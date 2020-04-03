Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Due to the current social distancing guidelines in place, your family's large Easter gathering is probably canceled. Nevertheless, you can still celebrate from afar with family and friends, whether it's through video chats or sending them a sweet gift.

One way to spread cheer and celebrate the holiday is by sending them a thoughtful premade Easter basket. Whether you're looking for Easter baskets for kids or adults, we've rounded up over a dozen different options that include chocolate covered pretzels, Easter cookies, sugary candy and beyond.

No matter how far apart your friends and family are this season, they're bound to enjoy these sweet treats you can get delivered straight to their door.

To shop this article by category, simply click on either link below:

Easter Baskets for Adults

Easter Baskets for Kids

Easter Baskets for Adults

This pear gift basket from Harry & David is both delicious and thoughtful. It comes with sweet-as-candy royal Verano pears, mini candy eggs and milk chocolate-covered apricots. Even better? You can also send a bottle of wine along with it!

Chocolate galore! What more could you ask for than a basket full of chocolate-covered pretzels, caramel apples and graham crackers? This is perfect for the chocolate lover in your family.

For a smaller and slightly less expensive option, these gourmet pretzel rods are a nice treat for the entire family to enjoy. Each crunchy rod is decorated with fun pastel sprinkles and dipped in everything from caramel, chocolate and peanuts.

If your loved one is on the healthier side, this could be an excellent option to send to them. This Easter bunny platter from Edible Arrangements comes with three small "Happy Easter" balloons and yummy chocolate-covered pineapple, strawberries, grapes and apple slices.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

These adorable chocolate-covered strawberries are designed to look like Easter eggs and are another great choice for those who prefer fruit over candy. They look great on display and they taste just as good!

If they have a sweet tooth, this is the gift basket you need to buy. It practically includes everything but the kitchen sink: caramel popcorn, peanut brittle, caramel swirl pretzels, lemon créme almonds, saltwater taffy, gummy fruit salad, pink grapefruit sours, jelly beans and classic caramels. And what's not to love about that?

These Easter egg carton cookies from Cheryl's Cookies are a unique sweet treat for anyone on your list! The chick-shaped baked goods are buttercream frosted and individually wrapped and come in a cute little egg carton.

If your friend or family member doesn't have much of a sweet tooth, show them your love this Easter with this colorful "Egg-Stravaganza" themed floral arrangement from 1-800 Flowers. We bet mom would love this as a centerpiece to spruce up her home for spring!

Easter Baskets for Kids

What kid doesn't love Easter candy? Surprise them with this fun basket filled a large chocolate rabbit, tasty jelly beans, mini eggs, a plush stuffed bunny rabbit and more!

If you know they have a real passion for sweets, this large basket of Easter treats is bound to make them smile. Eith enough sweets to get them through spring, this assortment includes Welch's Fruit Punch Fruit Snacks, Lifesaver Easter Gummies, Twinkle Daisy Flower Lollipops, Peeps, Fun Dip, Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs and more.

Since we're all watching TV at home more than ever, make movie night even sweeter with this awesome basket. It has everything they'll need, from popcorn to their favorite movie theater snacks.

This adorable bunny-shaped paperboard basket is hand-painted and filled with enough chocolate treats for the whole family.

This basket has it all! The Sweet Treats Easter Basket comes with M & M’s Plain Minis, Peeps Yellow Bunnies, Fun Dip, and a soft stuffed animal.

If they're not in the mood for candy, this delicious trio of popcorn is a great option. It features "cornfusion" popcorn — a mix of butter, cheese and caramel — drizzled caramel popcorn and white cheddar popcorn.

If your friend or family member recently welcomed a little one into the world, this is the perfect Easter basket for a newborn. It comes with a cute plush, Burt's Bees baby products and more.

For more recommendations, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!