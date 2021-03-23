Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It's been a while since the last time we had a good excuse to dress up. So even though Easter may still be more than two weeks away, we're already planning our outfits.

Thankfully, style expert Amy E. Goodman just gave us plenty of fashion inspiration for the whole family. She dressed seven kids in cute and casual outfits that are perfect for the holiday — but don't worry parents, there's outfit inspo for you, too.

For Theo, 4, and his brother Oliver, 7, Goodman went with a retro '70s-inspired theme that has formal elements but is fun enough to be worn while on the hunt for eggs. For 8-month-old Logan, 3-year-old Christian, 7-year-old Maeve and their parents, Kerri and Dane, Goodman dressed in vacation-ready apparel. Even though we may not be traveling this year, clothes can transport us. Finally, best friends Talia, 8, and Jolie, 9, got to match in desert-themed outfits, and who doesn't love twinning with their BFF?

To get the looks for your own family celebration, scroll through each of the outfits below.

Family trend: That '70s style!

Courtesy Mary Sanders

Theo

Your little one will be Easter-ready in this fun bunny print shirt. The collared button-down feels formal enough to wear for the holiday, but the relaxed fit and short sleeves won't feel restrictive for your active tot.

Editor's note: Amy Goodman's pick is sold out, but we found this similar option.

With an adjustable waistband, Flex stretch technology and a soft-washed cotton material, these pants are comfortable enough to be worn all day long.

Editor's note: Amy Goodman's pick is sold out, but we found this similar option.

Double buckle sandals are a huge trend, and you can get a pair for your little man without breaking the bank. These affordable shoes have an adhesive ankle strap that keeps them secured and come in a spring-worthy green.

Oliver

Big, colorful stripes give a retro feel to this stylish polo. The 100% cotton shirt comes in three different color options and has sizes for kids ages 3 months to 7 years old.

These classic twill pants will be a new staple item in your little one's closet for both special events and school days. Reviewers say the skinny pant legs provide a slim fit, and they pair well with dress shoes and sneakers.

These sneakers look like they have typical laces, but they're actually meant to be pulled on, so they're great for kids who are still working on mastering their tying skills. They have memory foam cushioning to provide comfort with every step.

Complete the outfit with a fun bucket hat, which provides stylish sun protection. The fabric is planet-friendly, too. The linen is made from water-conserving flax and it's biodegradable.

Family trend: Postcards from Positano

Logan

You may not be headed anywhere for the holiday this year, but your little one will look like he's ready for a trip to the sea with this cute romper. Like many of Janie & Jack's products, the one-piece is built to last, so it can be handed down through the family after your baby outgrows it.

Even if your baby isn't walking just yet, these shoes are a complementing accessory to the romper, thanks to the matching blue stripe.

Christian

The sweater vest has made a big comeback, and this one features a colorful pink and blue tipping, which makes it feel particularly appropriate for the holiday. It'll look great in pictures, but he can easily take it off when it's time to play.

Your little man can never have too many polos, and this pink shade is perfect for Easter. It comes in a range of sizes for kids ages 3 months to 12 years old.

These linen cotton shorts can be dressed up or down for any occasion. Pair them with a T-shirt for playdates or grab the matching blazer so he can have a comfortable set for big events.

Goodman completed his look with a classic driving shoe, sized down for your tot. It's 100% leather and it'll make him look like he's headed straight from Easter dinner to the Italian coast.

Maeve

This set combines two major spring trends: matching two-piece sets and gingham print. And it's lightweight, so it's great for warmer days.

She'll be wearing these stylish sneakers long after the celebrations are over. Reviewers say they appreciate the cute style and how well they fit.

This tassel crossbody bag completes the vacation-ready look. While Goodman chose the yellow to pair with the outfit, it comes in other colors like red, pink and blue.

Kerri

Don't let your kids have all the fun. Your outfit will be just as cute and exciting, thanks to this dress. The lemon print feels very on trend for the season, and the deep neckline and cinched waist make for a super flattering fit.

The dress is made to be paired with a cute pair of sandals, and these feature a woven design that adds to the chic yet laidback look.

No outfit feels complete without accessories, and Goodman chose this necklace, which can be worn multiple ways to suit your personal style. Wear it as a long single chain necklace, or wrap it around twice for a layered look. It can also be taken apart and worn as both a necklace and a bracelet.

Add these dangly earrings for an elegant finishing touch. The simple design can easily be paired with any outfit, so you can wear them time and time again. You can get 30% off with code EASTER30 through April 4.

Dane

We're not sure exactly what the weather will be like on Easter this year, but this shirt will ensure you're well prepared in case of hotter temperatures. The fabric is quick-drying and moisture-wicking, to keep you fresh throughout the day and it's wrinkle-resistant, too, so it'll still look good after hours spent playing with the kids.

You don't even have to change out of your sweatpants for the occasion, thanks to these joggers which are sleek enough to pass as "real" pants. The four-way stretch fabric is made to move with you. And the pants also feature moisture-wicking technology to keep you cool.

Simple and stylish, these sneakers will quickly become an everyday staple in your wardrobe. The foam cushioned insole makes them ideal to wear on days when you'll be on your feet for hours.

BFF trend: desert hues and denim

Talia

Courtesy Sarah Dobsevage

This denim jacket provides a light layer, in case the weather gets cold in the late afternoon, but it will look cute tied around her waist during the heat of the day. It's machine washable, so you won't have to worry about the white material getting dirty while she runs around with her BFF.

Florals for spring? While it may not be the most groundbreaking idea, your little one will look almost as sweet as the Easter candy in this cute dress.

Editor's note: Amy Goodman's pick is sold out, but we found two similar options.

These strappy sandals feature a rubber gripper sole, so you won't have to worry about her slipping. Plus, they pair well with shorts and jeans as well as dresses, so she can wear them throughout the season.

Editor's note: Amy Goodman's pick is sold out, but we found two similar options.

She can take on the sunny Easter day with these ultra-cool glasses, which add the perfect finishing touch to her look.

Not only does this bag look cute, but it will make a great vessel for collecting eggs during the hunt. In the summer, it can be repurposed as a picnic basket or a carrying case for her favorite toys.

Jolie

Courtesy Sarah Dobsevage

This fun romper will be just as colorful and exciting as the eggs she's searching for. One reviewer called the romper her "daughter's favorite outfit at the moment." She added, "she wants to wear this all the time!"

A trendy hat can be paired with almost any outfit, and this one goes perfectly with her straw bag. It features decorative pearls and a loose tie above the brim.

You can get these sandals in white or apricot. The braided straps add a unique touch to the classic style.

She'll love matching her BFF with this straw purse. Not to mention, it will provide her with a space to store all her candy throughout the festivities.

