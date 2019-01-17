Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Updated / Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

It's a new year and that means tons of new trends are coming our way. One closet staple that somehow always evolves year after year is denim.

Lifestyle expert Melissa Garcia stopped by TODAY Thursday to share the biggest denim trends for 2019. Prepare yourself, low-rise jeans are indeed on the rise again. And if the other six trends on this list are any indication, '90s style is still making a comeback.

Whether you're looking to revamp your style or just want some new jeans, we have a ton of great options for you to consider.

Straight Cut

Straight cut or straight leg jeans are similar to skinny jeans, except with more breathing room. The width of the hem is straight from the hip to the ankle, which gives them a comfortable fit that can be worn with heels, flats or sneakers.

The Cheeky Straight Jean, $68, Everlane

These sky blue straight cut jeans are a more relaxed fit that are engineered "for the perfect rear fit," according to the manufacturer.

Washed Black Pinstripe Jeans, $80, Topshop

These fashion-forward jeans are high-rise with straight legs, a washed black pinstripe design and raw hems.

Bootcut

Bootcut is back! This popular '90s style is perfect for wearing with heeled boots and booties.

Mid Rise Perfect Boot Jeans, $70, Gap

These jeans are slim through the hip and thigh with a bootcut leg opening. The classic medium wash is perfect to wear all year long.

Mid Rise Seamed Stretch Bootcut Jeans, $80, Express

These bootcut jeans feature a stretchy fabric and distinctive line details.

Slouchy Skinny

This style is basically a skinny jean with some extra fabric at the bottom to give it that slouchy look. Melissa said this style is best to wear with a heal.

Ami Skinny Jeans, $99 (usually $119), NYDJ

These skinny jeans look flattering and timeless. They're available in a wide range of sizes, as well as three different washes.

Levi’s Wedgie High-Rise Jean, $98, Urban Outfitters

Like the other '90s-inspired trends, these jeans have a vintage look. They're slightly slouchy through the thigh and taper in at the ankle.

Low-Rise

Although many of us may not be too excited about the return of low-rise jeans, the trend is now being made with stretchier material, which can make them more comfortable and flattering.

Emma Low-Rise Skinny, $125 (usually $179), DL1961

This classic low-rise skinny jean comes in tons of different washes. If you're hesitant about the low-rise trend, this is a very versatile one to try.

HyBrid & Company Super Stretch Low-Rise Jeans, $23, Amazon

These low-rise jeans are a blend of cotton, polyester and spandex, so they're very stretchy and comfortable. They're also available in a variety of different washes.

Baggy Wide Leg

The baggy wide leg jeans are a spin on the "mom jeans." They can be chic and casual at the same time.

Mid Stone Wide Leg Jeans, $90, TopShop

These wide-leg jeans are high-waisted with a mid-stone wash. They're perfect to pair with a graphic t-shirt and ankle boots.

BDG Baggy Low-Rise Wide Leg Jeans, $69, Urban Outfitters

These light blue jeans are '90s-inspired with a relaxed fit. They hit around the ankle, so they're ideal for showing off your favorite shoes.

Paperbag Waist

The paperbag waist trend has been seen in denim and other trouser materials as well. It's basically extra material at the waist that is cinched with a belt or tie.

Vepodrau High Waist Paperbag Jeans, $19, Amazon

These stylish high-waisted jeans are ankle length and include a belt that ties. This style denim can be easily dressed up or down.

Two-Tone

Two-tone jeans are exactly what they sound like. They usually have a darker or lighter tone along the sides or the bottom.

V.I.P. JEANS Frayed Hem Jeans, $15 and up, Amazon

These jeans are a blend of cotton and spandex, so they have great stretch. The light wash with darker strips down the seams is a very trendy look.

Tach Clothing Two-Tone Cropped Flare Jean, $110, Urban Outfitters

These fun two-tone jeans have a contrasting block going down the sides with a frayed hem.

