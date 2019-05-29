Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 29, 2019, 4:04 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Carey Reilly

Before becoming a mother, I was a slave to fashion. It was the 2000s, I was 20-something and living my best “Sex and the City” life in the Big Apple. I didn’t care if my feet were throbbing and covered in blisters, if my shoes were cute, then the pain was worth it.

After becoming a parent, I ditched my old stilettos for chunky white sneakers. I took a stand against the idea of putting fashion before comfort. I mean it’s hard enough just resisting carbs everyday, let alone worrying about my feet.

Becoming a mother helped me prioritize my comfort — but still I wondered, could I have it all? Was it possible to actually wear fashionable shoes and be comfortable?

A few years later I was outside my son’s school for pickup when I discovered my latest love, Vionic shoes.

Vionic High Tide Platform in Silver, $30-83, Amazon

I noticed another mom wearing the cutest pair of sequined flip-flops. I told her how lucky she was — I could never wear a sandal given my physically challenged arches. That’s when she changed the health of my feet forever and she told me about Vionics and their hidden arch support. I went straight home and started researching them online and ordered my first pair of silver Vionic High Tide Platform Sandals.

I've been hooked ever since.

What makes Vionics so special?

After spending a blissful summer in these sandals I needed to find out why these shoes were different. How could my feet feel so good? And what other styles do they sell because I'm about to load up on some Vionics! The shoes are stylish, modern and (most importantly) comfortable because of orthotic technology built inside every shoe.

The company was originally founded by a podiatrist and now offers health and comfort benefits in the form of adorable shoes. They have lines for both men and women in sneakers, sandals, slippers, boots and flats. They use genuine leather and all high quality products in their shoes. The price ranges anywhere from $39 to $249.

What’s the science behind the comfort?

Vionic’s main focus is on foot health, comfort and incredible style. Their experts created Vio-Motion Support which means each shoe has biomechanical technology built into the insole that hugs your arches and supports your feet providing relief from factitious, heel, knee or back pain. The supportive footbeds also help distribute the shock to the pads of the feet by making it very comfortable to wear heels.

The company even received a stamp of approval by The American Podiatric Medical Association. Once you get the shoes they encourage you to wear them a few hours a day for the first few days until you get used to them. I actually didn't notice any pain when I first slipped them them but I felt better about spending the money as they give a 30-day wear test and if you don’t love them they will fully refund your money.

Oprah loves her Vionics, too!

You know you are on to something when you see the queen herself, Oprah Winfrey, wears your favorite brand of shoes not once but twice on the cover of O Magazine. She's known as a big fan of the brand and even added three different styles over the years to her Favorite Things List!

My favorite Vionic styles

I loved the first pair so much I ended up getting several different styles to fit every kind of outfit and activity. Here are my favorites.

When I'm running around on the weekend

Vionic Avery Pro Metallic in Rose Gold, $130, Zappos

I live in the suburbs and I'm always running around on the weekends to my children’s sporting events. Their teams play rain or shine so its super important to have the right pair of shoes when I’m standing in the rain on a soppy field.

This style is part of Vionic’s new “pro” series which offers slip-resistant soles and water- and oil-resistant leather uppers you can just wipe clean. They're perfect for people who are on their feet all day. I am completely in love with rose gold and these give the perfect amount of bling. I typically wear these with a cute shirt dress or jeans.

When I’m Traveling

Through the years of covering family travel, I’ve learned that I need to have my shoe game on point.

Vionic Caroll Ballet Flat in Black, $70-120, Amazon

I always wear a pair of slip-on flats to get quickly through airport security. I can’t be delayed lacing my shoes and risk missing my flight! I also need to be able to walk swiftly, pulling my bags through the airport. That’s why I love these ballet flats in a simple black but I think I'd also like to get them in a tan color too. These shoes are so cute that my thirteen year old daughter regularly swipes them from my closet to “borrow” for school.

Vionic Naples Platform Sandal in Pewter,$44-100, Amazon

I typically pack three different pairs of shoes when I travel: flip-flops for around the pool, sneakers (for my high hopes of working out) and dress shoes for dinners. The latest trip I covered was to Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii where I sported these platform sandals. The shiny rhinestones keep it cute and can go from the pool to lunch.

Vionic Miles Active Sneakers in Turquoise, $40-211, Amazon

In the early mornings of the same trip, we strolled along the walking path for exercise. The Miles Active sneakers make my feet look slim, feel snug and lets them breath. I picked them up in turquoise to try something different.

When I'm going out

Vionic Zamar Wedge Sandal in Toffee, $150, Amazon

For going out to dinner, I wore cute tan suede wedges from the brand. They aren't available on the website anymore but the Vionic Zamar Wedge sandal in tan is similar. The tan is a great neutral that coordinates well with any outfit. The thick strap keeps my foot secure and prevents my ankle from rolling over.

The shoes paired perfectly with my black dress and bright sweater for a night out.

Getting to Work In The City

Vionic Kennedy Ankle Boot in Black,$65-190, Amazon

When I’m running around the city to meetings (read: dashing up and down subway stairs), I need to look professional without hurting my feet. These Kennedy ankle boots are made of genuine leather and are water resistant, so they look really polished. The cushion support in the ball of the feet has also helped me walk over three miles in one day and my feet still felt great.

Vionic Virginia Leather Moccasin in Rose Gold, $57-140, Amazon

With summer almost upon us, I have my eye out for something different for my days in the city and I’m thinking about the about these awesome Moccasins. They're a classic style and I really like the gold detailing on the tassels. They're also available in a rose gold color to help add a pop of unexpected bling.

