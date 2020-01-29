Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Whether you're about to start working on a new project around the house or looking for some sturdy shoes to do winter chores during the cold months, we've got you covered with some of the best work boots for men and women. From waterproof work boots to steel toe boots, there's an option for anyone and everyone.
The Best Work Boots For Men
1. Timberland Steel Safety Toe Waterproof Insulated Boot
These Timberland boots have a traditional lace-up silhouette but boast a steel safety toe to ensure your feet are safe no matter the conditions. They're also waterproof and insulated so they can easily double as your winter snow boots.
2. Ever Boots Tank Leather Work Boots
These heavy-duty boots are great if you're on your feet all day long. They provide a great deal of comfort and built for durability. They have an insulated mesh lining to keep your feet warm without overheating. They also have over 2,200 reviews on Amazon with an impressive 4.3 rating.
3. Caterpillar Men's Second Shift Steel Toe Work Boot
Caterpillar's boots are a favorite among Amazon shoppers. With over 3,000 positive reviews, many say they love these boots for their durability, breathability, heavy-duty stitching, and thick-yet-flexible leather body.
4. Maelstrom Men's Tac Force Military Tactical Work Boots
If you're looking for sturdy boots that go the extra mile in terms of comfort, this pair is your answer. Designed with "Anti-fatigue" technology, these lightweight shoes are designed to absorb shock and have a cushy insole for all-day support.
5. Muck Chore Classic Men's Rubber Work Boots
If you need to stay completely dry while getting your chores done, these are one of the best options available. The Muck Chore Rubber Work Boots are waterproof, have a breathable air mesh lining and are extremely easy to clean.
6. Skechers Men's Tarlac Steel Toe Work Boots
These are Amazon's No. 1 seller when it comes to men's work boots. They have a steel safety toe, a leather upper, a gel memory foam sole for maximum comfort — and best of all, they're less than $100.
The Best Work Boots For Women
1. Timberland PRO Women's Titan Waterproof Boot
Timberland's Titan Waterproof Boots for women are a great lightweight option that offers ankle support and durability. They're 100% leather, have a rubber slip-resistant outsole and antimicrobial lining.
2. Caterpillar Women's Kenzie Steel Toe Work Boot
These Caterpillar work boots are great if you're looking for a more fashionable option. Don't let the trendy exterior of these boots fool you, they're actually quite durable. Designed with a steel safety toe and a comfy interior, many happy buyers say these lace-up boots are extremely practical.
3. KEEN Utility Women's Flint Low Work Shoe
This pair of waterproof Keen utility boots are as versatile as it gets. They are durable enough for those heavy-duty chores thanks to a protective toe but lightweight enough to wear on your next hike.
