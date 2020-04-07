Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

After realizing that Easter is this upcoming weekend, I began frantically shopping for basket fillers for my two kids. From jelly beans to art supplies, I had been hiding away some items in my closet (don't tell the kiddos), but have been stuck when it comes to a few unique larger gifts that will be exciting to find in their baskets.

With less than a week to go until Peter Cottontail comes hopping down the bunny trail, we've rounded up some last-minute Easter basket ideas for kids of all ages: babies, toddlers, kids and teens. If you have also procrastinated this year, here's a list of things that will hopefully arrive in time to fill your kids' baskets on Easter morning.

Easter basket stuffers for babies

Teething can be painful a painful process for your little one, but this colorful set of teething keys might just make it a little more bearable. It's currently the bestselling toy for babies under 12 months on Amazon.

If your baby can't get enough bath time, these vibrant toy bubbles are a perfect addition to their Easter basket. The little balls rattle and spin around in the water and are suitable for babies four months and older.

This is currently Amazon's choice for "baby toys," and over 2,400 customers seem to agree. It includes nine rings in different sizes, textures and colors.

This is currently the bestselling musical toy on Amazon, and it might just have something to do with the adjustable volume control that mom and dad will love just as much as their little one.

Easter basket stuffers for toddlers

These organic, bear-shaped cookies are the perfect non-candy Easter basket addition for toddlers.

This bestselling toy was designed to help develop fine motor skills as toddlers try to fit the colorful spikes back into each peg.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

If your toddler needs some convincing to get in the tub, this magnetic fishing set with rave reviews should offer up some bathtime fun.

Lego Duplo is specially designed for toddlers, meaning your little one can get in on the building fun thanks to the larger brick designs and simple building patterns.

Easter basket stuffers for kids

These tiny plush characters come in blind bags and pay homage to special foods, characters and experiences within Disney Parks. Their compact size makes them a perfect addition to any Easter basket.

This smaller version of a Buddha Board will fit perfectly in any Easter basket, and is a calming, meditative way to doodle and draw. Simply dip the included paintbrush in water and draw! When the canvas dries, the artwork disappears, allowing kids to create a new drawing over and over again.

Your little one can match your footwear with Rothy's adorable kids' sneakers. Available for boys and girls, the cute designs come in a bunch of different prints and colors.

Need some candy to line the bottom of your Easter basket? This 66-ounce bag has over 200 pieces of Jolly Ranchers and Twizzlers!

This wildly popular toy is currently a bestseller on Amazon. Each pack comes with a mystery L.O.L. doll and accessories. What's not to love about a unique surprise every time?

Hatchimals continue to be as popular as ever, and now they come in an adorable egg carton filled with 12 characters to collect. It's the perfect Easter-themed addition to any basket.

Easter basket stuffers for teens

If your teen is always taking selfies, they'll probably appreciate this ring light that attaches to the top of their phone.

Treat your teen to stereo sound without the bulk with this popular Bluetooth speaker. It features 24 hours of battery life on a single charge and a "drop-proof build" if you're teen is a little clumsy.

With six eye colors, blush and highlighter, this glittery, gorgeous makeup palette from Petite 'n Pretty would thrill any teen (or preteen) on Easter morning.

This tiny instant camera from Polaroid prints on sticky-backed 2x3 photo paper. Teens can choose between photos with a traditional Polaroid border and ones without.

If your teen is particularly picky, an Amazon gift card might be your best bet. And if you're looking for something extremely last minute, an e-gift card you can print out at home is even better.

Looking for more Easter ideas? Check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!

This article was published on April 15, 2019.