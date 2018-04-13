Amazon has dozens of secret brands — here's what you need to know

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Amazon has become indispensable to millions of people.

With new technology like the Echo, along with Prime Music, Prime Video and now Amazon meal kits, the online retail giant is slowly making its way into all aspects of everyday life. Need toilet paper? You can get it in a day with Amazon Prime.

More recently, the Seattle-based company started ramping up sales of its own products (often at cheaper prices than popular brands) through in-house brands like AmazonBasics. By cutting out the middleman, Amazon can sell things like organic baby food, wagyu burgers and little black dresses for a fraction of the typical cost.

But as Recode uncovered, AmazonBasics is far from the only brand the retailer is selling. In fact, according to the tech news site, the company now owns 70 brands. That's up from 19 private label brands from August.

And, not all of these brands clearly state they are affiliated with Amazon. Some we knew about (the label Pinzon indicates it's "by Amazon," and MyHabit has been associated with Amazon for years), but we had no idea many of these brands were part of the Amazon family.

Let's take a look at some of the items they're currently selling.

AmazonBasics

AmazonBasics carries pared-down versions of everything you could ever need for your home at inexpensive prices.

Amazon Elements

Amazon Elements aims to offer inexpensive vitamins, supplements, baby wipes and other personal health products. Each product was developed using Amazon shoppers' feedback.

Coastal Blue

Coastal Blue provides stylish beach essentials that people need for the upcoming summer weather at relatively affordable prices.

Wild Meadow

Wild Meadow features an assortment of trendy, fashion-forward dresses.

Pinzon

In need of some bedroom supplies? Pinzon has comforters, blankets and bath mats made with prime cotton.

Stone & Beam

For those moving or looking to revamp their living spaces, Stone & Beam offers tons of home decor options.

True Angel

True Angel has a vast collection of cardigans, sweaters and pullovers to keep customers “bright, bold, and seriously cozy."

The Fix

You can visit this Amazon brand for trendy shoes and accessories.

Kold Feet

The selection of socks at Kold Feet, ranging from no-show to athletic styles, will help keep toes warm and comfortable.

These were our favorites back in August, when Amazon only owned 19 in-house brands:

Franklin & Freeman

Men’s shoe brand Franklin & Freeman makes stylish kicks at affordable prices.

Men's Taylor plain Oxford, $52, Amazon

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Happy Belly

Fans of Prime Pantry and AmazonFresh have likely seen food company Happy Belly's nuts and spices come across their screen.

Happy Belly walnuts (40 oz.), $20, Amazon

James & Erin

If you're looking for fashion-forward yet modest clothing, check out James & Erin.

James & Erin knit wrap dress, $39, Amazon

Lark & Ro

Women's clothing brand Lark & Ro has been a mainstay of Amazon's fashion section for over a year.

Lark & Ro peplum ponte top, $34, Amazon

Mama Bear

Mama Bear baby products are sure to get moms who love organic products excited.

Organic baby food pouch (pack of 12), $16, Amazon

This product is so popular that it frequently sells out! In the meantime, check out the variety of products the line has to offer, including this bio-friendly baby laundry detergent.

Mae

The brand Mae's underwear and bras are pretty without being impractical.

Women's scoopneck bralette with lace, $16, Amazon

Beauty Bar

Cosmetics brand Beauty Bar creates makeup accessories and skincare items.

Go Girl! cosmetic bag, $9, Amazon

Scout + Ro

Scout + Ro kids' clothing makes very fashionable duds for both big and little kids.

Boys' five-pocket stretch-twill pant, $18-$22, Amazon

North Eleven

North Eleven women’s clothing has got you covered if comfort is the name of your game.

Women's Open-Front Poncho, $7, Amazon

NuPro

If you have an Amazon Fire, NuPro's tech accessories can protect it.

Fire Standing Case, $15, Amazon

Arabella

Lingerie company Arabella is exclusive to Prime members and offers everything from robes and nightgowns to bras and shapewear.

Arabella firm control slip shapewear, $38, Amazon

H/t: Quartz