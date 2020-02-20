Over 3,000 verified reviewers love this $16 crossbody bag

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Not only is the bag super affordable at just under $16, but it also comes in a wide array of colors. The interior features a pocket that seems perfect for slipping a phone into, as well as a zippered section that reviewers have found helpful for cosmetics and other small items. The outside also has another pocket that's as stylish as it is functional.

If the solid colors aren't what you're looking for — or you're feeling a bit indecisive — the brand also has two-toned varieties that have received equally positive reviews.

Customers are raving about the bag's design so far. One verified reviewer described it as "the perfect crossbody bag," while another added that there was enough room for her "wallet, phone, keys, receipts, feminine products, and other odds and ends in this bag without it getting cramped."

Another verified reviewer loved how surprisingly spacious the interior is.

"This bag is the perfect size for my everyday running errands," the reviewer wrote. "Big enough to hold my glasses, phone, wallet and all the odds and ends I would need during the day. It lays neatly against my body and doesn't bulge. It was a good buy."

It's just another example of why Amazon is becoming one of the most popular destinations for affordable yet on-trend accessories.

