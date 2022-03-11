12 genius Amazon products that will make laundry day a breeze

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

From sorting to folding, doing your laundry can feel like a pretty tedious task. That’s why many of us end up putting it off until we’re down to the last sock in our drawer.

But if you're the kind of person that regularly dreads laundry day, we have good news. Amazon, which is already one of our favorite spots for finding unique and problem-solving products, is filled with solutions that will make the process of doing the wash feel like less of a chore (and, dare we say, even make it fun).

From a tool that will take your folding skills to pro-level to dryer balls that help keep your clothes wrinkle-free, here are 12 brilliant Amazon finds that will transform the way you do your laundry.

Amazon laundry products

Have you ever wondered how clothing stores get their shirts so perfectly folded? If we had to guess, we'd bet they use one of these folding boards. The tool makes it easy to get neatly folded shirts, towels, sweaters and more — all you have to do is place a piece of clothing onto the board and fold each of the three sections.

"Let me start off with this: I hate folding laundry," one reviewer wrote. "I absolutely hate it. I've seen this thing all over social media. I decided to try it out and OH. MY. GOSH. I freaking love it! It's super easy to use and my clothes are perfectly folded every time. As weird as it sounds, I actually look forward to folding my laundry now.

Bulky laundry baskets can take up a lot of precious real estate in your closet. Thankfully, this one collapses down to save you space when it's not in use. Even better, the brand says that it can be used for storage, soaking laundry and even for bathing pets, so it's an all-in-one solution.

Say goodbye to laundry room clutter with this clever storage solution. The organizing tool has space to store your iron (and its cord) and even has hooks where you can hang an ironing board. It can also be mounted on the wall, so it's a great option for anyone who is short on floor space.

Have you ever finished a load of laundry only to discover that all of your socks have disappeared? When this happens, more often than not, you'll find them stuck behind your washing machine or dryer. Put those days behind you with this laundry guard. The guard has a hinged design, so you can install it on one machine or both (if you have them next to each other). Once it's in place, you can sort and fold without worrying about any clothes falling into the dusty crevices behind your machines.

You can keep your delicate items from snagging or tearing in the wash with these durable laundry bags. They're made from a 100 percent polyester mesh material, that the brand says allows water and soap to flow through while preventing your items from catching on the inside of the machine. The zipper also features an automatic lock to prevent the bag from opening in the middle of a wash.

More than 43,000 Amazon shoppers have given these dryer balls a five-star rating. One Shop TODAY writer who tried the product said the balls work just as well as traditional dryer sheets to help keep clothes wrinkle- and static-free and speed up drying time. And since the brand says they can last for more than a thousand loads, they're a sustainable and wallet-friendly swap.

Lifting a heavy detergent bottle can sometimes feel like quite the workout. But you can give your arms a much-needed break with this Soap Station. According to the brand, the station can fit any size bottle of detergent and comes with a strap to hold it firmly in place. Because of its slanted design, it'll help you get every last drop out of your bottle, so nothing goes to waste.

If you're looking for something a little smaller, look no further than this handy gadget. The Tidy Cup can be attached to your detergent bottle to prevent messy drips and make it easier to dispense the formula. One reviewer described it as, "one of those completely silly, cheap do-dads that you wish you had owned forever and don’t want to ever be without again."

Not all of us are lucky enough to have laundry machines in our apartments or homes. And those of us who don't are all too familiar with the stressful process of lugging a basket of clothes to the laundromat every week. But when you have this machine in your space, those trips will become less necessary. The portable machine features two tubs: one for spin washing and another for spin-drying. And according to the brand, it can wash up to 11 pounds of clothes at a time. It's a popular choice, with more than 7,500 five-star ratings, and while the company says it's great for apartments or homes, you can also use it in an RV or dorm room.

This hamper has three removable bags, so you can sort your clothes as you go — and save yourself the extra step on laundry day! Place it in your bedroom and remove a single bag when it's time to wash or wheel it into your laundry room to save yourself a few trips back and forth.

Don't have the floor space for a bulky drying rack? This retractable clothesline can be mounted on your wall and used to hang dry leggings, blouses and other delicate items. The line can extend just over nine feet and comes in multiple color options, including antique brass and matte black, to seamlessly blend in with your space.

One Shop TODAY writer called the Wad-Free for Bed Sheets "the ultimate hack for washing and drying sheets," and it's not hard to see why. The easy-to-use trays feature four slots, each of which can be attached to the corners of a standard or fitted sheet. By separating the corners, it prevents the sheets from wrinkling, twisting and balling up in the washing machine and dryer (and helps reduce the number of items that get stuck in the sheets and don't dry properly).

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!