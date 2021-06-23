Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Once upon a time, the term "comfort sandals" evoked images of bulky, outdoorsy shoes that lacked any sort of panache. Luckily, those days are long gone and nowadays, it's relatively easy to find stylish sandals that also happen to have arch support.

Still, sifting through a sea of shoes can be pretty time-consuming, so Shop TODAY scoured the web for you and found 12 of the best supportive sandals out there. We dare you not to fall for at least one of them!

Best women's sandals with arch support

Clarks has been making feet happy with its Cloudsteppers line for years, and this summer, we'll be stepping out in comfort and style in this sleek slide sandal. The supportive shoe has soft cushioning and OrthoLite technology to keep your arch from cringing while you're running around all day long. The metallic color is also pretty rad!

Sometimes, you just want to slip into a sandal and go about your day without dealing with straps. This supportive pair from Dr. Scholl's lets you do just that while treating your feet to some TLC. The soft lining, adjustable buckle and cushioning make sure you're comfy, and the lightweight, flexible construction helps, too.

Wedges always tend to provide a little more support than a flat flip-flop, but this pair combines the two styles in an awesome way. It has the standard Crocs cushioned footbed and supportive outsoles, along with plenty of gorgeous detailing like those shimmery embellishments.

We love sandals that have dimension, and this multi-textured pair is truly eye-catching. The breezy style has a slight wedge, a supportive footbed and cushioned memory foam so your tootsies will be content while you take them out for a stroll.

Classy, cute and comfy: These sandals are a true fashion trifecta! The criss-cross design comes in four colors and it features an adjustable strap and a memory foam liner. We love how versatile this stunning shoe is and can see ourselves rocking it with a breezy sundress or a pair of capris and a flowy top.

Sandal season only lasts so long, so we try to wear them for as often as possible. But over time, sporting flimsy flip-flops can do a number on your feet, and that's why we prefer something a tad more supportive like this slingback style. The best part? The soft cushioning and shock-absorbing insole work overtime to ensure that your feet feel just as good as they look.

Whether you prefer a pop of color or a more neutral hue, this sandal has something for everyone. The wedge heel gives you a little bit of lift, while the back strap locks your feet in place while you're out and about. The summery sandal also has plenty of cushioning and a non-slip outsole.

Flat sandals are cute and all, but they don't do much to support your arch, and that's why we tend to gravitate towards wedges, like this style from Aldo. The heeled sandal has plenty of height and a solid sole that helps you tackle your day with an extra dose of comfort.

Finding a stylish, supportive shoe that also happens to go with just about any outfit isn't easy, but we stumbled upon this lovely pair and can't wait to add them to our collection. The slide sandal comes in four colors and has a fun cutout design, but we're mostly obsessed with the ample cushioning it provides.

These wedges get up close and personal with your arches and hug them in the best possible way so you feel cozy and supported. They're also ultra stylish and have chic lizard print straps, so you won't feel like you're sacrificing fashion for function.

Meow! Leopard print always leaves a lasting impression and this fashion-forward sandal has plenty of attitude to spare. The leather shoe offers medium coverage and has a supportive toe loop, memory foam footbed and adjustable back strap. It's also treated with 3M Scotchgard protector to help resist stains!

Get ready to step out in style! These flatform wedges simply scream "summer" with their cheery colorblocking and they also come in six other fun shades. They're kind of like an espadrille, but a bit sportier and much more lightweight, and they have a cushioned sole we can't wait to take for a spin.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!