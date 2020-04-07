Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Although this Easter will be different from what most of us are used to, that doesn't mean we shouldn't celebrate. Despite staying sticking to social distancing, you and your family still have every opportunity to enjoy the holiday weekend.

After sending your loved ones a premade Easter basket or an Easter flower arrangement this week, sit down, relax and participate in some Easter activities at home! From Easter games for kids and adults to Easter crafts, there are plenty of ways to keep the family entertained this weekend and we rounded up the best options.

Have a little one? The Hatchimals EGGventure game is just what they'll love. Grab a fun boccie ball set for the adults to enjoy in the backyard. Either way, there's bound to be at least one Easter activity on our list that meets your needs.

To shop this article by category, simply click on each link below:

Easter Games for Kids

What better Easter activity than an old fashioned egg and spoon race? The International Playthings Egg & Spoon Race game is an excellent way for your kids to challenge their coordination and steadiness. It's designed for two to four players as young as 3 years old so it's perfect for the entire family.

For a more religious game, this Jesus themed Easter ring toss game is a fun outdoor option to play in the yard.

This roulette-style game will have your children laughing in delight in no time. Each player cracks the plastic eggs on their heads in hopes that they aren't cracking one filled with water. If it's a nice day on Easter Sunday, this would be a great game to play outside.

If you're looking for more of an educational game this holiday, this is a perfect option for your family. The Jump In' game is a brain teaser that will have even your most competitive family members scratching their heads. The game comes with dozens of challenging cards for players to decipher as they try and guide the bunny through each obstacle.

This Hatchimals EGGventure game comes with one mystery Hatchimal figure inside a Hatchimals egg that's ready to hatch, as well as 3 additional figures to keep your kids excited all Easter season long!

The Peaceable Kingdom Bunny Bedtime game is great for your little ones. Before bedtime, children as young as 2 years old can work together to guide the bunny through a bedtime routine by answering various questions like "Which bath toy will she play with?" and "What pajamas will she wear?"

Your kids won't want to put this surprise and delight-filled game down! To play Jumping Jack, each player pulls the carrots from the base of the game and waits for Jack to launch from his rabbit perch. Once he jumps out, the kids then race to catch him to get the win!

This is another great educational game option. In the Bunny Hop Memory Game, players must find and collect at least one bunny in each color that has gotten loose. It invites the younger players to think fast and strategize.

If all else fails, create a traditional Easter Egg Hunt for you and the whole family. This box of plastic fillable Easter eggs from Michaels comes with 250 colorful options, including a single metallic gold egg meant for an extra special treat!

Easter Crafts

This Eggmazing mini egg decorator is selling out everywhere, and for good reason! This decorator device spins the egg on its own, so you can create colorful designs without worrying about the mess or clean-up after.

This is a more traditional egg decorating option that comes with all of the essentials. The Paas Easter Classic Egg Decorating kit has 78 stickers and other useful decorating tools like egg stands, a "magic crayon" and a glue pen.

This kit includes everything you'll need to create Easter-inspired handmade goodies to display all over your home and celebrate creativity! The Kid Made Modern Easter Craft Kit includes 16 assorted card stock shapes, dozens of pom-poms, one bottle of glue and a bunch of other crafts.

Another great crafty find is this Kid Made Modern Egg Painting Party pack. It includes six wooden eggs, eight fun paint colors, two paintbrushes and more to help your child create wonderful works of art. You can even have your kids paint the woven wood basket to really get in the festive spirit!

Easter Games for Adults

Boccie ball is an easy but fun and competitive game for the whole family to enjoy, and it's perfect for Easter Sunday. This set from Franklin Sports comes with eight all-weathered molded bocce balls, one scoring jack, and a carrying bag. The whole family will be glued to the backyard with this one!

For a more challenging game you can enjoy in the yard, look no further than Kan Jam. The original disc game is an altered version of a Frisbee game that requires good aim and some patience.

A fun and traditional game to play on Easter Sunday is badminton. This Franklin Sports family set comes with a badminton pole set and net, four steel rackets, two nylon birdies, and six ground stakes and ropes.

