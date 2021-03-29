Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

When your kids wake up Easter morning, they might be excited to put on their new pastel-colored outfit, see extended family for an early lunch or brunch or even do an Easter egg hunt. We can assure you, though, that what everyone in the family is looking forward to most is ripping into their Easter basket. Traditionally, baskets are filled with sugar-laden marshmallow birds and chocolate bunnies. While those are good, why not try something more unique in this year’s basket?

The Shop TODAY team has rounded up some festive and fun Easter basket treats and eats to get anyone hopping like the Easter bunny on the big day.

Food-related Easter basket stuffers for toddlers

Even though toddlers can’t have all of the sugary candy everyone else can have doesn’t mean they should be left out of the Easter basket fun. Consider getting some crunch puff cereal that are toddler-friendly like these from Lil’ Puffs. They come in four flavors like strawberry beet and dairy-free cheddar, but the sweet potato apple variety sounds the best.

Toddlers who are snacking throughout the day will love these smoothie melts from Amara Organic Foods. There are a variety of flavors to choose from including carrot & raspberry and mango & carrot. They're even available in six-packs for the hungriest of toddlers.

Food-related Easter basket stuffers for kids

Most kids would love to have a full breakfast that’s made up of chocolate, and now they can with this set from Target. The white chocolate breakfast features a highly realistic sunny side up egg, slice of bacon and buttery toast.

Sour candies are always a fun little treat to put into an Easter basket. These colorful candy straws start out super sour and end up sweet. Kids will love drinking whatever they're having with Easter dinner with these.

Usually when kids see something that’s seed-based, vegan or gluten-free, they steer as far away as possible, but that’s not the case with Blake’s Seed-Based Rice Crispy Treats. These taste almost exactly like the traditional crispy treats your kids know but with an added health benefit. Trust us, your kids (and you) will devour these quickly.

If your kids can’t get enough of Baby Yoda, then you’re going to want to get this iced cookie that looks just like The Child from "The Mandalorian." The cookie is made from shortbread and is decorated with royal icing.

Food-related Easter basket stuffers for teenagers

Peanut butter and chocolate are a match made in confectionery heaven. These little bites are loaded with creamy peanut butter and enrobed in milk chocolate for a sweet and salty snack teens will love.

Let’s just be really honest, teens love peanut butter. You open a jar and it’s gone in a few days because your family eats it on everything or by itself with a spoon. So why not treat them to a specialty butter made from almonds and cinnamon. The spread is slightly sweet and super tasty on toast, apples, bananas and more.

There’s nothing better in an Easter basket than quality chocolate. These chocolate covered almonds from Omnom Chocolate are rich with bright flavor from the mango and passion fruit, and the almonds are super crunchy making for a yummy treat.

Cheese straws are a Southern snacking staple. These super flavorful bites come in a variety of flavors like aged cheddar and parmesan herb. Split this pack of four up amongst your oldest kids. Once they taste them, they will be in snacking heaven.

Food-related Easter basket stuffers for adults

After the sugar rush your kids got from eating Easter candy all day long, unwind with a hot cup of tea. The Serenity Now blend is infused with lavender and spearmint for something calming and refreshing.

If canned wines aren’t your thing, then boxed wine might be. The light and refreshing taste of the Boat Box Pinot Grigio is a welcoming site in an Easter basket for adults. The best part is it goes from basket to fridge super easily.

Olives are a poppable snack or great addition to a charcuterie board, but they are also a unique item to put in an Easter basket for adults. These lemon-stuffed olives are made with queen olives and are stuffed with lemon peels for a bright citrusy punch to cut through the briny olive taste.

Don’t let the idea of goat's milk deter you from buying this caramel sauce to put into an Easter basket. The caramel is sweet, with a slight tang from the goat milk, but it’s not overwhelming. Drizzle this onto everything from ice cream to fresh fruit.

Sometimes being an adult means getting some fancy food items in your Easter basket like this citrusy, herbaceous olive oil. The flavor combo sounds delicious and would be great on roasted chicken, fish or even veggies.

If you really want to show off on Easter morning, pack some caviar into their Easter basket. (Make sure to keep this in the back of the fridge where no one will see it until the morning of!)

If your Easter plans include mimosas, why not pack them in an Easter basket for adults? These canned mimosas are portable and taste like they were made on the spot.

Coffee is a staple in most homes, so why not try something new Easter morning with a curated collection from Bean Box. Each box is curated with four packs of ground or whole bean coffee that can be divided between multiple adult Easter baskets.

Food-related Easter basket stuffers for everyone

Instead of letting your kids guess which Easter basket is theirs, why not tell them with a completely edible personalized chocolate Easter egg. The eggs come with a variety of colors swirled in with everyone’s name pipped right on. Talk about a tasty, helpful treat.

With all of the sweets going into Easter baskets, it’s fun to get something savory like popcorn, too. The Johnson’s Popcorn Popcorn Lovers Gift Box includes four different flavors of popcorn in individual tubs that can easily be split among individual baskets.

