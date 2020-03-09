Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Winter is finally coming to a close, which means spring break travel and warmer days are right around the corner. It's time to wave goodbye to winter boots and start hunting for some fun seasonal footwear.

Whether you're shopping for heels, sneakers or sandals, we've rounded up 16 of our favorite spring shoes for women in 2020.

To shop this article by category, click on each link below:

Best sandals for spring

Leopard is really the print of the moment and is almost as versatile as a neutral. If you're not comfortable wearing the print on larger pieces of clothing, a staple slide is a great place to start.

These TODAY favorite sandals may not be the most stylish, but they're lightweight, waterproof, extremely comfortable and great for commuting, according to one TODAY editor.

These espadrille sandals look like the perfect spring shoe. The toe remains covered, while the opening at the heel and the ribbon around the ankle add a fun spring touch.

For days when you want to look slightly more dressed up without wearing heels or flats, these sandals are the perfect solution. The modern details elevate the look and the simple design makes them easy to put on and comfortable to wear. Plus, they're under $30!

Although these shoes were once reserved for water parks and tour groups, this style is trending for spring 2020. Teva definitely knows a thing or two about comfortable sandals and these come in 11 different colors and patterns.

Best sneakers for spring

Not quite ready to give up your boots in exchange for sandals? You can never go wrong with a classic white sneaker. Not only can these be worn with any outfit, but they also come in six different color combinations.

These suede sneakers are a step nicer than similar styles. The dipped sides and front perforations not only make a fun fashion statement, but they also allow air to flow through the shoe.

These chunky "grandpa sneakers" are everywhere these days. They're stylish, comfy and easy to wear with tons of different outfits.

If you're looking for a little bit more height, these platform sneakers from Superga are a fun spring shoe option. Dress down your favorite sundress or add a flirty vibe to your go-to spring jeans.

Best flats for spring

Not only are these flats sustainably made and super chic, but the Duchess of Sussex loves them too! Another fun perk? When they start to get dirty, simply toss them in your washing machine and they'll be good as new after just one cycle! This royal blue color is new, but they also offer this shoe in over 10 different shades and designs.

Espadrille flats are great spring to summer transition shoes. These Tory Burch ones would look great with any pair of pants and almost any blouse.

Great for a casual day running errands or chasing the kids around the park, these flats are effortlessly stylish. We love the brightly colored stripes!

Best heels for spring

Known as the heel you can walk in all day, this ballet-inspired shoe features a rounded toe, 2-inch heel and an elastic back. It comes in 12 different colors, but this bright red is our favorite for spring.

Mules are so versatile and easy to dress up or down. We especially love this inexpensive pair from Nordstrom Rack.

No matter the time of year, you can't go wrong with a classic pointed toe slingback. These can easily take you from work to dinner without missing a beat.

These classic girly block heels would look great with just about anything in your closet. Pair them with a pair of denim jeans and a white T-shirt for a chill vibe, or a sundress for an extra feminine look.

This article was originally published on March 6, 2019.