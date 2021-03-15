10 spring cleaning products that do all of the dirty work for you

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Though we've now turned the clocks ahead, the official start of spring is just days away. Whether you'll be turning your home into the ultimate spring break destination or simply want to do some sprucing up for a fresh start for the new season, you'll want your space to feel bright and mess-free.

Once you've gotten the motivation to take on the feat and created your spring cleaning checklist, it will be time to put in some serious elbow grease. We'll all be taking out our vacuums, mops and dust rags, but there are plenty of products that can make spring cleaning (and everyday cleaning) so much easier.

Chief Technologist at Good Housekeeping, Rachel Rothman, joined Hoda & Jenna to share the best gadgets, tools and cleaning products you'll want in your cleaning arsenal as you clean each nook and cranny in your home this spring.

From tablets to clean your dishwasher (yes, even that needs a deep cleaning) to dusters, read on for all of the expert-approved cleaning products to get the job done in each room of your home.

Deep bathroom cleaning

With sturdy bristles and a comfortable handle, this ergonomically-designed tool is meant to make scrubbing easier on your wrists. It can get into corners and angles in your bathroom easily without making you put in any extra effort.

This powerful cleaner can cut through soap and scum while also cleaning and killing germs. Not only does it eliminate the germs on contact, but it also keeps killing them for 24 hours and prevents mold and mildew from returning for up to seven days. The cleaner has also been awarded a Good Housekeeping seal star, which means it has "been evaluated by the Good Housekeeping Institute and been assessed to perform as intended."

Hard-to-reach spots

Washable and replaceable heads aren't the only plus of this dusting system! The pole extends up to eight feet and can collapse to three feet so you can store it. You'll be able to reach multiple spots in your home in different ways with three different cleaning heads.

If your sponge never seems to be able to reach dirt and grime on its own, this set will help do the trick. Specially-designed brushes can reach blender blades, mesh screens and juicer parts, while the angled-brush is designed to clean window tracks, around faucets, stovetops and more.

Appliance deep cleaning

Just because your dishwasher has a steam cleaning cycle doesn't mean it's enough to kill bacteria and eliminate odors that never seem to leave the machine. These tablets clean the areas of the dishwasher or washing machine that you might not be able to see, helping to break up dirt and residue.

Windows

Unlike liquid cleaners, this glass spray comes out as a fine mist. The non-abrasive formula can remove fingerprints, smudging, dirt and more, and can wipe away without leaving any streaks behind.

These quick-drying cleaning cloths can be used wet or dry, and they won't leave behind any lint or streaks. The tightly-woven fibers ensure that dust and dirt gets trapped until you're ready to clean the cloths. Even better? They can be machine washed, bleached and tumble dried.

Floors

This portable cleaner is slim enough to store in tight spaces and use on the stairs in your home. Since it is cordless, you'll be able to clean uninterrupted and reach hard-to-reach spots with the hose, which is four feet long. It even comes with a spot tool to help scrub away messes.

This pocket mop performs double-duty as both a handheld steamer and smart mop. It can dust, mop and scrub with the push of a button and even features a touch-free pad, so you can place it right in the washing machine once you're done.

Another Good Housekeeping Seal Star, this cordless machine can both wet clean and vacuum hard floors while also tackling messes on mats and area rugs. Since it's cordless, you'll get up to 30 minutes of cleaning time per charge, and when you're done, you can put it on a self-cleaning cycle to prep it for your next cleaning day.

