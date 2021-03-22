All of the spring staples your closet needs — under $60

TODAY has a financial relationship with Amazon and this article was created as part of that relationship. However, Shop TODAY editors worked independently to select both the topic and the products featured, without input from the brand. If you buy something through these links, Shop TODAY makes a commission on your purchases from Amazon's site. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Once you've got spring cleaning out of the way, it's time to focus your attention on the next item on the spring agenda: your spring wardrobe. It's likely that many of us will be starting to ditch the pairs of sweatpants that got us through 2020 to start preparing ourselves for a spring that feels hopeful.

As the days get warmer, we're seeing plenty of fashion trends pop up. From flared pants to stylish details on basics like dresses and tops, our March trend report showed us that fashion beyond loungewear is coming back to the forefront.

Whether you want to treat yourself to a new look for the new season or your wardrobe hasn't seen any upgrades over the past year, we've got you covered. Shop TODAY Editorial Director Adrianna Brach joined TODAY to share all of the bestsellers that everyone will be wearing this spring, from a Gen-Z-approved pair of jeans to a chic pair of flats. The best part? All of these fashionable finds are under $60.

Read on for the wardrobe essentials that won't compromise comfort for style this season.

Bestselling items as seen on TODAY

Consider this pick the LBD of spring. This one-and-done wardrobe essential can be dressed up or down with the right accessories and can be worn virtually anywhere? Going to an outdoor brunch? Throw on some heels and a necklace. Working from home? Pair it with a cardigan to keep your look comfortable and presentable. The fabric feels super soft and the loose fit combined with the adjustable waist means it can fit and flatter any body type.

Sundress season is fast approaching, and this versatile staple is the perfect pick for days where you don’t want to think about having to put together an outfit. It’s a lightweight piece and can be considered business casual, but we won’t blame you if you find yourself in it on the weekends! It features an adjustable belt, comes in dozens of colors and designs and best of all — it has pockets!

TikTok has ruled skinny jeans out (we know, we’re just as disappointed as you are). Vintage styles are making a comeback, and this pair of bootcut jeans from Levi’s is on trend for this spring. The tried-and-true brand is delivering this style, which boasts a mid-rise fit, denim with a little bit of stretch and comes in both plus size and standard sizing.

As we get ready to welcome tank tops and T-shirts into our daily wardrobe again, a versatile cardigan is a must. This sheer cardigan is perfect for pairing with short sleeves and even dresses going into the summer. Headed to the beach this summer? It can even double as a swimsuit cover up. No matter how you choose to wear it, there are over 35 different styles to choose from, and at just $16, we want to grab more than one ourselves!

If you don’t want to revamp your wardrobe just yet, accessorizing is an easy way to give your outfit some flair without breaking the bank. This chic crossbody bag is a TODAY.com reader favorite for a number of reasons. Since it comes in a variety of colors and styles, it won’t be a challenge to find the perfect bag to pair with your wardrobe. It also boasts plenty of room for all of the daily essentials and looks way more expensive than it actually is! With over 8,000 verified five-star reviews, it is a bestseller you won’t want to pass up on.

Ballet flats are easy to incorporate into any outfit, whether you’re wearing jeans or a dress. No closet is complete without a pair, and you can snag a few pairs of this style thanks to the $25 price tag. The bestselling flat on Amazon, it features a round toe, sturdy sole and an elasticized topline for a fit that won’t feel too tight on your foot. Since they come in both standard and wide sizes and three dozen different designs, finding your new go-to will be a breeze.

More bestselling spring fashion essentials

We've tried (and loved) these flats for their chic style and comfortable fit — they're the perfect work-from-home shoe that will still make you feel a little put together for the day. The padded insole features a memory foam cushion for a soft feel while the rubber sole keeps you feeling sturdy while you wear them.

Exclusive TODAY Offer: 10% off at checkout when you enter code SAVETSHIRT

Nothing beats a classic crewneck tee. This top from Goodthreads is made from 100% cotton and is a basic that can pair with anything in your wardrobe. Available in a range of styles and colors, you can easily find a top to pair with your favorite pair of jeans.

Exclusive TODAY Offer: 10% off at checkout when you enter code SAVETSHIRT

Exclusive TODAY offer: 20% of at checkout when you enter code SAVETHEDROP

Animal print skirts have been on trend for quite some time, and they aren't going anywhere just yet. This slip skirt from The Drop comes in not only a leopard print design, but in 14 other designs that can pair with everything from tees to tanks. It's available in sizes XX-Small to 3X.

Exclusive TODAY offer: 20% of at checkout when you enter code SAVETHEDROP

If skinny jeans are out, the straight leg is officially back in too. What's not to love about a slimming pair of jeans with actual pockets? These stylish pairs from Lee come in more than a dozen styles and are available in sizes 4-18. Ranking in the top 15 for women's jeans on Amazon, they've amassed over 6,000 verified five-star reviews from shoppers.

Flight attendants are obsessed with this jumpsuit, and so are we! It's super soft, features an elastic waist and pockets, and one writer found that the piece is so comfortable, it feels like sweatpants but is plenty more fashionable. It's the bestselling jumpsuit on Amazon and has amassed over 15,000 verified five-star reviews from shoppers.

PAVOI White Simulated Shell Pearl Necklace

Harry Styles brought pearl necklaces back, and this bestselling style is an affordable pick. The simulated pearls are high in luster and are available in several different lengths and pearl sizes. Over 900 verified reviewers have awarded the necklace a full five-star rating, with one reviewer calling out that it arrived in a velvet case and that they were "really surprised how elegant" the pearls looked.

This gorgeous dress boasts full-length lantern sleeves and a tie-waist that will flatter any figure. With 30 different colors to choose from, this find is versatile enough for nearly any wardrobe. "This dress is well made. Fits great!" wrote one reviewer who described the dress as "very flattering." "The belt creates an illusion of a cinched waist. I got so many compliments when I wore it."

A similarly-designed pair of leggings went viral on TikTok for their uniquely-shaped waistband, and these yoga pants from Core 10 feature the same design. The cross-waist is extremely flattering, hugging curves and accentuating hips, but remaining breathable. They're available in sizes X-Small to 3X, lengths that range from regular to tall and in addition to the cross-waist style, are also available in high-waist and medium-waist fits.

