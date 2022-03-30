15 festive finds to make Easter eggs-tra special

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Easter is right around the corner. If you're hosting the holiday this year, you might feel some pressure to make sure all of the decor is in order and that there are enough crafts and activities to keep everyone entertained. Whether you'll have little ones running around the house, teens and college kids returning home for the weekend, or just a large group of family or friends, we've got everything you need to host the perfect Easter.

Meredith Sinclair, lifestyle expert and author of “Well Played," stopped by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to share nine fun finds for Easter. From a tablecloth that kids can draw on to gadgets that will make brunch a breeze, keep reading to discover some hidden gems that can make this Easter one to remember. Plus we found a number of other activities and decor options to really up your holiday.

Best Easter decorations and activities

Leave special treats out the night before for the Easter Bunny on this cutting board and then use it to serve snacks and fixings during the day. Only one side of the hand-crafted board is engraved, so you can use the other side for chopping.

Keep the members of the kid's table occupied with this interactive piece of decor. It is covered with fun drawings that they can color in, tic-tac-toe boards they can play with each other, word searches and more fun activities that they can complete using the included box of crayons.

This egg-decorating gadget sold out nearly everywhere in 2020, but you can grab it now just in time for Easter. It takes the hassle out of traditional egg dip-dyeing and instead lets them make their own designs using markers.

After they decorate their Easter eggs, they can proudly display them in this adorable centerpiece. The tiered design can hold 12 eggs at once and is topped with Beatrix Potter's Peter Rabbit.

Have the kids (and the kids at heart) create their own decor with this affordable Lego kit. Using the included 288 pieces, they can construct a peaceful scene of a two bunnies in a spring meadow.

Even breakfast can feel festive with this adorable waffle maker. The bunny mold makes 4-inch waffles that are perfect for little hands and stomachs. You can also throw in your own fixings, like chocolate chips and sprinkles, to make them an even more exciting treat.

IF you want to skip the hardboiled egg dyeing and go straight to the egg eating, this genius tool makes it easy. After boiling, place the eggs in an ice water bath and then add one cup of cold water to the peeler, snap the cap in place and shake. Once you're done, all you'll have to do is pinch the egg and the shell will peel off like a jacket, Sinclair says.

This mat is one adorable way to welcome guests to your home. It is hand-painted with UV-resistant paint to help the design last longer, the brand says. The seasonal find will look its best on a covered porch, as the seller also does not recommend placing it in direct sunlight or exposing it to rain or snow.

If you've got indoor decor covered, this hand-assembled wreath is one way to make the front of your home look equally as festive. It is made from up-cycled materials and adorned with faux ranunculus, tulips and greenery that will last season after season.

More fun Easter finds

These giftable egg holders are perfect for table settings, but they can also be used as pinch pots. They're made from oak wood and can be used long after Easter.

Give them a laugh with this unique popper. It can shoot the included foam balls up to 20 feet in the air with a simple squeeze, according to the brand.

For the aspiring paleontologist, this dinosaur-inspired egg decorator is the perfect activity. Aside from the decorator, the kit also includes six markers and two eggs. When the eggs are cracked open, they'll discover two mystery dinosaurs and gooey slime.

Put the "cute" in "charcuterie" with this serving board that meets the theme of the holiday. At 16 x 9.7 inches, this bunny is large enough to be used for anything from an appetizer plate to a dessert platter, and it only need to be spot-cleaned with a damp cloth, according to the brand.

Older kids can create their own flowers for spring with this science-inspired coloring kit. Using the "water-wicking" technique, they can create colorful designs on a total of 12 flowers and display them in a vase. No maintenance necessary!

Little ones who want to play outside might enjoy this fun machine. It includes six ounces of bubble solution, which equals hours of fun.

