The 'sluffer' shoe is shaping up to be the hottest trend for 2022

If there's one thing we've come to prioritize in terms of fashion over the last two years, it's comfort. New Balance sneakers have become a replacement for high heels, warm puffy jackets have become more of a fashion statement than the clothes we wear underneath them and even Crocs have made a comeback.

So when we heard about the latest 2022 shoe trend — the "sluffer" shoe — we were more than excited to find out that comfort is continuing its takeover. From The North Face to Teva, some of our favorite brands are even getting in on the trend. The sluffer, a combination of the slipper and puffer trend, feels perfect for winter since it combines warmth and comfort all in one; but there are also styles that you can wear as we approach the warmer months.

Style expert Katie Sands stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share all of the details about the fresh take on the "pillow shoe" trend and trendy styles that you can incorporate into your wardrobe right now.

Keep reading to shop sluffer shoes that you can work into your wardrobe throughout 2022.

Sluffer shoe trend for 2022

The North Face's Thermoball Traction Mule V is designed with a high-traction tread and is both water-resistant and insulated to help keep your feet warm and dry. The cushion insole and fleece lining also up the comfort factor. It comes in a range of colors and patterns, including black and a fun leopard print.

The water-resistant shoes are also available in men's sizes in several different designs, including black, Summit Gold and camo print.

Courtesy Katie Sands

The lugged sole on these booties gives them a trendy look without a clunky feel. Recent verified reviewers have called the shoe warm and comfortable. You can find them in beige, black and brown, making them an easy go-to for almost any wardrobe.

Since these slippers are backless, they're a functional pick for anyone who can't get enough of the mule style. Consider all of the boxes checked: The upper is made from an insulated Teflon-coated nylon, the interior is lined with fleece and the footbed is padded. It's an Ssense exclusive, so it's a style you won't find anywhere else.

Courtesy Katie Sands

Teva's eco-conscious sluffer is made with a 50 percent recycled EVA midsole and a 50 percent recycled rubber outsole. We're loving the elastic side panels that make it easy to slip on and off, which might come in handy for anyone who is always on the go.

Courtesy Katie Sands

Leaving the trend behind after winter? Ugh, as if! This new collaboration is bringing us all of the vintage vibes but with somewhat of a fresh feel for 2022. They're a lightweight slip-on that are made with tje brand's extra-cushy Croslite foam cushioning and are available in both men's and women's sizes.

These sandals from Adidas feature a traction sole and Cloudfoam footbed that are designed to keep you comfortable while you're on your feet. Plus the hook and loop closure can help prevent your feet from sliding around.

