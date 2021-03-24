Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

After realizing that Easter is only a few weeks away, I began shopping for basket fillers for my two kids. From jelly beans to art supplies, I had been hiding away some items in my closet (don't tell the kiddos), but was stuck when it came to a few unique larger gifts that will be exciting to find in their baskets.

With less than a month until Peter Cottontail comes hopping down the bunny trail, we've rounded up some Easter basket ideas for kids of all ages: babies, toddlers, kids and teens. If you’re also a bit stumped this year, here's a list of things that will hopefully arrive in time to fill your kids' baskets on Easter morning.

To quickly jump to the category you're looking for, click on the links below:

Easter basket stuffers for babies

With this cute game controller toy, babies can imitate the older people around them while learning animal sounds, letters, numbers and more.

This soft pink bunny is made of material similar to a blanket and will make babies feel secure and snuggly.

This gentle baby wash does double duty: cleaning baby’s hair and body with ingredients safe for sensitive skin.

Perfect for tactile play, this baby-safe fidget toy is filled with cranks to turn and buttons to press.

This colorful silicone feeding set includes bottles, training spoons and a bowl with a base designed for steaming baby’s food before serving.

This sweet bunny toy is suited for newborns and is made of soft muslin and chenille. With a crinkly tail for playtime and a strap for attaching a pacifier, this blanket is a perfect addition to baby’s first Easter basket.

This sweet white noise machine is owl-themed and can be attached to baby’s crib, car seat or stroller to help them sleep soundly.

This soft book has peek-a-boo flaps, mirrors and other features that will keep babies entertained.

Teething can be painful a painful process for your little one, but this colorful set of teething keys might just make it a little more bearable. It's currently the bestselling toy for babies under 12 months on Amazon.

If your baby can't get enough bath time, these vibrant toy bubbles are a perfect addition to their Easter basket. The little balls rattle and spin around in the water and are suitable for babies four months and older.

This is currently Amazon's choice for baby toys, and over 16,000 customers seem to agree that it's a five-star gift. It includes nine rings in different sizes, textures and colors.

This is currently the bestselling musical toy on Amazon, and it might just have something to do with the adjustable volume control that mom and dad will love just as much as their little one.

Easter basket stuffers for toddlers

After toddlers draw on the sidewalk with this colorful chalk, they can scan their art with the Chalk Alive mobile app to see their drawings come to life in 4D.

Do do do do do! These cute baby-shark-themed squirt guns are perfect for playing outside on sunny spring days.

From Queen Elsa to Sven the reindeer, all of your toddler’s favorite “Frozen” characters are included in this mess-free coloring set.

This creative basket item doubles as a colorful Easter egg collection and a set of sidewalk chalk.

This canister of cheese-flavored organic snacks, made from chickpeas and lentils, are a healthy treat for your toddler’s Easter basket.

For older toddlers, playing with this brightly colored crackling putty is a fun way to encourage sensory play and fine motor skills.

Perfect for tiny hands, these toddler-friendly crayons from BIC make it easy for little ones to get creative.

Practicing hand-eye coordination and color recognition are made fun through this toy from Skoolzy that lets kids thread colorful pegs onto string or maneuver them into holes.

This flip book phonics game teaches young children about letters, sounds and word blends and grows with them as they head toward preschool.

If your toddler needs some convincing to get in the tub, this magnetic fishing set with rave reviews should offer up some bathtime fun.

Lego Duplo is specially designed for toddlers, meaning your little one can get in on the building fun thanks to the larger brick designs and simple building patterns.

Easter basket stuffers for kids

Dino-loving kids will love playing with this realistic ceratosaurus from Schleich.

This clever popping game is also popular with kids who love fidget toys. And, parents will love that it’s silent — no clicks or popping noises included.

One of the more creative types of jelly beans out there, these delicious red beans taste exactly like Swedish Fish.

It’s all about memorizing those multiplication tables! These colorful flash cards come in a sturdy box for easy storage and are certain to help kids reach their math goals.

These washable markers come in a variety of colors and make a perfect Easter basket treat for kids who love to create.

Mabel’s Labels are all about making it easier for kids to keep track of their stuff. With this mixed-size label pack, kids can stick personalized labels on everything from school supplies to video game cartridges.

Kids can develop motor skills and learn a bit of patience as they play this fast-paced fishing game with their families.

Soft and cuddly, these bear slippers are a perfect treat for kids who like to pad around the house in slippers or socks.

These sweet little rainbow studs are colorful and perfect for kids who like to dress up their outfits with accessories.

Kids are always forgetting to charge their devices, so gift them with on-the-go power with this handy Belkin portable charging unit.

This balloon animal-inspired toy repeats what kids say in a squeaky helium voice.

It’s a rainbow of cuteness with these bunny-shaped crayons for kids from Etsy shop Kage’s Krayons.

This smaller version of a Buddha Board will fit perfectly in any Easter basket, and is a calming, meditative way to doodle and draw. Simply dip the included paintbrush in water and draw! When the canvas dries, the artwork disappears, allowing kids to create a new drawing over and over again.

Your little one can match your footwear with Rothy's adorable kids' sneakers. Available for boys and girls, the cute designs come in a bunch of different prints and colors.

Need some candy to line the bottom of your Easter basket? This 66-ounce bag has over 200 pieces of Jolly Ranchers and Twizzlers!

Each pack comes with a mystery L.O.L. doll and accessories. What's not to love about a unique surprise every time?

Hatchimals continue to be as popular as ever, and now they come in an adorable egg carton filled with 12 characters to collect. It's the perfect Easter-themed addition to any basket.

Easter basket stuffers for teens

This artistic and colorful puzzle would make a beautiful addition to your teen's Easter basket.

These glittery blown glass ornaments are a mature take on the plastic eggs of Easter baskets' past. The colorful eggs are just bright and shiny enough to look beautiful tucked into a teen’s Easter basket.

Perfect for teens who love sour candy, these watermelon-flavored jelly beans are an ideal mix of sour and sweet.

Teens can always use personal hygiene products, and this fresh-smelling body spray from Axe is sure to become a favorite.

Parents will feel a bit of nostalgia when putting these colorful ball point pens in their teen’s Easter basket.

This great-smelling lavender hand sanitizer comes in small bottles that are perfect for Easter baskets.

Got a teen who loves sushi? These earrings from Bauble Bar are a perfect (and unique!) gift.

We love this colorful spinner filled with gel pens, and so will any creative teen.

Made from recycled materials recovered from the ocean, this Bluetooth tracker attaches to everything from backpacks to car keys and makes lost items easier to locate.

Looking for a trendy stuffed animal for your teen’s Easter basket? These Squishmallows are all the rage on TikTok and will make any teen smile on Easter morning.

If your teen is always taking selfies, they'll probably appreciate this ring light that attaches to the top of their phone.

Treat your teen to stereo sound without the bulk with this popular Bluetooth speaker. It features 24 hours of battery life on a single charge and a "drop-proof build" if you're teen is a little clumsy.

With six eye colors, blush and highlighter, this glittery, gorgeous makeup palette from Petite 'n Pretty would thrill any teen (or preteen) on Easter morning.

This tiny instant camera from Polaroid prints on sticky-backed 2x3 photo paper. Teens can choose between photos with a traditional Polaroid border and ones without.

If your teen is particularly picky, an Amazon gift card might be your best bet. And if you're looking for something extremely last minute, an e-gift card you can print out at home is even better.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!

This article was published on April 15, 2019.