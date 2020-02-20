Over 3,000 verified reviewers love this $16 crossbody bag

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Whether you're keeping it casual in your favorite jeans, or showing off your latest surprisingly affordable dress, the perfect handbag can really take your look to the next level.
If your handbag collection is looking a little drab lately, Amazon customers have discovered a hidden gem on the site that proves you don't need to spend a fortune to find the perfect accessory.
The Deluxity Lightweight Medium Crossbody Bag is becoming one of Amazon's most popular handbags, with over 3,000 verified purchasers giving it a five-star review on the site. It's currently the No. 1 bestseller among women's crossbody bags and the No. 5 bestseller in the entire handbag, wallet and purse category.
Deluxity Lightweight Medium Crossbody Bag
Not only is the bag super affordable at just under $16, but it also comes in a wide array of colors. The interior features a pocket that seems perfect for slipping a phone into, as well as a zippered section that reviewers have found helpful for cosmetics and other small items. The outside also has another pocket that's as stylish as it is functional.
If the solid colors aren't what you're looking for — or you're feeling a bit indecisive — the brand also has two-toned varieties that have received equally positive reviews.
Customers are raving about the bag's design so far. One verified reviewer described it as "the perfect crossbody bag," while another added that there was enough room for her "wallet, phone, keys, receipts, feminine products, and other odds and ends in this bag without it getting cramped."
Another verified reviewer loved how surprisingly spacious the interior is.
"This bag is the perfect size for my everyday running errands," the reviewer wrote. "Big enough to hold my glasses, phone, wallet and all the odds and ends I would need during the day. It lays neatly against my body and doesn't bulge. It was a good buy."
It's just another example of why Amazon is becoming one of the most popular destinations for affordable yet on-trend accessories.
