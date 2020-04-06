According to EggMazing's president and CEO Scott Houdashell, the idea came about thanks to a messy egg decorating experience.

"This actually started with me, Curtis and his family in 2015, celebrating Easter together with all the kiddos ... I was right in the middle of it with them, making the mess with the traditional dyes and smelly vinegar," Houdashell told Shop TODAY. After coming up with the idea to decorate eggs using a marker, hot glue gun and an electric screwdriver, the idea for EggMazing was born.

If you're looking for something a little less seasonal, the company has also created an egg decorating kit for "dinosaur" eggs, which can be cracked open after decorating to reveal a toy dinosaur.

The year-round kit comes with a decorator, six different markers and two eggs that hold a mystery dinosaur and slime. You can also use the machine with regular eggs, making it great for Easter decorating as well.

Since the EggMazing Egg Decorator might be hard to get your hands on, we found a few other popular egg decorating kits that you can use to celebrate with this Sunday.

Bestselling Easter egg decorating kits

If you're simply looking for the essentials, this kit has just what you need. It comes with over 70 stickers and other cool decorating tools, such as the "magic" crayon and "egg-arounds," which make decorating the entire egg a breeze.

This kit features three different colors that are made from naturally-sourced dyes, with ingredients such as cabbages and radishes. It also comes with a brush to help make decorating a bit easier, whether you and your family choose to create your own designs or keep it simple. They'll almost look too pretty to eat!

Though the designs may appear complex, this bestselling Ukranian Easter egg kit is perfect for beginners who just want to decorate eggs, not eat them. It features a design stylus, beeswax, 21 design options and six different dyes to decorate with. Thanks to its 564 reviews on Etsy, this kit holds a perfect five-star rating.

Why stop the fun at just coloring? This emoji kit makes it easy to get creative during your Easter egg decorating competition. The kit comes with 24 foam pieces that will make the eggs just as fun to decorate as they will be to play with.

This kit is another option for keeping it simple. The best part? It's a two-in-one. You and your family can create funky birds with cool hair or adorable bunnies and sheep that make for great holiday decorations. The foam pieces are easy to apply and a great option for little ones.

