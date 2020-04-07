Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
After realizing that Easter is this upcoming weekend, I began frantically shopping for basket fillers for my two kids. From jelly beans to art supplies, I had been hiding away some items in my closet (don't tell the kiddos), but have been stuck when it comes to a few unique larger gifts that will be exciting to find in their baskets.
With less than a week to go until Peter Cottontail comes hopping down the bunny trail, we've rounded up some last-minute Easter basket ideas for kids of all ages: babies, toddlers, kids and teens. If you have also procrastinated this year, here's a list of things that will hopefully arrive in time to fill your kids' baskets on Easter morning.
Easter basket stuffers for babies
1. Nuby Ice Gel Teether Keys
Teething can be painful a painful process for your little one, but this colorful set of teething keys might just make it a little more bearable. It's currently the bestselling toy for babies under 12 months on Amazon.
2. Munchkin Float and Play Bubbles Bath Toy
If your baby can't get enough bath time, these vibrant toy bubbles are a perfect addition to their Easter basket. The little balls rattle and spin around in the water and are suitable for babies four months and older.
3. Sassy Stacks of Circles Stacking Ring
This is currently Amazon's choice for "baby toys," and over 2,400 customers seem to agree. It includes nine rings in different sizes, textures and colors.
4. Baby Einstein Take Along Tunes
This is currently the bestselling musical toy on Amazon, and it might just have something to do with the adjustable volume control that mom and dad will love just as much as their little one.
Easter basket stuffers for toddlers
1. Healthy Times Organic Hugga Bear Vanilla Cookies
These organic, bear-shaped cookies are the perfect non-candy Easter basket addition for toddlers.
2. Learning Resources Spike the Fine Motor Hedgehog
This bestselling toy was designed to help develop fine motor skills as toddlers try to fit the colorful spikes back into each peg.
3. Munchkin Fishin' Bath Toy
If your toddler needs some convincing to get in the tub, this magnetic fishing set with rave reviews should offer up some bathtime fun.
4. Lego Duplo My First Alphabet Truck
Lego Duplo is specially designed for toddlers, meaning your little one can get in on the building fun thanks to the larger brick designs and simple building patterns.
Easter basket stuffers for kids
1. Disney Wishables Mystery Plush
These tiny plush characters come in blind bags and pay homage to special foods, characters and experiences within Disney Parks. Their compact size makes them a perfect addition to any Easter basket.
2. Buddha Board Mini
This smaller version of a Buddha Board will fit perfectly in any Easter basket, and is a calming, meditative way to doodle and draw. Simply dip the included paintbrush in water and draw! When the canvas dries, the artwork disappears, allowing kids to create a new drawing over and over again.
3. Rothy's Kids Sneakers
Your little one can match your footwear with Rothy's adorable kids' sneakers. Available for boys and girls, the cute designs come in a bunch of different prints and colors.
4. Jolly Rancher and Twizzler Variety Pack
Need some candy to line the bottom of your Easter basket? This 66-ounce bag has over 200 pieces of Jolly Ranchers and Twizzlers!
5. L.O.L. Surprise Sparkle Series Doll
This wildly popular toy is currently a bestseller on Amazon. Each pack comes with a mystery L.O.L. doll and accessories. What's not to love about a unique surprise every time?
6. Hatchimals CollEGGtibles Limmy Edish
Hatchimals continue to be as popular as ever, and now they come in an adorable egg carton filled with 12 characters to collect. It's the perfect Easter-themed addition to any basket.
Easter basket stuffers for teens
1. Selfie Ring Light
If your teen is always taking selfies, they'll probably appreciate this ring light that attaches to the top of their phone.
2. Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker
Treat your teen to stereo sound without the bulk with this popular Bluetooth speaker. It features 24 hours of battery life on a single charge and a "drop-proof build" if you're teen is a little clumsy.
3. 9021-GLOW! Eye and Cheek Palette
With six eye colors, blush and highlighter, this glittery, gorgeous makeup palette from Petite 'n Pretty would thrill any teen (or preteen) on Easter morning.
4. Polaroid Mint Camera
This tiny instant camera from Polaroid prints on sticky-backed 2x3 photo paper. Teens can choose between photos with a traditional Polaroid border and ones without.
5. Amazon Gift Card
If your teen is particularly picky, an Amazon gift card might be your best bet. And if you're looking for something extremely last minute, an e-gift card you can print out at home is even better.
Looking for more Easter ideas? Check out:
- This Easter egg kit is selling out everywhere — here's why everyone loves it
- These premade Easter baskets can be sent right to your loved one's door
- How to send your friends and family Easter flowers this weekend
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!
This article was published on April 15, 2019.
Shop TODAY takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.