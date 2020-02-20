Harry Styles and Lady Gaga rock the same look — see the pics!

Harry Styles just turned heads at the Brit Awards in a bright marigold suit from designer Marc Jacobs' spring/summer 2020 collection.

Richard Young / Shutterstock

Jacobs shared photos of Styles in the suit, praising him for wearing a look originally from a women's collection.

"A hu-MAN after my own heart," the designer wrote on Instagram. "What more could one want? Handsome, talented and dresses like a BAD BITCH. I love and admire his freedom of self expression. I am honored to have the chance to dress you in this suit, LOOK #2 from our SPRING 2020 RUNWAY collection."

The vibrant three-piece outfit may look familiar to some fashion novas. Lady Gaga wore it on the December 2019 cover of Elle. Both Styles and Gaga paired the look with a bright purple, poofy tulle bow.

Styles has made a name for himself as a male celebrity willing to play with gender on red carpets and during his live shows.

In his first look at the Brit Awards on Tuesday, he donned lavender nail polish and a pearl necklace that seamlessly matched his chunky brown suit and purple pullover.

Harry Styles attends The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on Feb. 18, 2020 in London, England. Joe Maher / Getty Images

The 26-year-old singer also loves to wear a heel, opting for an extra inch or two of height.

Harry Styles attends the 2019 Met Gala on May 6, 2019 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Styles has addressed his natural sense of androgynous style in the past. During an interview with L'Officiel in December 2019, he talked about gender norms in general, saying he thinks the rigid roles society has created based on gender are falling away.

“Many borders are falling — in fashion, but also in music, films, and art,” the former One Direction member said. “I don’t think people are still looking for this gender differentiation. Even if the masculine and feminine exist, their limits are the subject of a game."

"We no longer need to be this or that. I think now, people are just trying to be good," he continued. "In fashion and other fields, these parameters are no longer as strict as before, and it gives rise to great freedom. It’s stimulating.”