14 ways to shake up the everyday, from beauty to fashion and more

If you're like us, you've probably done — or at least started — your spring cleaning by now, and you're ready to invite some newness into your space. Maybe that means something as simple as tapping into a fashion trend that feels outside of your comfort zone or trying a new hobby.

Whatever way you want to get ready for the new season, Shop All Day contributor Makho Ndlovu stopped by TODAY to share six easy ways anyone can switch up the everyday, from a new bold lip color to trendy heatless hair curlers to platform sneakers. Keep reading to see her picks, plus more unique ways you can branch out from your daily routine this spring.

Heatless curls have been taking over the internet and for good reason. This hair roller eliminates the need to use harmful heat on your hair and the brand says it can be used overnight to save time while getting ready in the morning. This set includes the foam rod, two scrunchies, a clip and a headband.

If you are looking to introduce something new into your hair or skin care routine, you might want to try a rosemary essential oil. This oil, which has over 20,000 ratings on Amazon, can be used as a dry scalp exfoliator, a scalp cleanser and a hair shine serum, according to the brand. Beyond hair, rosemary oil also has antioxidants and can be used on the skin as a cleansing oil, or in a diffuser for a clean scent.

Dark lipstick colors are currently on-trend, so why not try this long-lasting option that comes in a wide variety of shades? This affordable option won't break the bank if you want to experiment with something new. This liquid lip is also designed with an arrow applicator for a more precise result.

Summer is not far off, which means you might want to start thinking about your warm weather wardrobe. The ruffle trend is a fun and flirty option to try and this shirt delivers without going overboard with subtle ruffles around the collar and sleeves. This shirt can be dressed up or down and comes in 28 different colors and patterns.

A leather jacket is the perfect spring staple to wear on those colder days or when the temperature drops at night. This faux leather option comes in a range of spring-friendly colors from pink to light brown and has stylish stud and zipper detailing to achieve the edgy biker jacket effect.

On the hunt for a new shoe trend to try? Why not give platform sneakers a go. This walking shoe has over 98,000 reviews on Amazon and is designed to be breathable and great for people who are on their feet for long periods of time.

If you're looking for a new hobby, this hot sauce making kit includes everything from custom label stickers to a spice blend and peppers that amount to more than 500 Scoville heat units (which measures how spicy the peppers are), the brand says. When you’re done, you can keep them for yourself or give them as a gift!

TikTok is largely responsible for the renewed interest in roller skating (among other throwback trends) for both younger and older generations. Not only is it a nostalgic activity, but it is also a great way to get outside and get active.

Made a pledge to keep hydrated in 2022? This smart water bottle will help keep you on track — it glows throughout the day (12 times, to be exact) to remind you when you should start sipping, the brand says. It comes in two different sizes: 24 ounces and 32 ounces.

If you don’t have the patience for rollers, try this rotating curler for instant curls. According to the brand, it is ideal for hair between 6-16 inches in length. It can heat up in as little as 15 seconds and will automatically power down after an hour, so you don’t have to stress over whether you left it on or not after you’ve left the house, the brand says.

Try out the yoga pant trend with these pants made with dense and elastic fabric so you can workout and stretch without worrying about the material being see-through. These pants are also made with moisture-wicking fabric and have pockets on both sides so you can hold your phone and other essentials.

For those who are looking to be more eco-friendly, consider trying this vegan shampoo bar. The bar is formulated with oatmeal and oils to nourish dry, itchy scalps and combat dandruff. The bars, which the brands says have a gentle lime and kiwi scent, are packed in fully recyclable and compostable boxes as well.

Many of us are still working from home, which means your home office might be in need of a refresh. Sit or stand with this convertible desk riser so you can stay comfortable all day long. The two tier design is great for holding a monitor up top while maintaining room at the base for a keyboard, mouse or laptop.

This curl brush went viral on TikTok and is designed to quickly create volume and curls. With a hollow design, air is supposed to flow through the brush while you blow dry your hair for an improved curling effect.

