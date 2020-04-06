Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
While the Easter season brings chocolate bunnies and candy-filled baskets, many families also take part in the timeless tradition of egg decorating. It's a great way to get the whole family involved — and there are plenty of ways to go about it.
Long gone are the days of dye tablets and vinegar — now companies are finding innovative ways to make decorating fun and less of a hassle. One popular way is with the EggMazing Egg Decorator, which the company's CFO Curtis McGill says "puts the creativity in the kids' hands."
The kit became especially popular after it made an appearance on "Shark Tank" back in 2018, and it's still just as popular in 2020. Compared to this time last year, the EggMazing is up 266% in sales at Walmart and is up 4,400% in sales on Amazon, McGill said.
The EggMazing Egg Decorator comes with six markers for decorating and the machine itself. It spins the egg on its own, so you can create colorful designs without worrying about the mess or clean-up after.
EggMazing Egg Decorator
According to EggMazing's president and CEO Scott Houdashell, the idea came about thanks to a messy egg decorating experience.
"This actually started with me, Curtis and his family in 2015, celebrating Easter together with all the kiddos ... I was right in the middle of it with them, making the mess with the traditional dyes and smelly vinegar," Houdashell told Shop TODAY. After coming up with the idea to decorate eggs using a marker, hot glue gun and an electric screwdriver, the idea for EggMazing was born.
If you're looking for something a little less seasonal, the company has also created an egg decorating kit for "dinosaur" eggs, which can be cracked open after decorating to reveal a toy dinosaur.
DinoMazing Egg Decorator
The year-round kit comes with a decorator, six different markers and two eggs that hold a mystery dinosaur and slime. You can also use the machine with regular eggs, making it great for Easter decorating as well.
Since the EggMazing Egg Decorator might be hard to get your hands on, we found a few other popular egg decorating kits that you can use to celebrate with this Sunday.
Bestselling Easter egg decorating kits
Paas Classic Decorating Kit
If you're simply looking for the essentials, this kit has just what you need. It comes with over 70 stickers and other cool decorating tools, such as the "magic" crayon and "egg-arounds," which make decorating the entire egg a breeze.
Color Kitchen Easter Egg Coloring Kit
This kit features three different colors that are made from naturally-sourced dyes, with ingredients such as cabbages and radishes. It also comes with a brush to help make decorating a bit easier, whether you and your family choose to create your own designs or keep it simple. They'll almost look too pretty to eat!
Delrin Ukranian Easter Egg Decorating Kit
Though the designs may appear complex, this bestselling Ukranian Easter egg kit is perfect for beginners who just want to decorate eggs, not eat them. It features a design stylus, beeswax, 21 design options and six different dyes to decorate with. Thanks to its 564 reviews on Etsy, this kit holds a perfect five-star rating.
Emoji Egg Decorating Kit
Why stop the fun at just coloring? This emoji kit makes it easy to get creative during your Easter egg decorating competition. The kit comes with 24 foam pieces that will make the eggs just as fun to decorate as they will be to play with.
Crazy Bird Easter and Easter Animal Egg Decorating Kit
This kit is another option for keeping it simple. The best part? It's a two-in-one. You and your family can create funky birds with cool hair or adorable bunnies and sheep that make for great holiday decorations. The foam pieces are easy to apply and a great option for little ones.
