you're at a restaurant or a friend's house.

The 5 Surprise Mini Brands toys have been all over TikTok, and Mierzejewski expects that the company's recently-launched Disney Store series is going to be super popular this year. Kids can open the capsule and peel back the coverings to reveal miniature versions of items sold in the Disney store. “Marvel heroes, the Disney characters, Pixar characters, ‘Star Wars’, all of them are in here,” Mierzejewski said. You can grab a few for your little one's basket — there are more than 70 miniatures to collect!

This trading card game comes with everything they need to have epic Pokemon battles, including reference cards, damage counters, a play mat, metallic coin and a rule book and quick guide that will teach them battle strategies. The decks can also be used in the Battle Academy board game.

Cats are afraid of pickles, but the pickles just want to be friends with the furry creatures. And your kids can collect them both! While they come in a few varieties, the “chonks” are super soft six-inch plushies that your little one can squeeze and cuddle. You can choose which one you want or get a mystery bag and open it up to discover the character.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!