I never thought I'd wear Crocs, but they've become my go-to quarantine shoe

Hybrid or not, Crocs are a multi-category leader. They've beat out hundreds of thousands of other products to be Amazon's current No. 1 bestseller in the Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry department. Even if you can't stand how they look, over 15,000 verified reviews and a 4.8-star average rating has to stand for something.

Plus, there really is a color for everyone. I'm naturally attracted to bright swatches, but I went with "Slate Grey" because I wasn't sure if I was ready to draw attention to the fact I was wearing Crocs.

They feel like walking on a cloud

Prior to Crocs, I lived in these $20 slippers with more than 4,000 reviews. They're comfy, but with their faux fur, they're also cozy. I needed something cooler for working from home this spring and summer. Since Crocs are made of foam (technically it's called Croslite, which the brand describes as "a proprietary closed-cell resin"), they're beyond breathable and perfect for warm weather. I won't say they're so light they're like wearing air, but they are light enough I can compare them to wearing clouds.

My feet haven't sweat in them, but if they did, Crocs advertise themselves as odor-resistant. I also like how I can wear them with the back heel strap as sandals, or I can flip the strap forward and wear them like slides.

They're even roomy enough to wear with socks. I never thought I'd be wearing socks with sandals, but I also never thought I'd be stuck at home almost 24/7.

They're easy to clean

I know a lot of people wear their Crocs, especially the popular hole-free clog style, while gardening. I've worn mine while doing chores inside and outside and like knowing they're easy to clean. According to the care instructions for classic Crocs, all you have to do is hand wash them with cold water and mild soap and let air dry.

While Crocs might not be my style, they're beyond easy to wear and easy to care for. In tough times like these, easy can mean everything. I don't think I'll find a better shoe suited for working from home. But if I do, it won't be because I'm looking. I'm perfectly content with this pair.

However, if I do decide to pick up another pair, Crocs has rolled out more fashionable styles that have already caught my eye. The brand now also offers ballet flats, Mary Janes, and chic wedges. I might just have a closet full of them soon.

