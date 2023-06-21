From sandals to sneakers, Target has summer shoes for every occasion — starting at $10

Summer is officially in full swing, and we've been busy switching out our jeans for shorts, sweaters for sundresses, and boots for sandals. Between weddings, graduations, family barbecues and other fun-in-the-sun activities, summer is the season your sandals and heels see all the action.
However, the struggle is real when it comes to finding shoes that are comfortable, versatile and — most importantly — don't break the bank. From chic slip-on sneakers to platform heels you can wear for hours without pain, Target has all the shoes you need to refresh your closet for the season. Not to mention, all our picks are under $40 and many have hundreds to thousands of verified, raving reviews.
Keep reading to check out the picks we're personally adding to our carts this summer. Shopping along is easier than ever: Below you can add all six shoe styles to your cart in just one click.
Slide Sandals
$10.00
Slip-On Sneakers
$14.99
Jelly Sandals
$19.99
Sonora Heels
$24.99
Mule Flats
$24.99
Ballet Flats
$38.99
$64.99
Platform Heels
$39.99
Shade & Shore Women's Neida EVA Two Band Slide
Super easy to slip on and off, these slides will become your go-to shoe for pool or beach days. Composed of 100% plastic, they can be easily cleaned, plus you don't have to worry about these getting ruined in water. For just $10, you can score these in one of three summer-friendly colors.
A New Day Women's Millie Twin Gore Slip-On Sneakers
What do you get when you combine everyday comfort and fashion-forward sneakers? You get the Millie slip-on sneaker! Priced under $15, these sneakers can be paired with your favorite sundress, jean shorts or linen pants for an effortlessly chic (and affordable!) look.
Shade & Shore Women's Reign Jelly Sandals
The early 2000s called to say that jelly sandals are back in style, and Target didn't hesitate to pick up the phone. These jellies can give you a designer look for a fraction of the price with the stylish braided straps. Available in a sunny, vibrant yellow or a bright, legally blonde-approved pink, we're adding these to our carts ASAP.
A New Day Women's Sonora Heels by A New Day
Between summer weddings, graduations and other get togethers, it's always smart to have a cute pair of heels in your wardrobe. However, we've all experienced the dreaded foot pain that comes along with adding a few inches to our height. Luckily, these shoes have over 1,700 reviews raving about their comfort. One reviewer wrote, "I absolutely love these shoes! They are so comfy and stylish. I wore them to a work event and was on my feet 5+ hours and I did not have any blisters. I'm not one to be comfortable in heels, but these are amazing."
Universal Thread Women's Elora Mule Flats
Perfect to be dressed up or down, these textured mules take mere seconds to slip on or off. Better yet, they're made with a memory foam sole that will keep your feet comfortable whether you're going for evening strolls or running errands. Effortless style and comfort? Say less, we're in.
Journee Collection Women's Kavn Comfort Insole Ballet Flats
What goes around comes back around is the case when it comes to ballet flats. Having made their comeback in the fashion world, these flats from Journee "feature durable uppers and a classic round toe style" with insoles that "create a comfort-sole footbed design," according to the brand. On sale for 40% off right now, these versatile flats come in 10 different patterns and colors.
Universal Thread Women's Valerie Platform Heels
They're equipped with a 3.5-inch block heel, so you might be thinking these heels would be a nightmare to walk in or wear for long periods of time. However, that isn't the case with these platforms. Not only are they on-trend but they boast memory foam insoles to help keep you walking in comfort. One verified reviewer left a raving review, saying, "LOVE. THESE. SHOES. They are the perfect shoes for any occasion and literally feel like you’re walking on a cloud! They are now my go-to shoes and l do not regret it not the least bit."
