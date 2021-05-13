Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Between the return of low-rise jeans and the rise of cargo pants, this year has given us plenty of unexpected trends. But none are quite as shocking as the recent popularity of one of the most hotly debated shoes in history: Crocs.

They've always been a go-to for anyone who favors comfort in their footwear, but now the clunky slip-on shoes have officially gone mainstream. In an April press release, Crocs CEO Andrew Rees said that demand for the brand is "stronger than ever."

The company's Classic Clog has been on the Amazon bestseller list for weeks and Justin Sylvester, co-host of “Daily Pop” on E!, joined Hoda & Jenna on Trendsday Wednesday to talk about how celebrities can't stop wearing the controversial style. Justin Bieber released a collaboration with the company that quickly sold out, Questlove sported a pair on the Academy Awards red carpet and Nicki Minaj had the internet abuzz when she posted a photo in a bright pink pair.

And they're not just a celebrity favorite, they're also a top pick among nurses. Just this month, the company brought back its "Free Pair for Healthcare" for the second year, giving away 10,000 pairs of shoes to frontline workers every day from May 10 to May 14.

While it may come as a shock to some, it's not that hard to see why the shoes are rising in popularity: They're comfortable, affordable and easy to slip on when you're headed out the door to run a quick errand. Plus, there are plenty of styles to choose from. So for anyone who's tempted to try out the trend, we're highlighting a handful of popular pairs below.

You can't go wrong with the brand's classic style. The shoes have an impressive average 4.8-star rating from more than 180,000 reviews, with many reviewers saying they were former Croc haters who were converted after trying them out for the first time. The Classic Clogs come in 29 colors, too, so there's one to fit every aesthetic.

These shoes have all the comfort and durability of the classic Crocs, but with a 2.4-inch platform sole, so they're perfect for anyone who needs a little lift.

Can't get enough of the tie-dye trend? These groovy Crocs come in more than 15 color combinations, from a bold Rainbow Tie Dye to a spring-ready Pastel version.

Whether you're headed to the beach or out to the store, you'll appreciate having these comfortable sandals on hand. They're more breathable than other styles, which makes them a good choice for hot summer days.

Fruit prints are having a moment, and these Graphic Clogs come in both a fun banana print and a sweet strawberry option.

Parents love how easy these shoes are for kids to slip on — and the prints can be fun for little ones. They're waterproof and easy to clean, so they're great for your always-on-the-go kiddo.

