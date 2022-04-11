These 7 shoe styles are trending for spring — and we need them all

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Seasonal staples like sandals and sneakers are making their return, but this time in eye-catching colors and with chic details to boot. Style expert Melissa Garcia stopped by TODAY with Hoda and Jenna to break down some of the hottest shoe trends for spring 2022 for women, men and kids.

From strappy heels to trendy clogs, keep reading to discover the footwear you'll be seeing everywhere this season.

Spring 2022 shoe trends

Fashionable Flats

Garcia called this pick the "perfect blend" of elevated comfort. Despite the chunky sole, it still manages to look sleek, which makes it a great option for anyone headed back to the office. The lilac color is on trend for spring and can easily be paired with anything from slacks to dresses.

A classic pair of flats also deserve a spot in your wardrobe. These flats have a memory foam insole and sponge cushioning at the heel to help you avoid scuffs and blisters, according to the brand. For those with wider feet, the brand recommends sizing up.

Classic Clogs

Clogs have a '70s-inspired feel and has never really gone out of style, Garcia says. The cream color is light enough to pair with practically anything, but it also comes in brown, black and a nude beige color if you're looking to switch things up.

While these clogs are an investment piece, Garcia says they'll stand the test of time — she's owned her pair for over five years. One style tip from Garcia: Pair them with something unexpected, like slacks. Or, you can keep it casual with jeans and a T-shirt.

Don't forget about the clog that keeps on trending: Crocs. This style takes on the platform trend without sacrificing comfort, plus it features sturdy straps designed to keep your feet in place.

Standout Sandals

While the sluffer shoe was the unexpected footwear trend for winter 2022, it's time to swap them out for the spring version: pillow sandals. This pair from H&M has puffy straps and faux leather insoles to make each step feel more comfortable, according to the brand.

According to Garcia, this season is all about the chunky platform. Garcia says these sandals from Seychelles are great for weekend wear since they're comfortable, too.

Garcia says these aren't your average wedge — the double straps make them feel elevated and the architectural build of the shoe makes them look even more chic. These wedges help evenly distribute weight on your foot, which makes them comfortable to wear throughout the day, Garcia added.

Must-have Heels

Though you might be picturing ways to wear these sandals with dresses, Garcia also loves to style these with cropped jeans. The strappy design feels sexy and can easily dress up any outfit, Garcia said.

If you had your eyes on any of the major runways this season, you likely saw sky-high platform shoes make an appearance. These pumps from Steve Madden echo what you may have seen during Fashion Week and Garcia says the stacked platform is a great way for petite women to add some height to their look.

With a bit of a higher heel, these sandals from Nine West can be reserved for nights out this spring. You can also find them in colors like yellow and pink, all on sale.

Buys For The Guys

Retro sneakers are making a comeback! Garcia chose this pair for the guys as a way to refresh their current lineup while keeping on-trend.

These sneakers not only have the retro look, but they're also made from recycled materials, the brand says. It's an eco-friendly upgrade to the already iconic Stan Smith sneaker.

Kicks For The Kids

Cute, durable and easy: These slip-on shoes check all of the boxes, according to Garcia. They're lightweight and come in several fun colors that can brighten up their wardrobe.

For warmer spring days, this water-friendly style is a smart option. Kids who love to play outside right after spring showers don't have to worry about ruining a new pair of shoes. Plus, they're washable and odor-resistant.

