IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

14 ways to shake up the everyday, from beauty to fashion and more

  • Who wore it best? Fashion recap from the 2022 Grammys

    05:08
  • Now Playing

    Try something new with these perfect fashion picks for spring

    04:18
  • UP NEXT

    Spend a day like an A-lister with these spa treatment secrets

    04:31

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Women-owned businesses, plus Nancy Twine from Briogeo

    25:03

  • Find out why Hoda Kotb is guilty of being a fashion repeater

    01:58

  • Celebrate women-owned businesses with these products

    05:26

  • Best sneakers for the spring and summer

    04:00

  • How a pair of shoes changed celebrity designer Aurora James’ life

    05:33

  • Stay dry with rainy day essentials: Umbrella hat, Ugg boots, more

    04:49

  • Life hack products: Earbud cleaner, hairstyling station, more

    04:13

  • Retinol, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid: Decoding beauty buzzwords

    04:55

  • Beautyblender creator talks rise to top of beauty industry

    04:33

  • 2022 Glamour Beauty Awards: Mascara, body lotion, night cream, more

    04:58

  • How to get organized around the house in 10 minutes

    03:59

  • ‘Rule-breakers’ shine on 2022 Oscars red carpet

    05:33

  • Oscars 2022 fashion: See Ariana DeBose, Nicole Kidman, Zendaya, more

    05:10

  • Art museum’s newest exhibit is curated by the same people that protect it

    03:31

  • She Made It: Home Sweet Home

    25:03

  • Hoda and Jenna reveal some of their favorite finds

    01:19

  • Bestselling products for spring travel: Collapsable water bottle, travel pillow, more

    04:31

TODAY

Try something new with these perfect fashion picks for spring

04:18

Shop All Day contributor Makho Ndlovu joins TODAY to share her picks perfect for spring, including Ivyu heatless hair curlers, Maple Holistics essential oils and more.April 4, 2022

14 ways to shake up the everyday, from beauty to fashion and more

  • Who wore it best? Fashion recap from the 2022 Grammys

    05:08
  • Now Playing

    Try something new with these perfect fashion picks for spring

    04:18
  • UP NEXT

    Spend a day like an A-lister with these spa treatment secrets

    04:31

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Women-owned businesses, plus Nancy Twine from Briogeo

    25:03

  • Find out why Hoda Kotb is guilty of being a fashion repeater

    01:58

  • Celebrate women-owned businesses with these products

    05:26

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All