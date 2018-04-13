Amazon has dozens of secret brands — here's what you need to know

Get Stuff We Love
Amazon has become indispensable to millions of people.
With new technology like the Echo, along with Prime Music, Prime Video and now Amazon meal kits, the online retail giant is slowly making its way into all aspects of everyday life. Need toilet paper? You can get it in a day with Amazon Prime.
More recently, the Seattle-based company started ramping up sales of its own products (often at cheaper prices than popular brands) through in-house brands like AmazonBasics. By cutting out the middleman, Amazon can sell things like organic baby food, wagyu burgers and little black dresses for a fraction of the typical cost.
But as Recode uncovered, AmazonBasics is far from the only brand the retailer is selling. In fact, according to the tech news site, the company now owns 70 brands. That's up from 19 private label brands from August.
And, not all of these brands clearly state they are affiliated with Amazon. Some we knew about (the label Pinzon indicates it's "by Amazon," and MyHabit has been associated with Amazon for years), but we had no idea many of these brands were part of the Amazon family.
Let's take a look at some of the items they're currently selling.
AmazonBasics
AmazonBasics carries pared-down versions of everything you could ever need for your home at inexpensive prices.
- Velvet suit hangers, 50-Pack, $22
- Wireless bluetooth speaker with built-in microphone, $30
- 14-Piece knife set with high-carbon stainless-steel blades and pine wood block, $23
Amazon Elements
Amazon Elements aims to offer inexpensive vitamins, supplements, baby wipes and other personal health products. Each product was developed using Amazon shoppers' feedback.
Coastal Blue
Coastal Blue provides stylish beach essentials that people need for the upcoming summer weather at relatively affordable prices.
- Plus-size control swimwear halter v-neck front tankini top, $69
- One-piece swimsuit with front detail, $30-$100
- Short-sleeve zipper front one-piece swimsuit, $69
Wild Meadow
Wild Meadow features an assortment of trendy, fashion-forward dresses.
- Sleeveless Lace Midi Length Party Dress, $79
- Ponte knit pleated bell-sleeve shift, $36-$59
- Women's floral peasant dress, $53
Pinzon
In need of some bedroom supplies? Pinzon has comforters, blankets and bath mats made with prime cotton.
- 190-Gram cotton heavyweight velvet flannel sheet set, $70
- Pinzon hemstitch 400TC egyptian cotton sateen sheet set, two standard pillowcases, $60
- Terry cotton bathrobe, $30
Stone & Beam
For those moving or looking to revamp their living spaces, Stone & Beam offers tons of home decor options.
- Ashbury modern exposed wood accent chair, $400
- Modern criss-cross lamp, $129
- Contemporary Rikki border jute rug, $119
True Angel
True Angel has a vast collection of cardigans, sweaters and pullovers to keep customers “bright, bold, and seriously cozy."
- Long-sleeve wide placket open-front cardigan, $18
- Henley neck 3/4-sleeve pullover, $30
- High neck sleeveless knitted vest, $21
The Fix
You can visit this Amazon brand for trendy shoes and accessories.
- Foley tassel slip sandal, $75
- Suede and leather bucket crossbody bag, $54
- Zavala structured bow ballet flat, $34-$90
Kold Feet
The selection of socks at Kold Feet, ranging from no-show to athletic styles, will help keep toes warm and comfortable.
- Colorful athletic cushion crew hiking socks (six-pack), $23
- Athletic low cut cushioned comfort fit sock (six-pack), $17
- Colorful no show socks (six-pack), $14
These were our favorites back in August, when Amazon only owned 19 in-house brands:
Franklin & Freeman
Men’s shoe brand Franklin & Freeman makes stylish kicks at affordable prices.
Men's Taylor plain Oxford, $52, Amazon
Happy Belly
Fans of Prime Pantry and AmazonFresh have likely seen food company Happy Belly's nuts and spices come across their screen.
Happy Belly walnuts (40 oz.), $20, Amazon
James & Erin
If you're looking for fashion-forward yet modest clothing, check out James & Erin.
James & Erin knit wrap dress, $39, Amazon
Lark & Ro
Women's clothing brand Lark & Ro has been a mainstay of Amazon's fashion section for over a year.
Lark & Ro peplum ponte top, $34, Amazon
Mama Bear
Mama Bear baby products are sure to get moms who love organic products excited.
Organic baby food pouch (pack of 12), $16, Amazon
This product is so popular that it frequently sells out! In the meantime, check out the variety of products the line has to offer, including this bio-friendly baby laundry detergent.
Mae
The brand Mae's underwear and bras are pretty without being impractical.
Women's scoopneck bralette with lace, $16, Amazon
Beauty Bar
Cosmetics brand Beauty Bar creates makeup accessories and skincare items.
Go Girl! cosmetic bag, $9, Amazon
Scout + Ro
Scout + Ro kids' clothing makes very fashionable duds for both big and little kids.
Boys' five-pocket stretch-twill pant, $18-$22, Amazon
North Eleven
North Eleven women’s clothing has got you covered if comfort is the name of your game.
Women's Open-Front Poncho, $7, Amazon
NuPro
If you have an Amazon Fire, NuPro's tech accessories can protect it.
Fire Standing Case, $15, Amazon
Arabella
Lingerie company Arabella is exclusive to Prime members and offers everything from robes and nightgowns to bras and shapewear.
Arabella firm control slip shapewear, $38, Amazon
