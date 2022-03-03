Exclusive: Crocs just added a super cozy sandal to its collection

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

No matter which side of the Crocs debate you stand on, there's no doubting that the brand has had a major impact on the footwear industry over the last couple of years. Its classic clogs have topped Amazon bestsellers lists and have been spotted on countless celebrities (with one pair even making an appearance on the red carpet). And a big part of Crocs' continued success is thanks to its drive for innovation — the company is constantly keeping customers on its toes with surprising designer collaborations and styles.

And now there's another addition to Crocs' collection to get excited about: The Classic Cozzzy Sandal. The new shoe, which launched today on the Crocs app, brings everything that customers love about Crocs' classic sandals and takes the comfort up a notch.

"We took our bestselling two-strap sandal, we added a little bit more chunk, a little bit more height underfoot and we deepened the heel cup," Lucy Thornley, Crocs’ vice president global trend, design and product management exclusively told Shop TODAY. As a result, she said, you really sink into the shoe. "It kind of envelopes you in coziness," Thornley added. On top of that, the sandal has a fuzzy liner that covers the insole and the backside of the straps as well.

Courtesy Kara Quill

The brand tells us personalization and self-expression are always top of mind, so along with the soft lining, the Classic Cozzzy Sandals feature holes on the straps, where you can add Jibbitiz charms (essentially, accessories for your shoes). The shoes are available in three colors: white, a Pure Water blue and bright pink Taffy. The latter was designed with those loving the throwback moment that's happening in fashion right now in mind. "We know Y2K is a big trend," Thornley said. "We know there's a lot of nostalgia happening and we also know that people just want a bit of bold optimism in their lives, and so this Taffy pink is an opportunity for self-expression as well."

Courtesy Kara Quill

Crocs sent us some of the new slip ons to try and given the coziness factor, we can easily picture these shoes becoming a staple in our WFH and lounging wardrobes, especially in the chillier seasons. But that doesn't mean you won't appreciate having them on-hand when the temperatures warm up. "We think that this becomes the kind of shoe that the consumer wants to wear every day ... we can definitely see them wearing it now when it's cold, but we can also see the consumer wearing it through the summer as well because it's just a product that they love," Thornley said.

This new release comes at the tail end of a whirlwind year for the brand. According to a release, in 2021, the company made a record $2.3 billion in revenue, growing 67 percent over the previous year. And that growth is expected to continue into 2022, which just so happens to be the brand's 20th anniversary. While there are a number of factors that play into the brand's popularity — the rise of comfort shopping in recent years likely played a huge role.

Courtesy Emma Stessman

"We know what our brand stands for," Thornley said. "We stand for comfort and ease and versatility, but we also really stand for boldness and self-expression. And we're highly inclusive, we invite humans to join our brand — they can be themselves in the product that they wear, and that's one of the reasons that we think that we have phenomenal success, right? Comfort is a macro trend and it's something that we know the consumer wants, but we believe that we're also building our brand to feel incredibly trend-relevant. And we're giving consumers multiple options to engage with the brand and accept themselves with the brand as well."

The Classic Cozzzy Sandals retail for $60 and are available exclusively on the Crocs app — simply follow this link to download. You'll also be able to purchase them on the brand's site in mid-March.

