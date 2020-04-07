Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak

Did Easter sneak up on you this year? We've got you covered.
By Terri Peters and Daniel Boan

After realizing that Easter is this upcoming weekend, I began frantically shopping for basket fillers for my two kids. From jelly beans to art supplies, I had been hiding away some items in my closet (don't tell the kiddos), but have been stuck when it comes to a few unique larger gifts that will be exciting to find in their baskets.

With less than a week to go until Peter Cottontail comes hopping down the bunny trail, we've rounded up some last-minute Easter basket ideas for kids of all ages: babies, toddlers, kids and teens. If you have also procrastinated this year, here's a list of things that will hopefully arrive in time to fill your kids' baskets on Easter morning.

Easter basket stuffers for babies

1. Nuby Ice Gel Teether Keys

Nuby Ice Gel Baby Teether Keys

$3.89
$4.99
$3.88
$5.99

Teething can be painful a painful process for your little one, but this colorful set of teething keys might just make it a little more bearable. It's currently the bestselling toy for babies under 12 months on Amazon.

2. Munchkin Float and Play Bubbles Bath Toy

Munchkin Float and Play Bubbles Bath Toy

$9.81
$11.88

If your baby can't get enough bath time, these vibrant toy bubbles are a perfect addition to their Easter basket. The little balls rattle and spin around in the water and are suitable for babies four months and older.

3. Sassy Stacks of Circles Stacking Ring

Sassy Stacks of Circles

$8.99
$8.99

This is currently Amazon's choice for "baby toys," and over 2,400 customers seem to agree. It includes nine rings in different sizes, textures and colors.

4. Baby Einstein Take Along Tunes

Baby Einstein Take Along Tunes

$8.99
$9.99
$8.88

This is currently the bestselling musical toy on Amazon, and it might just have something to do with the adjustable volume control that mom and dad will love just as much as their little one.

Easter basket stuffers for toddlers

1. Healthy Times Organic Hugga Bear Vanilla Cookies

Healthy Times Organic Hugga Bear Vanilla Cookies

$5.00

These organic, bear-shaped cookies are the perfect non-candy Easter basket addition for toddlers.

2. Learning Resources Spike the Fine Motor Hedgehog

Spike The Fine Motor Hedgehog

$24.99
$14.99
$10.99
$14.99

This bestselling toy was designed to help develop fine motor skills as toddlers try to fit the colorful spikes back into each peg.

3. Munchkin Fishin' Bath Toy

Munchkin Fishin' Bath Toy

$7.95
$9.99
$7.73
$8.99

If your toddler needs some convincing to get in the tub, this magnetic fishing set with rave reviews should offer up some bathtime fun.

4. Lego Duplo My First Alphabet Truck

Lego Duplo My First Alphabet Truck

$19.99
$24.99

Lego Duplo is specially designed for toddlers, meaning your little one can get in on the building fun thanks to the larger brick designs and simple building patterns.

Easter basket stuffers for kids

1. Disney Wishables Mystery Plush

Disney Parks Wishables Mystery Plush

$9.99

These tiny plush characters come in blind bags and pay homage to special foods, characters and experiences within Disney Parks. Their compact size makes them a perfect addition to any Easter basket.

2. Buddha Board Mini

Buddha Board Mini

$14.95

This smaller version of a Buddha Board will fit perfectly in any Easter basket, and is a calming, meditative way to doodle and draw. Simply dip the included paintbrush in water and draw! When the canvas dries, the artwork disappears, allowing kids to create a new drawing over and over again.

3. Rothy's Kids Sneakers

Rothy's Kids Sneaker

$55.00

Your little one can match your footwear with Rothy's adorable kids' sneakers. Available for boys and girls, the cute designs come in a bunch of different prints and colors.

4. Jolly Rancher and Twizzler Variety Pack

Jolly Ranchers and Twizzlers Variety Pack

$13.99

Need some candy to line the bottom of your Easter basket? This 66-ounce bag has over 200 pieces of Jolly Ranchers and Twizzlers!

5. L.O.L. Surprise Sparkle Series Doll

L.O.L. Surprise Dolls Sparkle Series

$10.88

This wildly popular toy is currently a bestseller on Amazon. Each pack comes with a mystery L.O.L. doll and accessories. What's not to love about a unique surprise every time?

6. Hatchimals CollEGGtibles Limmy Edish

Hatchimals CollEGGtibles Limmy Edish

$19.99
$19.99

Hatchimals continue to be as popular as ever, and now they come in an adorable egg carton filled with 12 characters to collect. It's the perfect Easter-themed addition to any basket.

Easter basket stuffers for teens

1. Selfie Ring Light

Selfie Ring Light

$14.99

If your teen is always taking selfies, they'll probably appreciate this ring light that attaches to the top of their phone.

2. Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker

$27.99
$29.99

Treat your teen to stereo sound without the bulk with this popular Bluetooth speaker. It features 24 hours of battery life on a single charge and a "drop-proof build" if you're teen is a little clumsy.

3. 9021-GLOW! Eye and Cheek Palette

9021-GLOW! Eye and Cheek Palette

$34.00

With six eye colors, blush and highlighter, this glittery, gorgeous makeup palette from Petite 'n Pretty would thrill any teen (or preteen) on Easter morning.

4. Polaroid Mint Camera

Polaroid Mint Instant Print Digital Camera

$49.97
$99.99

This tiny instant camera from Polaroid prints on sticky-backed 2x3 photo paper. Teens can choose between photos with a traditional Polaroid border and ones without.

5. Amazon Gift Card

Amazon.com Gift Card

$25.00

If your teen is particularly picky, an Amazon gift card might be your best bet. And if you're looking for something extremely last minute, an e-gift card you can print out at home is even better.

