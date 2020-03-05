'Social distancing' could help slow the spread of coronavirus

Worried your family might contract coronavirus? Unsure of whether to go to the mall? Wondering if you're washing your hands correctly? There’s an additional approach that just about anyone can do to protect themselves and it’s practically free. It’s called social distancing — essentially skipping social events, flying and even hand shaking — to avoid spreading and contracting coronavirus.

How can you practice social distancing?

“Americans should begin social distancing (no handshaking, eliminate non-essential travel and meetings). The reason is not so much to get practice or to reduce personal risk, as to reduce the intensity of the COVID-19 epidemic and spare the health care system,” Nicholas A. Christakis, a professor of social and natural science at Yale, shared in a Tweet.

While introverts are rejoicing, experts agree that avoiding crowds or handshakes could contain many illnesses (not just coronavirus) because of how viruses flourish.

“A lot of our respiratory viruses, including the new coronavirus, can be primarily spread by droplets, which means that when you cough or sneeze these droplets come out of your respiratory tract,” Dr. Rosemary Olivero, division chief for pediatric infectious disease at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan, told TODAY. “They can either be inhaled by another person or a land on your body.”

It’s when the droplets land on the hands that viruses really start migrating.

“Viruses can live on your hands and when one person has a virus on his hands and you shake that hand and then you take your hand and you pinch your nose or your rub your eyes or you go to get that piece of food that's in your teeth (then you get the virus),” Suzanne Willard, associate dean of global health at Rutgers University School of Nursing, told TODAY.

While fist or elbow bumping might be safer, it’s not always easy to get out of handshakes.

“Do we stop shaking hands? No,” Willard said. “It’s a way of greeting.”

That’s why hand washing remains essential.

“Many things are being spread by hand-to-hand contact,” Olivero said. “That's part of the reason that hand hygiene is so incredibly important.”

Sick people, though, should definitely think of others before thrusting their hand out for a hello.

Take precaution before traveling

Avoiding travel could be another way to practice social distance, but this might be tough for many. People with trips already planned might balk at canceling vacation and losing money. While sick people should definitely stay home, healthy people should carefully weigh their plans.

One thing that could be a deal breaker is location. People should avoid areas with high rates of infection, even if they think they’re young and healthy enough to avoid serious complications.

“Even if you don't think you're a super-high risk of getting severely ill from coronavirus, what if there's a possibility of being quarantined?” Olivero said.

How is social distancing different from quarantine and isolation?

Quarantine is for people who aren’t sick but are suspected of having the illness. People with the illness are in isolation, where they are removed from contact with other people and treated with special medical precautions. Experts recommend that sick people should voluntarily stay way from others.

"If you're not feeling well," Olivero said, "stay home."

Many businesses are suspending travel and conventions are being canceled so some people don’t even have to make the choice. While some young, healthy people might choose to still take a vacation, others might worry too much to do it.

“You need to weigh one thing against the other — the importance of it and why you're going,” Willard said. “If you're really nervous about traveling then don't do it."

She said people who do travel should pack hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes so they can wipe down the tray table and other surfaces they’ll touch on a plane.

Some might want to skip concerts, plays or other events so they avoid contact with loads of people and surfaces.

“The risk of spreading to other people is higher because you're just in higher amounts of contact with people — within three to five feet of the respiratory secretions, you could have skin-to-skin contact,” Olivero said.

Again, the experts agree people should weigh the pros and cons before giving up their tickets.

“If you are somebody who is at higher risk of severe disease, avoiding those mass gatherings can be really important,” Olivero said. “If you're healthy person and you're trying to make that decision it's a little bit of a different discussion. However, keep in mind that we're trying to limit how widespread the outbreak is.”