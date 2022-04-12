12 Amazon bestsellers everyone is shopping this month — all under $45

This article is sponsored by Amazon. Our editors selected these items from Amazon because we think you’ll enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

While the official start of spring is in March, there is something about April that signals a change in season. From blooming flowers to a smattering of warm weather days, it finally feels as though spring has sprung. Which, for many of us, means it is finally time to jump on new organization for the home and warmer weather fashion essentials.

From finding ways to organize your cabinets to creating the perfect spring wardrobe, it is time to spruce up our style. To help you make the most of the season, we have found the top bestselling products on Amazon you'll use time and time again for months to come.

To help you find these must-have products, Shop TODAY Editorial Director Adrianna Brach stopped by TODAY to share home and fashion items shoppers can't seem to get enough of this month.

Keep reading to shop shoes, accessories, kitchen appliances and more.

It's time to put away the "LBD" for the season — this lightweight floral dress might be your new favorite go-to spring and summer look. The dress has a classic deep-V neckline, a flattering elastic waistband and romantic ruffle cap sleeves.

These knit flats are a Shop TODAY reader favorite, and for good reason. You can wear them season after season, with practically anything in your closet. This pair is made with a stretchy, breathable fabric and feature a memory foam sole that makes them easy to wear all day.

From the office to a night on the town, these ballet flats are a versatile option you can just slip on. This shoe is made with a faux leather upper, a faux suede microfiber lining and is available in 34 different colors.

Designed with soft faux leather and gold tone hardware, this crossbody bag is great for everyday use. The bag, which comes in 26 different colors, has a simple, yet classic design that can pair with almost any style.

If you plan on catching some rays this spring, you might want to snag a pair of stylish sunnies to protect your eyes. These sunglasses are made from ultra-thin metal materials so the frames feel light, yet strong, said the brand. The retro design is also a chic option for the spring and summer seasons.

Organization might be on your mind for spring, and this Crazy Susan Turntable is the perfect solution to cabinet clutter. With two tiers, this turntable can hold bottles, spices and more in kitchens and bathrooms. The non-slip feet keep the organizer in place while a stainless steel ball gives the turntable a 360-degree rotation.

This sandwich maker is a great solution for breakfast in a flash. It can have a tasty egg sandwich ready in just minutes. Using the machine, you can customize your sandwich with a choice of bread, cheese, eggs, meats and more.

To make mealtime even more efficient, you can whip up two sandwiches at once with this gadget. It can also be used to make pizza pockets, French toast and omelettes, according to the brand. Plus, the non-stick plates make it easy to wipe down and stow away.

More home and fashion bestsellers on Amazon

This key and wallet duo is made with quality leather that is stain resistant and waterproof, says the brand. The wristlet can hold ID cards, credit cards and cash while the ring can hold your keys so all of your essentials are compact and in one place.

At only four inches, this sleek and compact waffle maker is great for storing in tight spaces, especially for those who have small kitchens or live in a dorm or camper. The maker has a dual-sided nonstick surface and has an indicator light that directs you when you can start and stop cooking.

This shelf, which attaches to ovens stovetops via magnets, is a handy storage solution if you are running low on space for condiments, spices, oils and more. With this shelf there is no need to drill holes in the wall or buy adhesives.

Feel like you are walking on air with these foam slide sandals. Soft and flexible, these slippers have a molded cushion footbed to provide comfort and are even made with waterproof materials.

A classic button down is a wardrobe essential, and this chic option comes in 19 different colors and patterns. This soft blouse is lightweight, loose-fitting and breathable so you can wear it for any spring or summer occasion.

With a compact design, this storage case is a great way to organize your batteries. The case, which includes a battery tester, can hold a large amount of batteries ranging from AAs to coin cells on both sides.

